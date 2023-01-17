Jade Cargill Calls CM Punk A Great Guy, Talks His Support Of The AEW Women’s Division, Advice He Gave Her That She Admired

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was backstage for this week’s AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Wednesday’s Dynamite went off as planned for the most part, according to Fightful Select. Several people were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event that was taped after Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan reportedly “did all he could” for Briscoe at the show, and it seemed his hands were tied as far as the tribute show happening on Dynamite. We noted before that WarnerMedia prevented any significant Briscoe tribute happening with Dynamite.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO