Farmingdale, NY

farmingdalesports.com

Balanced Offense Leads Rams Past Old Westbury

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. | The Farmingdale State women's basketball team defeated Old Westbury, 61-50, in a Skyline Conference game in Farmingdale, N.Y. on Thursday evening. The Rams had four players record double-digit point totals as they picked up their third conference victory of the season. FSC held a 10-8 advantage with...
FARMINGDALE, NY
farmingdalesports.com

FSC Winter Athletics Update #9

NEW YORK | The Skyline Conference released its ninth edition of weekly awards Wednesday morning, with one Farmingdale State College student-athlete earning weekly honor roll praise. Men's Basketball (11-5, 6-1 Skyline) | Skyline Report. The Rams responded from a narrow setback over the weekend at USMMA with a double-digit triumph...
FARMINGDALE, NY
farmingdalesports.com

Nold Hall Racquetball Courts Open on January 23rd

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The racquetball courts in Nold Hall will be open for students, staff and faculty beginning on Monday, January 23rd. The courts will be available for one-hour time slots and each individual must present a valid Farmingdale State College ID. Everyone must bring their own equipment and racquetball...
FARMINGDALE, NY
PIX11

5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing.  The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball.  Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River

A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Independent movie theater to expand in Brooklyn

Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Boy, 13, shot 2 teens by Queens school, NYPD alleges. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones

Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Teen girl found dead near East River identified

Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD raid allegedly nets 9 guns on North Shore; man, 42, arrested

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —Police allegedly confiscated a stash of guns, including what appear to be assault rifles, from a 42-year-old man on the North Shore of Staten Island. Adam Simmons was arrested after a search warrant was executed by Field Intelligence Officers (FIO) at the suspect’s home on Delafield Place in Livingston as part of a continuing investigation, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

After plans for a lithium-ion battery storage facility is squashed, others are rising in S.I. residential spaces

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Bulls Head residents and local leaders recently voiced their concerns about the location of a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility, putting pressure on a renewable energy company to find a new space outside of their predominantly residential neighborhood, developers announced their intention to officially withdraw project plans on Jan. 13.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Eater

At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues

Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

