Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You
There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
knsiradio.com
City of St. Cloud to Unveil Monument Dedicated to Frontline Workers
(KNSI) — The City of St. Cloud will unveil a new monument dedicated to frontline workers. It’s called the Rock On Award monument, and it’s dedicated to CentraCare and St. Cloud Hospital staff for their commitment throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be placed in Hester Park, across from the hospital.
A January above zero? Minnesota's warming winters on show this month
It’s a pretty rare thing to not drop below zero in the Twin Cities in January but so far 2023 is doing just that. Only three other times since the 1873 records began have we not dropped subzero: 2021, 2006, and 1990. Prior to 1990 we’ve never had a January without subzero temperatures.
Did You Know Minnesota Goodwill Locations Will Not Accept These 19 Items?
While cleaning and organizing the house, a lot of people will choose to donate items to Goodwill. Do you know what items you cannot donate to Minnesota Goodwill locations?. There are about 56 Goodwill locations over 38 different Minnesota cities. From Minneapolis, to Saint Paul, to Duluth, and more. A...
kmrskkok.com
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west. * WHEN…Until NOON on Sunday, January 22, 2023. * IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS…with temperatures below freezing, some. accumulation of ice...
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
knsiradio.com
Winter Chill Event Coming to St. Cloud Riverside Park Saturday
(KNSI) — The third annual St. Cloud Winter Chill is set for Saturday, January 21st, 2023. St. Cloud Recreation Program Director Steve Krueger says they hold the event because “it’s always nice to have a community Event [to] kind of bring people together. And just to get out and enjoy the outdoors, we can say to ourselves, hey, you know what, it might be cold out here, but there’s a lot to do.”
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
Drivers In St. Cloud Are Pulled Over More This Month Than Any Other
Since the pandemic, there is one month that seems to be the time in which St. Cloud Police are focusing on traffic safety more so than any other month. The month that has seen the most traffic stops since 2021 is August. You can go back and see all of...
Minnesota Trail Camera Catches A Wolf Pack Playing During A Snowstorm
As the clock gets close to 3 in the afternoon I often struggle with staying on task, especially if it's close to 3 on a Friday. If you are looking for something to keep your eyes on the screen, you know so it at least looks like you are working, take some time to enjoy this Minnesota wolf pack playing in a snowstorm.
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf […]
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in SW Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
Deadly Minivan-Cargo Van Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a minivan and a cargo van near St. Cloud. The collision was reported around 8:20 Saturday morning on Highway 23 about 15 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville. The preliminary State Patrol report indicates the two vehicles collided head-on.
Meat Raffle? The Minnesota Map You Didn’t Know You Needed Until Now!
Have you ever really lived until you've taken part in your first meat raffle? While that isn't a real philosophical question, it does call attention to our midwestern quirkiness. I've had friends from outside the midwest come to Minnesota and ask quietly what a meat raffle was when they would see a sign. "Magical" was generally my reply to those who've asked. But sometimes you might just want to switch up where you participate. Finally, there is a map just for you, the meat raffle connoisseur, and it reveals the locations of 300+ meat raffles across the state.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow totals top 8 inches in southern regions Thursday
(FOX 9) - With snow beginning around 1 a.m. Thursday for much of the central and southern regions of Minnesota, some areas received more snow than others. FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermed reports the Twin Cities metro has picked up 3-5 inches, with higher amounts to the southeast. Leading totals...
Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust
One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
See the One Funny Meme That Pretty Much Sums Up Minnesota Winters!
Anyone else feel like winter is dragging on longer than usual this year? I know, I know, we aren't even through January yet, so we've got a long way to go. Pretty sure every year around this time, here in Minnesota we start to get into a funk or at least I do.
kfgo.com
Minnesota #DNR share your thoughts about deer populations
Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, we’re asking for public input on deer population goals in 23 deer permit areas in eastern and south-central Minnesota. Opportunities for input will include an online questionnaire, a webinar and two in-person public meetings. We’re excited to hear your thoughts about deer population trends where you live, work and recreate.
Colder air is coming but how cold will it get?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on how much snow parts of southern Minnesota got overnight. Sven also takes a look at the cold air moving in and how cold it will get in Minnesota.
