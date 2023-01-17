Read full article on original website
‘Music Days’ invite high school, community college students to The W campus
The Department of Music at Mississippi University for Women will host its annual “Music Days” for area high school and community college students on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4. “For this year’s event, we hope to show our visitors the high quality of music education they will receive at The W, The family atmosphere of our department and the overall great vibe the W campus has to offer on a daily basis,” said Valentin Bogdan, professor of music.
Columbus VFW presents awards for essay contest
Students and members of Columbus Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4272 gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the winners of this year’s “Patriot’s Pen” and “Voice of Democracy” essay contests and Teacher of the Year. The winners were awarded a total of $3,750 in prize money.
Area schools got $80M from ESSER. How are they spending it?
On hot, muggy days, the floors in Fairview Elementary can be coated with moisture due to the building’s poor temperature regulation, says Principal Monte Ewing. A new heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, unit being installed will help correct that. “We’ve had some complications with the current HVAC...
A time to talk, a time to listen: SOUL addressing race-based issues with community-wide dialogue sessions
Ecclesaistes 3 notes there is a season for everything. While not put exactly in these terms in scripture, part of that chapter deals with the more colloquially put, “There is a time for talking and a time for listening.”. How many of us take the time to stop talking...
Roses and thorns: 1-22-23
A rose to Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin for discovering funds to greatly offset the cost of providing the Columbus Police Department with 62 new handheld digital radios, a long-needed upgrade. For several years, CPD has asked for updated radios that would allow them to communicate with area and state law enforcement and improve communications within the department. The sticking point had always been costs until Gaskin discovered that each time the CPD issued a ticket, $3 of the citation goes into a state wireless communication fund that’s run by the Department of Public Safety. Chief Financial Officer James Brigham told The Dispatch the city had about $160,000 in the fund. The total cost of the radios comes to $264,905, with a total yearly payment of $62,543 over five years at 5.65 percent interest, but all but about $100,000 will come from already available funds. This will be a great improvement for the department at a minor cost to taxpayers.
Art gallery opening at MSU
Opening on Thursday, in the Visual Arts Center Gallery at Mississippi State University, Sean Star Wars: American Dream / Mississippi Nightmare is an exhibition of bold, multi-colored prints by Mississippi printmaker Sean Star Wars. On Thursday, Sean Star Wars will give a talk in 209 Briscoe Hall on MSU’s main...
West Point church pitches in money, labor to spruce up chapel at Clay jail
WEST POINT — It’s not every day you drive past a jail and see two men holding a ladder up to a window. In this case it wasn’t an escape in progress, but a church group seeking to better the lot of the inmates at the Clay County Jail in West Point. Saturday morning, members of the First Presbyterian Church were putting the finishing touches on a renovation of the jail chapel that started last year.
Contested Republican primary forms for Dist. 1 supervisor
Another board of supervisors’ race is contested. Greg Fulgham has qualified to run for District 1 supervisor. He’ll join sitting Starkville alderman Ben Carver in the Republican primary for the seat. Both are vying to replace three-term incumbent John Montgomery, who is instead running for tax assessor/collector. Fulgham,...
4 now in running for District 3 supervisor seat
A fourth candidate has entered the District 3 supervisor race, and the Lowndes County coroner’s race is now competitive. Christopher Moore is running as an independent in District 3, joining fellow Republicans Chad Frasher, Tony Hannah and Andy Williamson. Incumbent John Holliman is not seeking reelection. Moore was born...
Sandra Holiday
STARKVILLE — Sandra Latrisha Holiday, 42, died Jan. 4, 2023, in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Ask Rufus: Columbus’ raised cottages reflect the town’s early role as a cultural crossroad
In examining the historic architecture of Columbus, the earliest houses other than log construction are the vernacular frame and brick raised cottages and the late Federal style houses. Stylistically the oldest surviving houses in Columbus are raised cottages and today’s column will take a look at them. Gideon Lincecum...
Betty Harrison
Betty Lou Harrison, age 85, of Columbus, MS, passed away January 18, 2023, at her residence. Graveside services will be Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Vaughn Cemetery in Steens, MS, with Rev. Kevin Jenkins officiating and Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory directing. Mrs. Harrison was...
Bailey Warren
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Bailey Nicole Warren, 8, died Jan. 13, 2023, at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Amory Church of God. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Letter: Comments on Slim Smith column
In his January 17 Slimantics column, Slim Smith made a number of what I thought were salient points. One of these came about two-thirds of the way through the column, where he said “at what point, through the broad sweep of American history, has a white man ever feared that society would judge him by the color of his skin?” Good point. The operative word here is “feared.” I would add this: White men not only did not fear this sort of judgment, they counted on it.
Martha Lee
STARKVILLE — Martha Ruth Lee, 69, died Jan. 7. 2023. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at West Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at the funeral home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
CLPLS to host traveling exhibit ‘Decade of Action: Jackson State, Lynch Street and the Civil Rights Movement’
The Columbus-Lowndes Public Library System will host the award- winning exhibit “Decade of Action: Jackson State, Lynch Street and the Civil Rights Movement” from Feb. 2 through Feb. 28 in the Meeting Room of the Columbus branch. The exhibit explores the Civil Rights Movement on Lynch Street from...
Prep roundup: Columbus girls soccer moves on in MHSAA Class 5A playoffs
JACKSON — Columbus High School boys and girls soccer both traveled to Jackson for the first round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs, with the girls defeating Jim Hill, 6-0, and the boys losing to Callaway, 2-1. It was a rough one for the boys team, coming up a goal short on the road. The girls will continue their postseason run, traveling to play Vicksburg on Tuesday in the second round.
James “Jimmy” Holloway
James Lawrence “Jimmy” Holloway, 80, of Columbus, MS, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2023, at Trinity Health Care in Columbus, MS. Visitation is scheduled from 11:00 to 12:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. Mr. Holloway was born on August 17, 1942, in...
Three women, including mom and daughter, arrested for VFW robbery
Three women have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the VFW last week, Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. announced at a Thursday press conference. Shanta Henley, 35, and Alexis Harris, 25, were both charged with armed robbery. Andrea Shinn, 46, was charged with accessory after the fact, conspiracy to commit a felonious act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Fannie Roberson
CRAWFORD — Fannie M. Roberson, 63, died Jan. 15, 2023. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services, with the Rev. Sammie White officiating. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
