ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington gas prices continue to rise after 13-week decline

By Timothy Schumann | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SELGL_0kHaW7KK00

(The Center Square) – After over thirteen straight weeks of price declines, Washington fuel prices increased for the second week in a row.

On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $3.99 statewide, up from $3.92 the week prior, according to AAA data . This 7-cent increase per gallon continues the sharp reversal in Washington state’s over three-month-long trend of fuel prices.

While fuel prices have been falling significantly when looking at the national average, citizens of the Evergreen State are still firmly on the expensive end of the market nationwide. Washington’s pump prices moved up the list nationally into third place being beat on only by California and Hawaii.

Compared with the national average of $3.30 per gallon, Washington’s $3.99 does place it 69 cents per gallon higher than that average. This is a full $1.10 off the nation’s least expensive fuel costs of $2.89 per gallon currently paid by Mississippi state residents.

In Washington, intra-state variance remains high, spanning a range of $1.03 per gallon across counties. The outliers this week, San Juan and Asotin counties, represent the most and least expensive gas prices statewide at $4.55 and $3.52 per gallon, respectively.

This price variance still largely follows the Cascade Range, with residents to the west paying a higher premium at the pump than residents to the east.

On top of the nation-topping prices, as of Jan. 1st of this year, Washingtonians also have a new cap-and-trade tax to contend with. Originally projected to cost an additional 46 cents per gallon, the first carbon auction concluded last month, and that price projection may have been on the high side.

According to previous reporting by The Center Square, Washington Policy Center environmental director Todd Myers thinks that prices may only rise 28 cents per gallon. This is based on 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide selling for $35 per metric ton.

Brett Davis contributed to this report.

Comments / 5

Funny Thing
5d ago

Exactly when did they decline ? Never got to even close to what they were when Trump was President. People wake up !

Reply
5
Related
The Center Square

Arkansas gas prices rise

(The Center Square) - Increased demand for crude oil from China is driving up gas prices in Arkansas and the United States, according to AAA. The cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline rose 11 cents this week to $3.06. The national average also climbed 11 cents to $3.38 cents a gallon. The gas prices are nine cents higher in Arkansas than in the same period last year and...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Economic experts weigh Youngkin’s decision to halt Ford plant

(The Center Square) – Growth in plants connected to electric vehicles has roared across the country. Not everyone, however, is quickly jumping in. When Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said last week that he stopped efforts to establish a Ford Motors battery plant at a megasite in the state due to its Chinese partner, it was the first time University of Texas professor Nathan Jensen could recall a state rejecting an...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Transportation commission wants all Washington roads to be toll roads

(The Center Square) – In a report submitted to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, the Washington State Transportation Commission proposed a new tax scheme to replace falling fuel tax revenues. Fuel tax revenues are projected to fall by $600 million, or roughly $21.4 million per year, over the next 28 years, as previously reported by The Center Square. Citing declining fuel tax revenue due to increased efficiency of...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Florida unemployment rate dips to 2.5% again

(The Center Square) – Florida’s unemployment rate reached another low – 2.5% – in December. It was the second time it dipped this low in 2022 and third time since 2006. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate for 25 consecutive months...
FLORIDA STATE
R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

National coalition including California legislators urges states to enact 'wealth' taxes

(The Center Square) - Facing a partisan divide in Washington, state legislators met Thursday to discuss "tax justice" legislation as a means to secure more funding for social programs, infrastructure, universal healthcare and education. The group consisting of Democratic California Assemblyman Alex Lee, New York Senator Gustavo Riviera, Illinois State Representative Will Guzzard and Washington State Senator Noel Frame were joined by U.S Representative Pramila Jayapal and UC Berkeley Professor of Economics Emmanuel Saez. Jessie Ulibarri of SIX Action, hosted the meeting. SIX Action, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nwlaborpress.org

Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor

State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Mississippi could soon join ranks of states mining Bitcoin

(The Center Square) — The Mississippi Senate Finance Committee is considering legislation that could not only help deal with the problem of orphaned wells in Mississippi, but provide an opportunity for a new digital industry to take hold in the state. The Magnolia State might be getting into digital asset mining, which is a process by which transactions, such as Bitcoin, are validated digitally and are added to the blockchain. This creates new digital currency and allows them to enter circulation. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

WMC survey: Employers have little faith in national economy, some faith in Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s largest business group says most companies are expecting a recession this year. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce released its latest Employer Survey Thursday. It says 39% of employers rated the Wisconsin economy as strong or very strong. That is a five-point drop from the summer, and well below the 53% who said the economy was strong just a year ago. “Unfortunately the trend line we have...
WISCONSIN STATE
KREM2

Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
SPOKANE, WA
The Center Square

Tennessee collected $68M in sports wagering taxes in 2022

(The Center Square) – Tennessee brought in more than $68 million in sports betting privilege tax in 2022, a 67% increase from the $40.7 million collected in 2021. During a budget hearing in the Tennessee Legislature this week, Sports Wagering Advisory Council Executive Director Mary Beth Thomas said the oversight authority continues to fill already approved positions as her agency now has 12 staff members of the 20 approved in last year’s budget. She did not request any more staff positions or spending authority for...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Vermont budget heavily tested by 239% rise in refugees

(The Center Square) — Workforce development, enrollment into English language courses, and driver’s license procurement have eaten away at $500,000 in Vermont’s budget earmarked “aid to refugees.” So when a Haitian man and his young son recently showed up at the border, as snow fell, there was nowhere for them to go and no budget. It is a situation that could repeat: refugees to the Granite State are up 239% since 2019, the year before the pandemic. ...
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy