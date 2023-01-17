Read full article on original website
Japanese firm determined to keep ‘Nazi-tainted’ Van Gogh
Following the filing of a US lawsuit by the family of the painting’s previous owner, a Japanese business has defended its ownership of Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers,” which it purchased at auction in 1987. The painting, one of five original versions of the iconic still life,...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
TV star Lisa Edelstein captures her Jewish family in a solo painting exhibit
(JTA) — Like many of us left without plans during the initial COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Lisa Edelstein spent some of her time rummaging through old family photographs. But instead of just basking in the nostalgia, she was also on the lookout for her next painting project. Since then,...
Michael Twitty’s ‘Koshersoul,’ a memoir of food and identity, named Jewish book of the year
(JTA) — “Koshersoul,” chef Michael W. Twitty’s memoir about his career fusing Jewish and African-American culinary histories, was named the Jewish book of 2022 by the Jewish Book Council. Subtitled “The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew,” Twitty’s book provides “deep dives into...
Orthodox pilgrimage to the grave of Kabbalah rabbi buried in Istanbul picks up after COVID slump
ISTANBUL (JTA) — Dozens of Orthodox Jews gathered on a hill overlooking the Bosphorus Strait. Above them, guarding the hilltop, stood a Turkish military base, and below sat the swanky Istanbul neighborhood of Ortaköy. Dominating the view was the 15th of July Martyrs Bridge, which connects Europe and Asia. On the Asian side of the Strait loomed the massive Çamlica Mosque.
One giant step: Israel gears up for annual Space Week
Israel is gearing up for its 11th annual Space Week beginning Jan. 29, which will bring together leaders of national space agencies from the U.S., Germany and Italy, as well as astronauts and senior industry figures from around the world. The event, organized by Israel Space Agency, includes 20 public...
