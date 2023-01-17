One Killed, One Hospitalized In 'Not Random' Double Shooting At VA Shopping Center, Police Say

One person was killed and a second hospitalized overnight in Prince William County in a shooting "that does not appear to be random," according to police.

Woodbridge resident Akeem Rashaud Williams, 27, was found with multiple gunshot wounds by police in an area shopping center in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway on Monday, Jan. 16, a spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department said.

The initial call came at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Monday night regarding a 22-year-old man - whose name has not been released - who had been shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

However, while investigating the shooting, security officers from a nearby shopping center alerted officers of a second man, later identified as Williams, who had also been shot.

Officers were able to provide first aid to Williams until fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene and transported him to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

A vehicle that was traveling through the area at the time of the shooting was also struck, according to investigators. No other injuries were reported.

The initial investigation found that a group of people were in the area of the shopping center when multiple gunshots rang out, with Williams and the other man both being struck.

It is unclear what the motive for the shooting was, though officials said that “primarily, the incident does not appear to be random."

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.