ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Top Five Shoes Worn in the NBA on MLK Day

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wsFw_0kHac23n00

Adidas and Nike had all five of the best shoes worn during NBA games on MLK Day.

There are not many days more special on the NBA calendar than MLK Day. The league always does a fantastic job of celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

While the players compete on the important holiday, so do sneaker companies. With a full day of nationally-televised games, brands bring their best heat for the fans in the arenas and at home. Below is our list of the five best shoes worn in the NBA on MLK Day.

adidas Dame 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5nu6_0kHac23n00
A detailed look at Onyeka Okongwu's shoes.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu

Shoe: adidas Dame 8 'G.O.A.T. Spirit'

How to Buy: Fans can purchase Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard's eighth signature shoe for $120 on the adidas website .

adidas D.O.N. Issue #4

A detailed look at Ziaire Williams' shoes.

© Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams

Shoe: adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 in a custom colorway.

How to Buy: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell's fourth signature shoe launched with a retail price of $120. The shoes were eventually dropped to half-price, but after Mitchell's 71-point game, the price of the shoes has slowly climbed upward online .

Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PHgD_0kHac23n00
A detailed look at Julius Randle's shoes.

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Player: New York Knicks forward Julius Randle

Shoe: Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 in a player-exclusive colorway

How to Buy: The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 is one of the company's most underrated performance basketball shoes. While Randle's player-exclusive colorway is not available, fans can choose between five versions of the shoe on Nike's website .

Nike LeBron 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b50Ue_0kHac23n00
A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

Shoe: Nike LeBron 20 'Time Machine'

How to Buy: LeBron James' signature sneaker line came roaring back with the arrival of the Nike LeBron 20. While most colorways (including the 'Time Machine') have sold out, fans can still choose between five versions of the shoe on Nike's website .

Nike Kobe 6 Protro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdgwm_0kHac23n00
A detailed look at Quentin Grimes' shoes.

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Player: New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita Sweet 16'

How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita Sweet 16' was released in May 2022 for $180. According to StockX , the average resale price is now $674.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Recommended For You

Jayson Tatum Drops 51 in Unreleased Air Jordans

LeBron James Debuts Florida A&M Colorway

Luka Doncic Gifts Special Jordans to Jason Kidd

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bronny James Reportedly Admitted He Likes 1 School

When it comes to his recruitment process, Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James has done a great job of keeping his cards close to the vest.  James has been linked to Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC over the past few months. However, a favorite hasn't really emerged.  That was until ...
PHOENIX, AZ
SB Nation

Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James

A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos

Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos

This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed

The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Does Its Best Impression Of The “Space Jam” 11s

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is constantly referencing signatures beyond MJ’s first. Alongside homages to iconic AJ1s, the silhouette is frequently paying its respects to several fan favorite models — the Air Jordan 11, of course, included. With its next offering, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is taking...
NBC Sports

WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics

Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
BOSTON, MA
hypebeast.com

Check Out Nicki Minaj's Air Jordan 6 Low "Pinkprint" PE

Nicki Minaj’s 2014 album The Pinkprint is a classic from the Tens: it went 2x platinum thanks to hits like “Anaconda,” “Only” and bonus track “Truffle Butter,” and secured a spot on many a decade’s-end “best of” list. Any casual hip-hop fan knows of the album and its success, but a more hidden part of its overarching story has now been revealed in full: a Air Jordan 6 Low “Pinkprint” PE that Jordan Brand made for Minaj to help celebrate the album’s release and its accompanying tour.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan 6 Rings “Cool Grey” Coming Soon: Photos

Another dope Jordan 6 Rings is on the way. One of the better hybrid sneakers to be crafted by Jumpman is the Jordan 6 Rings. Overall, hybrid sneakers sometimes get a bad wrap from people. This is because sneakerheads like what they know, and would rather not have the classics tinkered with.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos

More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
sneakernews.com

A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”

First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
513
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy