Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses $2 billion mark in worldwide box office
As has frequently been the case throughout his unparalleled career, James Cameron made film history again this weekend. His long-awaited sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" has now made over $2 billion in worldwide grosses, as reported by Deadline.
Albany Herald
Netflix Considers Bold Business Model Change Disney Doesn't Offer
When Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report first pivoted from offering reruns and old movies to producing its own content, the company was a prestige play. In many ways, the company followed the lead of Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) - Get Free Report HBO, a cable giant which focused on quality.
Comments / 0