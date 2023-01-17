Right now, tiny particles like pollen, smoke, and bacteria are floating all around you—heck, it's probably why you're looking for the best air purifiers. Covid-19 and wildfire smoke in 2020 (and beyond) didn't do anything good besides make people fear the atmosphere, and even if it's not something as drastic as that, you may just need some help clearing the air from a new dog, a sick kid, or a new cooking obsession. It doesn’t matter. What does matter is that nowadays many more people are working from home than ever before. What we breathe in every day is more important than ever before, and so air purification is having a bit of a moment.

2 DAYS AGO