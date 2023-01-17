ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jade Cargill Calls CM Punk A Great Guy, Talks His Support Of The AEW Women’s Division, Advice He Gave Her That She Admired

By Joey G.
wrestlingheadlines.com
 5 days ago
wrestlingheadlines.com

Maria Kanellis Discusses Backlash She Received For Signing With AEW

Maria Kanellis discussed the backlash she received from WWE fans after signing with AEW. The Kingdom member opened up on this topic during her latest interview with The Ten Count, where she revealed that she and her husband, fellow AEW star Mike Bennett, still have a really great relationship with WWE higher-ups. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Rocky Romero Is Very Proud Of His Accomplishments Over The Last Few Years, Talks Kenny Omega Returning To NJPW

Rocky Romero is quite proud of the work he’s done over the last few years. The NJPW star recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss these “big wins,” which include being the mediator between NJPW and AEW, helping make last summer’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view a reality, and his biggest feat, getting Kenny Omega back into an NJPW ring. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

KC Navarro Talks Exploring Free Agency, Hypes Upcoming Showdown With Buddy Matthews At Warrior Wrestling

KC Navarro is exploring his free agency, but that doesn’t mean he’s looking past Buddy Matthews at tomorrow night’s Warrior Wrestling 27: Back To The Bend event. Navarro, who currently holds the Warrior Wrestling title, spoke with Wrestling Inc. about his defense against the House of Black member at tomorrow’s show, as well as what he hopes to achieve with his current free agent status. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Mick Foley Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return, Says WWE Has Been Really Fun Under Triple H

Mick Foley has some thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors. The Hall of Famer discussed this topic on the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod show, where he praised the work of Triple H for taking the company in a fun and exciting direction following Vince’s retirement last July. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Identity Of LA Knight’s Opponent On WWE SmackDown

The identity of LA Knight’s opponent from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX has been revealed. The former Million Dollar Champion defeated Ren Jones in quick fashion as he prepares to face Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup at the Royal Rumble. The Local Competitor Twitter account has revealed that Jones actually wrestled for WWE before back in 2017 on an episode on 205 Live against Brian Kendrick.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show

We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star As Part Of The Wyatt Family

In a discussion on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, Enzo Amore revealed that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be part of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided to nix that idea and went with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper instead. Between 2012...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Konnan Praises Dominik Mysterio’s New Persona: ‘He’s Killing It’

In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan, Dominik Mysterio’s godfather, said he is a fan of “Prison Hard Dom.”. Since being detained (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up unexpectedly at his grandparents’ home, Dominik Mysterio has given his persona a new depth. “Prison...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Crowbar Discusses How His AEW Dark: Elevation Matchup With Joey Janela Came Together

Crowbar looks back on his short stint with AEW. The WCW, NJPW, and IMPACT alumni wrestled Joey Janela on a 2021 episode of Dark: Elevation, a match that was well received and completed a mission Crowbar tried to accomplish back in 2020 but couldn’t due to the pandemic. He recently spoke with Fightful about that AEW experience, which you can check out in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage Notes, Producers and Coaches for This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was backstage for this week’s AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Wednesday’s Dynamite went off as planned for the most part, according to Fightful Select. Several people were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event that was taped after Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan reportedly “did all he could” for Briscoe at the show, and it seemed his hands were tied as far as the tribute show happening on Dynamite. We noted before that WarnerMedia prevented any significant Briscoe tribute happening with Dynamite.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Veda Scott Doesn’t Understand Why Certain Fans Would “Hate-Watch Wrestling”

Veda Scott things some pro-wrestling fans are strange for hate-watching the product. The commentator/analyst, who has worked previously for AEW, spoke about this topic during her latest interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast. Here is what she had to say on the subject. Thinks it is weird that people will...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage Updates on the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the WWE Royal Rumble

WWE is reportedly working on plans for the inaugural Pitch Black at the Royal Rumble, featuring LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt. The match is presented by Mountain Dew and their Pitch Black flavor. The only thing we know about the Pitch Black match is that there will be no rules...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Thunder Rosa Plans To Return To AEW Soon But Won’t Be Wrestling Just Yet

Thunder Rosa is ready to get back on the road with AEW. The former women’s champion appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to provide an update on her injury recover, which has kept La Mera Mera out of action since September. After months away she was officially stripped of her championship, with Jamie Hayter now holding the division’s top prize.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Wes Lee Reveals That He Had The Chance To Sign With WWE Years Ago

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee recently joined the Mark Moses Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he could have originally signed with WWE five years ago but the communication wasn’t right at the time. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

