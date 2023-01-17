The second season of The White Lotus was a true cultural phenomenon this year. It seemed like everybody was watching and discussing the hit HBO show after it premiered back in October. Even though there were only seven episodes, director Mike White crafted an intricate web of characters whose zingers—and outfits—are now indelible (Jennifer Coolidge’s “Peppa Pig” pink look is still my favorite). It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that the season two cast has now been taking over the front rows at fashion week. Valentina, Lucia, Albie, and more—or rather, the actors who played them—have all been spotted at the fall 2023 men’s shows in Europe this month.

3 DAYS AGO