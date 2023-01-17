Read full article on original website
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
King Charles will make major change to Coronation and will not wear old-fashioned costume on historic day
KING Charles has been told to break with centuries of tradition and drop the wearing of silk stockings and breeches at his Coronation. The monarch, 74, has opted to wear military uniform instead when he is crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6. A source said: “Senior aides think breeches...
Negatives Containing Rare Photos of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Discovered
Never-before-seen photos of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising have been discovered on rolls of film belonging to a Polish firefighter. They are the only photos of the Jewish resistance not taken by the Nazi perpetrators. The uprising took place in 1943 and was the single biggest revolt by Jews during World...
George Santos appears to have claimed he acted in 'Hannah Montana' and with Uma Thurman in a movie she wasn't actually in
A Wikipedia user going as Anthony Devolder, a known George Santos alias, said they appeared in Disney Channel shows and started performing drag at 17.
On this day in history, Jan. 19, 2000, Hedy Lamarr dies — 'most beautiful woman' in Hollywood, WWII inventor
Hedy Lamarr, dubbed "the most beautiful woman in film" by Louis B. Mayer, died on this day in history, Jan. 19, 2000. Amazingly, she pioneered major communications technology during World War II.
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
Harry, Meghan, and what they could learn from George Costanza
With his new memoir ‘Spare,’ Prince Harry unintentionally proves less is more.
Margot Robbie 'Babylon' Dress Slammed—'Whoever Added Lace Needs Jail Time'
The actress wore an iconic gown designed by Gianni Versace but was slammed for adding a surprising detail.
Emily Ratajkowski Lands New Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Campaign
After dominating the runways of New York, London, Milan and Paris last year, Emily Ratajkowski is now racking up high-end campaigns. It was announced that the model is the newest face of the bestselling fragrance Flowerbomb by Viktor & Rolf and starring in an eye-catching campaign. Photographed by Inez and Vinoodh, the best-selling My Body author appears... The post Emily Ratajkowski Lands New Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Campaign appeared first on Grazia USA.
If you ever doubt the hateful effects of Tory migrant policy, go to Calais and see what I’ve seen | Jeremy Corbyn
The French create the terror and squalor in refugee camps – and UK ministers pay them to do it, says former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn
J-Hope Does Elevated Camouflage at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Show
As one of the seven band members of BTS, J-Hope is no stranger to shining on the red carpet. Over the years, the South Korean rapper has slipped into everything from whimsical Gucci looks to sleek Celine suits. He’s clearly not afraid to experiment with fashion and to test out different aesthetics—and what better place to do this than at fashion week? This morning in Paris, the star attended Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 menswear show dressed in a boldly colored camouflage look that was surprisingly dressy and front row-worthy.
The Contemporary Women Artists Reclaiming Motherhood
“There are good artists that have children. They are called men,” Tracey Emin famously remarked, explaining that motherhood would “compromise” her work. She’s not alone in this belief: Marina Abramović similarly told the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel that she had three abortions, because she was certain having children “would be a disaster” for her work. “One only has limited energy in the body,” she said, “and I would have had to divide it.”
Trend to mend: cost of living crisis puts darning back in vogue
John Lewis says sewing shows and eco-awareness have pushed up haberdashery sales of thread, patches and even thimbles
The week in classical: Least Like the Other; Elena Urioste and Tom Poster
Linbury theatre, Royal Opera House; Wigmore Hall, London. The sad fate of Rosemary Kennedy is strikingly told by Irish National Opera. Plus, the female French composer we should all know about…. A mesh of squares and rectangles, charts, grids and graph paper forms the visual harness in which the central...
Kid Cudi Talks Fashion and ‘Retro Future-type Vibes’
DEEP DIVE: Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, is delving ever deeper into fashion. The rapper and actor sat surrounded by displays of his brand Members Of The Rage’s first full fashion collection, for fall 2023, in a Right Bank Paris showroom on Thursday. “I really wanted it...
‘Game of Thrones’ actor James Cosmo reflects on working with Mel Gibson in ‘Braveheart’: ‘A huge break’
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” star James Cosmo got candid about his life growing up and how his father inspired him to become a Hollywood actor at a young age.
The White Lotus Cast Is Taking Over Fashion’s Front Rows
The second season of The White Lotus was a true cultural phenomenon this year. It seemed like everybody was watching and discussing the hit HBO show after it premiered back in October. Even though there were only seven episodes, director Mike White crafted an intricate web of characters whose zingers—and outfits—are now indelible (Jennifer Coolidge’s “Peppa Pig” pink look is still my favorite). It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that the season two cast has now been taking over the front rows at fashion week. Valentina, Lucia, Albie, and more—or rather, the actors who played them—have all been spotted at the fall 2023 men’s shows in Europe this month.
The Best Backstage Moments From the Fall 2023 Menswear Shows in Paris
Paris is the final stop on our menswear tour, and the week is jam-packed with exciting debuts. Grace Wales Bonner’s first show in town, Emily Adams Bode Aujla’s womenswear launch, and KidSuper’s collaboration with Louis Vuitton are a few of the buzzy things happening in the City of Light. But that’s not all: After a destination show in Marrakech, Anthony Vaccarello is back to showcase his latest Saint Laurent menswear. If you’ve always wanted to attend a show, you may finally have a chance this season, since Marine Serre is opening up her doors to the public once again. Follow along as Acielle Tanbetova captures the best behind-the-scenes moments from the shows below.
Phil Oh’s Best Street Style Photos From the Paris Fall 2023 Menswear Shows
It’s 36 degrees in Paris, and showgoers are feeling the chill. Unlike in Milan where the temperatures were mild, puffers and oversized outerwear are suddenly a necessity. Is the cold weather the reason so many of the street stylers are feeling blue? The color has already made its mark this season, showing up on Wales Bonner striped tanks and tracksuits. Follow along as Phil Oh captures the best dressed models, editors, and celebrities outside the week’s biggest shows, from Louis Vuitton and Rick Owens, to Dior Men, Loewe, and more.
