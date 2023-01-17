A new report has surfaced stating that there were talks of AJ Styles appearing at NJPW WrestleKingdom 17. According to Fightful Select, the Phenomenal One did have the idea to travel to Japan to support Karl Anderson in his IWG NEVER Openweight title matchup against Tama Tonga at WrestleKingdom 17, but it never materialized, mainly because Styles suffered a broken ankle and wouldn’t have been able to travel anyway. Rocky Romero tells the Wrestlings Perspective podcast that if the call was just up to Styles he would have been there.

1 DAY AGO