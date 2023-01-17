Read full article on original website
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
USD 435 addresses graduation rates, requirements
The Abilene High School graduation rate, while improving, remains lower than officials would like. However, graduation requirements meet or exceed those of the state, which recently made several changes. Superintendent Greg Brown said he knew coming into the job four years ago that the graduation rate was an area he...
USD 435 approves bid for fiber optic internet upgrade for district buildings
The school district plans to upgrade its internet service. USD 435 will upgrade its fiber optic internet in order to support its growing use of audio visual equipment. The costs for the new fiber optic internet service came in higher than expected, according to USD 435 Superintendent Greg Brown. Board policy requires the district to bring purchases to the board if they come in at $20,000 or more. It came in at $41,009 from NexTech. This is an e-rate bid, meaning the district would only pay 30 percent of the total cost — about $12,000. Mike Liby, the district’s technology coordinator, said the district would add some additional runs, including at Abilene High School.
Dana Sprinkle
Kansas family’s livestock dying at a rapid rate due to feeding error
Livestock chaos. A Kansas family says its livestock is dying at a rapid rate because of a feeding error.
WIBW
Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Emma Elyse; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. DUI; 2nd; blood/breath .08 or...
K-State faculty member struck by car, seriously injured
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A member of Kansas State University’s faculty was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian incident on Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. The pedestrian was walking north across Claflin […]
City of Salina prepping for impending winter storm
With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of snow Saturday (Jan. 21) throughout the morning and into the evening, the City of Salina will be pre-treating bridge decks and other elevated surfaces with rock salt to help prevent icing in the morning hours. Staff is also making preparations to have salt trucks on standby ready to be deployed when the need arises.
epa.gov
EPA Fines Newton, Kansas, Landowner for Illegal Dumping in Streams
LENEXA, KAN. (JAN. 19, 2023) – Newton, Kansas, landowner Stan Jost will pay a $50,000 civil penalty to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Jost placed felled trees and other debris in approximately 4,155 feet of Mud Creek and approximately 1,800 feet of Sand Creek in 2021 without obtaining a Clean Water Act permit.
Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men
Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
Jeffery John Morgan
Jeffrey John Morgan was born June 24, 1954, in Herington, Kansas. His parents were Lawrence V. and Marjorie M. (Lorson) Morgan. Jeff left this earthly life on Jan. 15, at Legacy Care Facility in Herington, Kansas, attaining the age of 68 years and 205 days. On July 4, 1954, Jeff was baptized in the name of the Triune God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit at St. Phillip’s Catholic Church in Hope, Kansas. Jeff completed his instruction and was confirmed in his catholic faith on Oct. 23, 1966. Jeff grew to manhood in the community of Hope. He attended USD #481 Hope Schools graduating in 1972 with 23 members of his class. He then went to Hutchinson Community Junior College for two years and graduated in 1974. Except for those two years of schooling his whole life was lived on the family farm established in 1876. Growing crops, raising hogs, and backgrounding beef cattle to keep the family farm going was his passion. On Aug. 26, 1977, he was united in marriage to Lorna Marie Schlesener at St. Phillip’s Church in Hope with Fr. Chris Conklin officiating. To this union two sons were born, Jared Mason and Kevin Thomas Morgan. Through all his married life Jeff’s health required lots of surgeries, doctoring and medicines and he faced his suffering with courage and tried to work as long as he could. He held positions of importance on the Kansas Livestock Association, Central Kansas Free Fair, Ridge Township, and St. Phillip’s Parish Council boards. His Multiple Sclerosis permanently disabled him in 2005, and in 2007 he become totally bedfast. Survivors include his wife Lorna, sons, Jared (Tiffany) of St. Charles, Illinois, Kevin (Shaston Challans) of Hope, brothers Patrick (Arlene) of Wichita, Gregory (Barbara) of Ellsworth, 4 grandchildren, Kendall Belle, Jackson Peter, Kash Samson Morgan, and Jordan Mendez many nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Kathleen Lagoski and husband Joe, and his infant brother Ross Martin Morgan. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 at St. Phillip’s Catholic Church in Hope. Inurnment will follow at St. Phillip’s Catholic Cemetery in Hope. Parish Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. at the church on Saturday before service. The family suggests memorials be given to St. Phillip’s Catholic Cemetery, Hospice of Dickinson County or to the End of the Trail Quilt Guild. Memorials may be dropped off at the church or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
Salina woman arrested on requested drug, child endangerment charges
A local woman was arrested on requested drug and child endangerment charges after an incident in south Salina early Wednesday afternoon. A witness called in to report that a black SUV was driving erratically in the 2000 block of S. Ninth Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The witness also said that the SUV had stopped in traffic and had hit a curb.
Early Monday wreck south of Salina injures 2; 1 driver arrested
Two people were injured in a rollover wreck on Interstate 135 south of Salina early Monday morning. A black 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jeremy Cleghorn, 37, of Moyers, Okla., was southbound on I-135 when a red 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Dakota Collins, 32, of Lindsborg, came up behind the SUV and attempted to pass it. The right front corner of the Camry struck the left rear corner of the Santa Fe, causing the SUV to go off the west side of the roadway and roll several times, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
WIBW
Riley Co. officials on the hunt for stolen antique truck
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for an antique truck that a Manhattan woman claims was stolen from her garage. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials were called to the 3300 block of Mineral Springs Rd. with reports of a theft.
KSNT
Snow chances move in tomorrow with a wintry mix likely
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until Jan 22nd. Tonight, partly cloudy skies can be expected with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s with...
KHP Troop C looking for owner of dog found along I-70 in Ellsworth County
From the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook page:. Earlier this afternoon the KHP located this dog along I-70 near milepost 216 in Ellsworth county. Kind and approachable but without a collar, or other identifiers. If you know the owner, please contact KHP dispatch so we can get her home safely. (She is currently hanging with our K9’s in Salina)
K-State students respond to Coach Tang’s message following Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – It was a thrilling Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night between the Wildcats and Jayhawks. But Kansas State University’s head coach Jerome Tang has a message to the fans following the game. When it comes to sports rivalries, KU and K-State are near the top. And with rivalries comes tradition. For K-State, a long-lasting […]
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video
One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
