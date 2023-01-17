ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Jewish News

Japanese firm determined to keep ‘Nazi-tainted’ Van Gogh

Following the filing of a US lawsuit by the family of the painting’s previous owner, a Japanese business has defended its ownership of Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers,” which it purchased at auction in 1987. The painting, one of five original versions of the iconic still life,...
Orthodox pilgrimage to the grave of Kabbalah rabbi buried in Istanbul picks up after COVID slump

ISTANBUL (JTA) — Dozens of Orthodox Jews gathered on a hill overlooking the Bosphorus Strait. Above them, guarding the hilltop, stood a Turkish military base, and below sat the swanky Istanbul neighborhood of Ortaköy. Dominating the view was the 15th of July Martyrs Bridge, which connects Europe and Asia. On the Asian side of the Strait loomed the massive Çamlica Mosque.
One giant step: Israel gears up for annual Space Week

Israel is gearing up for its 11th annual Space Week beginning Jan. 29, which will bring together leaders of national space agencies from the U.S., Germany and Italy, as well as astronauts and senior industry figures from around the world. The event, organized by Israel Space Agency, includes 20 public...

