Vogue Magazine

petapixel.com

Negatives Containing Rare Photos of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Discovered

Never-before-seen photos of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising have been discovered on rolls of film belonging to a Polish firefighter. They are the only photos of the Jewish resistance not taken by the Nazi perpetrators. The uprising took place in 1943 and was the single biggest revolt by Jews during World...
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign

Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’

Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
Grazia USA

Emily Ratajkowski Lands New Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Campaign

After dominating the runways of New York, London, Milan and Paris last year, Emily Ratajkowski is now racking up high-end campaigns. It was announced that the model is the newest face of the bestselling fragrance Flowerbomb by Viktor & Rolf and starring in an eye-catching campaign. Photographed by Inez and Vinoodh, the best-selling My Body author appears... The post Emily Ratajkowski Lands New Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Campaign appeared first on Grazia USA.
NEW YORK STATE
Vogue Magazine

J-Hope Does Elevated Camouflage at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Show

As one of the seven band members of BTS, J-Hope is no stranger to shining on the red carpet. Over the years, the South Korean rapper has slipped into everything from whimsical Gucci looks to sleek Celine suits. He’s clearly not afraid to experiment with fashion and to test out different aesthetics—and what better place to do this than at fashion week? This morning in Paris, the star attended Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 menswear show dressed in a boldly colored camouflage look that was surprisingly dressy and front row-worthy.
anothermag.com

The Contemporary Women Artists Reclaiming Motherhood

“There are good artists that have children. They are called men,” Tracey Emin famously remarked, explaining that motherhood would “compromise” her work. She’s not alone in this belief: Marina Abramović similarly told the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel that she had three abortions, because she was certain having children “would be a disaster” for her work. “One only has limited energy in the body,” she said, “and I would have had to divide it.”
WWD

Kid Cudi Talks Fashion and ‘Retro Future-type Vibes’

DEEP DIVE: Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, is delving ever deeper into fashion. The rapper and actor sat surrounded by displays of his brand Members Of The Rage’s first full fashion collection, for fall 2023, in a Right Bank Paris showroom on Thursday. “I really wanted it...
Vogue Magazine

The White Lotus Cast Is Taking Over Fashion’s Front Rows

The second season of The White Lotus was a true cultural phenomenon this year. It seemed like everybody was watching and discussing the hit HBO show after it premiered back in October. Even though there were only seven episodes, director Mike White crafted an intricate web of characters whose zingers—and outfits—are now indelible (Jennifer Coolidge’s “Peppa Pig” pink look is still my favorite). It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that the season two cast has now been taking over the front rows at fashion week. Valentina, Lucia, Albie, and more—or rather, the actors who played them—have all been spotted at the fall 2023 men’s shows in Europe this month.
Vogue Magazine

The Best Backstage Moments From the Fall 2023 Menswear Shows in Paris

Paris is the final stop on our menswear tour, and the week is jam-packed with exciting debuts. Grace Wales Bonner’s first show in town, Emily Adams Bode Aujla’s womenswear launch, and KidSuper’s collaboration with Louis Vuitton are a few of the buzzy things happening in the City of Light. But that’s not all: After a destination show in Marrakech, Anthony Vaccarello is back to showcase his latest Saint Laurent menswear. If you’ve always wanted to attend a show, you may finally have a chance this season, since Marine Serre is opening up her doors to the public once again. Follow along as Acielle Tanbetova captures the best behind-the-scenes moments from the shows below.
Vogue Magazine

Phil Oh’s Best Street Style Photos From the Paris Fall 2023 Menswear Shows

It’s 36 degrees in Paris, and showgoers are feeling the chill. Unlike in Milan where the temperatures were mild, puffers and oversized outerwear are suddenly a necessity. Is the cold weather the reason so many of the street stylers are feeling blue? The color has already made its mark this season, showing up on Wales Bonner striped tanks and tracksuits. Follow along as Phil Oh captures the best dressed models, editors, and celebrities outside the week’s biggest shows, from Louis Vuitton and Rick Owens, to Dior Men, Loewe, and more.
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

