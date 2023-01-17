Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mick Foley Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return, Says WWE Has Been Really Fun Under Triple H
Mick Foley has some thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors. The Hall of Famer discussed this topic on the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod show, where he praised the work of Triple H for taking the company in a fun and exciting direction following Vince’s retirement last July. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Miz Says Stephanie McMahon Is A Big Reason WWE Greenlit “The Dirt Sheet” On Youtube
The Miz is grateful to Stephanie McMahon. The WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion spoke with TMZ about this topic, which included him sharing details of Stephanie helping greenlight his popular Youtube show “The Dirt Sheet” that also featured John Morrison. Miz also touches on Vince McMahon’s WWE return. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Were There WrestleKingdom 17 Plans For AJ Styles?
A new report has surfaced stating that there were talks of AJ Styles appearing at NJPW WrestleKingdom 17. According to Fightful Select, the Phenomenal One did have the idea to travel to Japan to support Karl Anderson in his IWG NEVER Openweight title matchup against Tama Tonga at WrestleKingdom 17, but it never materialized, mainly because Styles suffered a broken ankle and wouldn’t have been able to travel anyway. Rocky Romero tells the Wrestlings Perspective podcast that if the call was just up to Styles he would have been there.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Says Stephanie McMahon Is A More Caring Person Towards Talent Than Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy talked about Stephanie McMahon’s WWE exit. Hardy stated that Stephanie was much more caring than her father Vince McMahon, who recently returned as chairman of the Board.
wrestlingheadlines.com
KC Navarro Talks Exploring Free Agency, Hypes Upcoming Showdown With Buddy Matthews At Warrior Wrestling
KC Navarro is exploring his free agency, but that doesn’t mean he’s looking past Buddy Matthews at tomorrow night’s Warrior Wrestling 27: Back To The Bend event. Navarro, who currently holds the Warrior Wrestling title, spoke with Wrestling Inc. about his defense against the House of Black member at tomorrow’s show, as well as what he hopes to achieve with his current free agent status. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Says Infamous WWE Angle Was “Bound To Fail”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked at the late 2002 WWE SmackDown storyline between Dawn Marie and Torrie Wilson’s father, Al Wilson. Marie and Al later got engaged which led to the former coercing Torrie into a sexual encounter in a hotel room claiming she wouldn’t go through with the wedding if her soon to be step-daughter accepted her advances.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star As Part Of The Wyatt Family
In a discussion on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, Enzo Amore revealed that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be part of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided to nix that idea and went with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper instead. Between 2012...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ricochet On Fans Caring More About Wrestling Styles Than Wrestlers, Talks Pairing With Braun Strowman
WWE superstar Ricochet recently spoke with Digital Spy about a wide variety of topics, which included the former U.S. champion’s thoughts on being paired with Braun Strowman and how internet fans care more about wrestling styles than pro wrestlers do. Highlights from the interview can be found below. On...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 39,028 tickets, and 1,549 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 40,577. Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card. Men’s Royal...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Anthony Bowens Talks Max Caster’s Freestyle Raps: “Every Time The Siren Hits People Lose Their Minds”
Anthony Bowens gets just as excited for Max Caster’s freestyle raps as anyone else. The AEW star and current reigning tag team champion discussed his partner’s incredible rap verbiage during his latest interview with Chris Van Vilet. Bowens and Caster, better known as the Acclaimed, have won over the hearts of the AEW faithful and have successfully defended the tag titles on multiple occasions. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT House Show Results From Melbourne, Florida 1/21/22
Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Melbourne, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana. Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez. Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon. Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson. Kelly Kincaid interviews Dani Palmer. The interview is...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Card For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has revealed the lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World, which will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time. You can check that out below:. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defend against Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero)
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kazuchika Okada Thinks A Wrestling World Cup Could Work and Is Willing To Talk To Tony Khan and Triple H To Make It Happen
Kazuchika Okada is interested in a wrestling world cup. The top NJPW superstar and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion discussed this topic during his latest interview with Tokyo Sport. In his chat, The Rainmaker expresses his love of World Cup-type events, and states that he will even reach out to WWE and AEW on his own to try and make one happen for wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Has Massive Praise For Sting, Says He’s Given A Huge Boost To AEW, Talks Sting’s Possible Retirement
Tony Khan is as big a Sting fan as anyone. The AEW President spoke about The Icon during his recent appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, where he threw massive praise towards the former WCW world champion, and discussed when he thinks the Stinger might finally retire from in-ring action. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Veda Scott Doesn’t Understand Why Certain Fans Would “Hate-Watch Wrestling”
Veda Scott things some pro-wrestling fans are strange for hate-watching the product. The commentator/analyst, who has worked previously for AEW, spoke about this topic during her latest interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast. Here is what she had to say on the subject. Thinks it is weird that people will...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW vs. New South
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their GCW vs. New South event tonight in Florence, Alabama. The show is set to air at 6 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. Blake Christian vs. Hunter Drake. Sawyer Wreck vs. Donnie Primetime. Tony Deppen...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Konnan Praises Dominik Mysterio’s New Persona: ‘He’s Killing It’
In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan, Dominik Mysterio’s godfather, said he is a fan of “Prison Hard Dom.”. Since being detained (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up unexpectedly at his grandparents’ home, Dominik Mysterio has given his persona a new depth. “Prison...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact Wrestling TV Spoilers for 2/2/2023
Impact Wrestling taped their February 2 episode on Friday night from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. There’s no word yet on if these spoilers will air in the order they were taped. You can click here for the February 9 spoilers from Friday night. Impact will tape two more episodes on Saturday night. Below are full spoilers from the New Year’s Revolution taping to air on February 2:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Crowbar Discusses How His AEW Dark: Elevation Matchup With Joey Janela Came Together
Crowbar looks back on his short stint with AEW. The WCW, NJPW, and IMPACT alumni wrestled Joey Janela on a 2021 episode of Dark: Elevation, a match that was well received and completed a mission Crowbar tried to accomplish back in 2020 but couldn’t due to the pandemic. He recently spoke with Fightful about that AEW experience, which you can check out in the highlights below.
Comments / 0