Saint Cloud, MN

KROC News

The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You

There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

City of St. Cloud to Unveil Monument Dedicated to Frontline Workers

(KNSI) — The City of St. Cloud will unveil a new monument dedicated to frontline workers. It’s called the Rock On Award monument, and it’s dedicated to CentraCare and St. Cloud Hospital staff for their commitment throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be placed in Hester Park, across from the hospital.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kmrskkok.com

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west. * WHEN…Until NOON on Sunday, January 22, 2023. * IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS…with temperatures below freezing, some. accumulation of ice...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Winter Chill Event Coming to St. Cloud Riverside Park Saturday

(KNSI) — The third annual St. Cloud Winter Chill is set for Saturday, January 21st, 2023. St. Cloud Recreation Program Director Steve Krueger says they hold the event because “it’s always nice to have a community Event [to] kind of bring people together. And just to get out and enjoy the outdoors, we can say to ourselves, hey, you know what, it might be cold out here, but there’s a lot to do.”
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?

Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
KX News

2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf […]
EDINA, MN
KELOLAND TV

Power outages in SW Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
IVANHOE, MN
106.9 KROC

Deadly Minivan-Cargo Van Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway

St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a minivan and a cargo van near St. Cloud. The collision was reported around 8:20 Saturday morning on Highway 23 about 15 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville. The preliminary State Patrol report indicates the two vehicles collided head-on.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Meat Raffle? The Minnesota Map You Didn’t Know You Needed Until Now!

Have you ever really lived until you've taken part in your first meat raffle? While that isn't a real philosophical question, it does call attention to our midwestern quirkiness. I've had friends from outside the midwest come to Minnesota and ask quietly what a meat raffle was when they would see a sign. "Magical" was generally my reply to those who've asked. But sometimes you might just want to switch up where you participate. Finally, there is a map just for you, the meat raffle connoisseur, and it reveals the locations of 300+ meat raffles across the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust

One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kfgo.com

Minnesota #DNR share your thoughts about deer populations

Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, we’re asking for public input on deer population goals in 23 deer permit areas in eastern and south-central Minnesota. Opportunities for input will include an online questionnaire, a webinar and two in-person public meetings. We’re excited to hear your thoughts about deer population trends where you live, work and recreate.
MINNESOTA STATE

