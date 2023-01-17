A rose to Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin for discovering funds to greatly offset the cost of providing the Columbus Police Department with 62 new handheld digital radios, a long-needed upgrade. For several years, CPD has asked for updated radios that would allow them to communicate with area and state law enforcement and improve communications within the department. The sticking point had always been costs until Gaskin discovered that each time the CPD issued a ticket, $3 of the citation goes into a state wireless communication fund that’s run by the Department of Public Safety. Chief Financial Officer James Brigham told The Dispatch the city had about $160,000 in the fund. The total cost of the radios comes to $264,905, with a total yearly payment of $62,543 over five years at 5.65 percent interest, but all but about $100,000 will come from already available funds. This will be a great improvement for the department at a minor cost to taxpayers.

