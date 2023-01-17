Snow will begin in the late morning hours of Sunday and be steady throughout the afternoon. Overnight, the snow will taper off to some leftover flurries and snow showers. Accumulations will generally be between 1-3" by the time the snow finishes. Road conditions will not be a major concern as snowfall rates will not be great enough to overcome the warmer roadway surfaces, but there could be a few slick spots if you are heading out Sunday evening.

