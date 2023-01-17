Every ounce of sleep that newborns get is the time that parents get to do their chores or enjoy themselves. As soon as they wake up, parents are back to their duties of feeding and entertaining them. So, parents go to great lengths to make sure that their children get enough sleep, which in short means they get enough personal time. One such parent is being hailed for finding innovative ways to enjoy football without waking his baby. In a video shared on Tiktok by Makenzie Waters, her husband can be seen watching a football match on TV, he is trying his best to make minimum noise. The caption reads, "He learned his lesson." As soon as his team scores a goal, he can't hold back his happiness and can be seen going a little further, rejoicing and saying, "Yes, yes!" To avoid any sound while clapping he is wearing oven mittens. He then comes back to his chair and continues clapping and saying, Let's go, let's go!" Luckily, the child was still asleep by the end of the video.

2 DAYS AGO