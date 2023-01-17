Read full article on original website
Chef's flirty new restaurant tops this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Favorite Fort Worth chef to open a flirty restaurant peddling paella. A new tapas and wine restaurant from one of Fort Worth's best-known chefs is opening this fall: Called La Coqueta, it'll be the first permanent brick-and-mortar restaurant from Juan Rodriguez and his wife Paige, who together run a popular pop-up dinner club on the city’s north side called Magdalena's.2. '80s pop star Kenny...
Fort Worth hospitality vets partner with musician Koe Wetzel on new country venue
There's a new restaurant and bar coming to Fort Worth with some serious starpower: Called Koe Wetzel's Riot Room, it'll open at 1100 Foch St., in what was previously a bar & restaurant called The Dogwood, sometime in February.Koe Wetzel is the Texas-born "outlaw" singer-songwriter who's been blazing a trail with live shows and albums such as his most recent release, Hell Paso, which debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200.The new venue is a collaboration put together by hospitality veteran Emil Bragdon, a Renaissance man and part-time pilot whose prior ventures include Reservoir, The Whiskey Garden, and...
Quite the bounty of bites in this roundup of Fort Worth restaurant news
This roundup of restaurant news around Fort Worth includes restaurants newly opened, restaurants coming soon, new menus, new tacos, new pizzas, and more. So much more.Here's the latest batch of Fort Worth restaurant news, culled from press releases, social media posts, and hand-scribbled notes:Little Lilly Sushi is opening a second location in Keller at 1004 Keller Pkwy. #106. The restaurant posted a note on its Facebook page, saying "Getting a lot of messages and posts lately… yes it’s true, we are opening a second location! ETA late summer. Once we have more updates, we will post. But until then, get...
These are the 9 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
This weekend around Fort Worth will feature one big event - in addition to the ongoing Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo - and a bunch of smaller ones. The national tour of a Broadway musical is the headliner, followed by four concerts, two comedians, screenings of an acclaimed film, and the closings of two art exhibitions.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, January 19Broadway at the Bass: The Lion KingIn Disney's The Lion King, giraffes strut,...
Madonna mounts global celebration tour for 2023 with stop in DFW
One-named pop singer Madonna is mounting a global tour in 2023, starting in the U.S. in mid-July before heading to Europe. Called "Madonna: The Celebration Tour," it'll highlight her catalog of music from the past 40-plus years. The tour will hit 35 cities in total including three Texas cities, all in mid September. UPDATE 1-19-2023: Madonna has added 13 new dates to the tour, including second shows in Houston, Dallas, and Austin. The dates below reflect the new shows: Wednesday, September 13 and newly added Thursday, September 14 – Houston, Toyota Center Monday, September 18 and newly added Tuesday, September 19 – Dallas, American...
TV documentary dives into Dallas-Fort Worth connection to the Amber Alert
The national Amber Alert system, which highlights when children go missing, is the subject of a new original documentary streaming on Peacock TV. Called Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert, the show recounts the history of the Amber Alert and its origins in Dallas-Fort Worth. The Amber Alert broadcasts across 50 states when a child goes missing, with details that include the child's appearance and possible abductors. The system has led to the recovery of more than 1,000 missing children. The show delves into the case that inspired its creation: the 1996 abduction of Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old who was kidnapped on January...
Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul hit DFW for mezcal meet-and-greet with fans
Like so many great ideas, it all began over drinks.A few years ago, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, the award-winning stars of the critically acclaimed cult fave series Breaking Bad, sat in a New York sushi spot, devising ways to work together as the show had ended and acting projects together were rare. Hey, the duo thought as they sipped, cocktails why not start a liquor brand — maybe a mezcal?And so, just as Cranston's Walter White in Breaking Bad devised the perfect solution to bankroll his cancer treatment, the pair devised and eventually launched Dos Hombres mezcal in 2019....
These are the 5 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
Break out the boots and shine the turquoise. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is in full swing, and one local chef is hosting ticketed dinners with an early start time just for the occasion. Also on the list are two wine tastings, a pasta making class, and a new college night with some special sports guests at a local brewery. Wednesday, January 18Grady Spears Rodeo Dinners at Fort BreweryIn case you missed it: chicken fried steak king Grady Spears (formerly of Horseshoe Hill Café) is making guest chef appearances at Fort Brewery in the Foundry District. Now he’s...
Texas Film Awards 2023 to honor Fort Worth-based movie head honcho
Awards season is in full swing, and not just in Hollywood. On March 3, the Austin Film Society (AFS) brings back its annual Texas Film Awards to honor both rising stars and Texans who have significantly impacted the independent film industry. Fittingly, this year's ceremony takes place on a movie-set-turned venue, Willie Nelson's Luck, TX. For his impact on global cinema as a creative producer and executive, Warner Bros. Pictures Group Co-Chair and CEO Michael De Luca will be honored, according to a release. A resident of Fort Worth, de Luca boasts over three decades in the business, three Academy...
Truck Yard's debut parks atop this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut. A popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16. The location has been in the works for more than two years.2. Save the date for...
Dallas-Fort Worth theaters turn spotlight on community with all-encompassing outreach programs
Theater companies in both Fort Worth and Dallas are putting their communities first with unique outreach programs for 2023, spanning middle school to retirement age.First up is Bishop Arts Theatre Center in Dallas, which is offering a free 12-week program for girls of color ages 12-17 that focuses on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math).Called Girls of Color Discovering STEAM, it will provide interactive projects and hands-on learning from 6-7 pm each Thursday evening, January 12-April 6. After identifying a social issue that they are passionate about, kids will get to explore their interest in software engineering by developing a...
This is how long it takes Fort Worth home buyers to save for a down payment, report says
With home prices rising for most of 2022 in Fort Worth and around the country, thoughts about saving for a down payment have been distressing, to say the least.A new study says Fort Worth buyers will need to work for 3.65 years, saving 20 percent of their income, for a 20 percent down payment. Compared to Los Angeles where it takes the longest (11.6 years) and New York (10 years), that's somewhat encouraging.SmartAsset.com, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, analyzed and ranked the 50 largest U.S. cities on how long it takes the average household to save for a...
Amphibian Stage lets Fort Worth audiences choose their own pricing for 2023
Amphibian Stage is trying something new for 2023. Audience members will be encouraged to set their own ticket pricing, starting as low as $10 and ranging up to $60 for all events in the 2023 season.Each programming series will have 3-4 price points, all in an effort to make theater accessible for any budget."Some of my favorite projects at Amphibian Stage have been offered entirely for free," says artistic director Kathleen Culebro. "These include the short film This is My Story and the newly released augmented reality art walk Neighborhood Leap. These projects, like our arts outreach initiatives, are accessible...
Fort Worth Symphony fills 2023-24 season with music superstars and compelling collaborations
The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's 2023-2024 season, running September through June, will feature more than 30 different programs across their Symphonic, Pops, Chamber, Meet the Artist, and Family series, as well as special events.Along with the new season, FWSO also announced on January 12 that music director Robert Spano, who came to the FWSO at the beginning of the 2022-2023 season, has also agreed to an extension of his contract and will remain in his position with the organization through the 2027-2028 season. He and principal guest conductor Kevin John Edusei will lead the majority of performances of the Symphonic...
Tennis legend Venus Williams withdraws from 2023 Dallas Open match at SMU
Dallas fans of Venus Williams won't get to see her play in person next month after all. The tennis icon has withdrawn from the Dallas Open's inaugural Women’s Tennis Classic Showcase due to injury, organizers announced January 20.Williams' opponent, Danielle Collins, also backed out due to a scheduling conflict, they said.But the match is still happening, and it will still star two top-ranked American players: Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens.According to a release, former U.S. Open finalist Keys and former U.S. Open champion Stephens will go head-to-head in the Women’s Tennis Classic on Saturday, February 4, at 7 pm. They...
Universal Studios will open a new family-friendly theme park in North Texas
Dallas-Fort Worth, get ready to meet Shrek: Universal Parks & Resorts is opening a one-of-a-kind theme park in Frisco, promised to be unlike any other in the world — a new park set in a green landscape featuring immersive themed lands that celebrates Universal's iconic characters and stories. According to a release, the company has purchased 97 acres of land, east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway, which will also be home to a themed hotel. The complex will boast a completely different look, feel, and scale from Universal's existing parks, one designed to appeal to a...
Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut
A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
New SXSW-style music industry festival to debut in Fort Worth Stockyards
A new music event in Fort Worth seems to be taking on SXSW: Called the Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference at the Stockyards, it's a music networking conference for aspiring agents, managers, promoters, and emerging local Texas-based artists, that will take place across multiple venues at the Stockyards. According to a release, it'll take place from March 2-4 — a week before SXSW which in 2023 runs from March 10-19. The event will begin with a VIP Party at Tannahill’s on March 1, followed by three days of panels, workshops, and performances. Produced by Live Nation in partnership with Chef Tim Love...
How to join the cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff '1883: The Bass Reeves Story' in Fort Worth
Fort Worth-area fans of the hit TV shows Yellowstone and 1883 will have the chance to act in the shows’ newest spinoff, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, at the end of January. The new series' talent agency, Legacy Casting, announced on Facebook that they're seeking local people, ages 16-50, to cast as Union and Confederate soldiers.Casting director Andrei Constantinescu says they are also seeking Native American, specifically Black Seminole, men and women. “But really, in the world of extras, we’re looking for all body types, ages, etc.,” Constantinescu says. The agency is hoping to cast hundreds of non-speaking background actors...
Grapevine cracks open its first and only indie bookstore
Grapevine is finally getting an independent bookstore, and it's women-owned, to boot. Talking Animals Books, located at 103 W. Worth St. in Grapevine, is throwing open its doors to the public on February 2. Founded by Katy Lemieux and co-owned with Valerie Walizadeh, the shop will also double as an arts venue, with the popular Shakespeare in the Bar becoming its resident theater company.Customers can expect a wide selection of new and used books, including adult and children’s literature, modern fiction, true crime, romance, cookbooks, foreign-language titles, art books, plays, poetry, and YA, as well as the regular spotlighting of...
