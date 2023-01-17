First Look: Joel McHale ‘Takes His Job Seriously’ in Fox Comedy ‘Animal Control’ (PHOTO)

Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Aubrey Plaza joined by Amy Poehler to reprise 'Parks and Rec' roles on 'SNL'
Aubrey Plaza made sure to pay homage to her Pawnee roots while hosting "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, and she had a little help from her former onscreen boss. The "White Lotus" star was joined by her "Parks and Recreation" costar Amy Poehler during the live broadcast, who appeared during Plaza's opening monologue and again for a spot during the Weekend Update segment.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Albany Herald
Disney Takes its Princesses to a Bold New Place
If someone says "Disney," there are a few things that might jump to one's mind. But if you have ever been or known a little girl, the first word that pops into your head when you hear "Disney" is "Princess."
Comments / 0