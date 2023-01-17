Read full article on original website
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
farmingdalesports.com
Balanced Offense Leads Rams Past Old Westbury
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. | The Farmingdale State women's basketball team defeated Old Westbury, 61-50, in a Skyline Conference game in Farmingdale, N.Y. on Thursday evening. The Rams had four players record double-digit point totals as they picked up their third conference victory of the season. FSC held a 10-8 advantage with...
farmingdalesports.com
FSC Winter Athletics Update #9
NEW YORK | The Skyline Conference released its ninth edition of weekly awards Wednesday morning, with one Farmingdale State College student-athlete earning weekly honor roll praise. Men's Basketball (11-5, 6-1 Skyline) | Skyline Report. The Rams responded from a narrow setback over the weekend at USMMA with a double-digit triumph...
farmingdalesports.com
Nold Hall Racquetball Courts Open on January 23rd
Farmingdale, N.Y. - The racquetball courts in Nold Hall will be open for students, staff and faculty beginning on Monday, January 23rd. The courts will be available for one-hour time slots and each individual must present a valid Farmingdale State College ID. Everyone must bring their own equipment and racquetball...
5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing. The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River
A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
pix11.com
Independent movie theater to expand in Brooklyn
Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Boy, 13, shot 2 teens by Queens school, NYPD alleges. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly...
This South Shore inn named an ‘essential restaurant’ in all of NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One Staten Island restaurant has risen to the ranks of “The 38 Essential Restaurants in New York City” published on Eater.com. Historic Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston landed on the lofty list amidst varied genres such as taquerias and a Michelin-starred Indian eatery.
NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
What is the oldest restaurant on Staten Island? The answer’s not that easy.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What is the borough’s oldest restaurant? It depends on how a modern person considers four spots — Adobe Blues of New Brighton, Basilio Inn of South Beach, Liedy’s of New Brighton and Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston. ADOBE BLUES —...
Here’s where Advance/SILive.com readers say they’re spotting deer on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials say they’ve clipped into Staten Island’s deer population, but their efforts seem to have done little to address locals’ perception about the issue. Overall, numbers from the Parks Department show that the number of deer has decreased 30%...
Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones
Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
Staten Island Expressway jammed back to Goethals Bridge; Outerbridge Crossing residual delays from truck crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Congestion on the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, is stretching all the way back to the Goethals Bridge during the Wednesday morning rush hour. Delays on the Goethals began around 6:30 a.m., according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Earlier on...
pix11.com
Teen girl found dead near East River identified
Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
NYPD raid allegedly nets 9 guns on North Shore; man, 42, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —Police allegedly confiscated a stash of guns, including what appear to be assault rifles, from a 42-year-old man on the North Shore of Staten Island. Adam Simmons was arrested after a search warrant was executed by Field Intelligence Officers (FIO) at the suspect’s home on Delafield Place in Livingston as part of a continuing investigation, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
After plans for a lithium-ion battery storage facility is squashed, others are rising in S.I. residential spaces
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Bulls Head residents and local leaders recently voiced their concerns about the location of a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility, putting pressure on a renewable energy company to find a new space outside of their predominantly residential neighborhood, developers announced their intention to officially withdraw project plans on Jan. 13.
Crash on Staten Island Expressway causes delays for Thursday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on the Staten Island Expressway Brooklyn-bound during the Thursday morning rush hour. A crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Bradley Avenue, according to emergency radio communications. Surveillance cameras show delays in the vicinity of Manor Road.
NYPD: Knifepoint robbery reported at bagel shop on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are searching for a suspect in a knifepoint robbery of a bagel shop in Stapleton on Wednesday night. The incident was reported at around 6:45 p.m. at 374 Van Duzer St., according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in St. George, Staten Island, where you get more space for your money and easy access to the ferry
At the northeastern tip of Staten Island, St. George is the borough’s most culturally diverse community and the one most outsiders are familiar with because it's where the ferry terminal is located. St. George, home to the borough’s seat of government, is also known as Downtown Staten Island.
‘A beautiful soul.’ NYPD mourns loss of Staten Island police officer, father of 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD mourned the loss of Police Officer Steven Hernandez at a funeral mass in New Dorp before laying the Staten Islander to rest at Fairview Cemetery in New Jersey. Hernandez, a father of two young children, began his career at the 121st Precinct and...
Eater
At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues
Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
