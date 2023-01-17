Read full article on original website
Grovetown Woman Fatally Stabbed by Elderly Husband
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says a Grovetown woman was fatally stabbed by her 82-year-old husband at their home in the 3700 block of Gordon Highway today. Robert Bennett called authorities at 12:15 pm and reported he had just stabbed his wife, 60-year-old Michelle Bennett. Investigators say Mrs. Bennett...
Three Suspects Sought in Family Dollar Larceny
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men in connection with the theft of more than $2,000 from the Family Dollar Store on South Belair Road. Deputies were called to the store January 12, where the manager reported the three suspects had picked up 6 gift cards it appeared they were purchasing. Investigators say the suspects used a YouTube card to pay for the gift cards in separate transactions. Two of the transactions were declined, while the four that were approved were each worth $500.
Edgefield Named the Safest City in South Carolina
Edgefield tops the list of the 20 safest cities in South Carolina, according to home security and safety website, Safewise.com. Overall, the state’s safest cities in the state have crime rates well below national averages, yet officials say there’s more crime statewide in the Palmetto state than the rest of the country.
McDuffie County Animal Shelter Close to Reopening
The McDuffie County Animal Shelter was shut down last year following numerous allegations that included animal cruelty and neglect, as well as improper euthanization. McDuffie County officials and the Georgia Department of Agriculture conducted separate investigations into the allegations and just released their findings. Officials say they found no evidence...
North Augusta Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking
A North Augusta man with a history of drug-trafficking convictions was sentenced today to more than ten years in federal prison. Forty-three-year-old Maurice Antwain Diggs was sentenced after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Marijuana, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin. In addition to 151 months in prison, Diggs was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and serve three years of supervised release after he completes his prison term.
Burke County Has Hired a New Head Football Coach
Burke County had some big shoes to fill when head coach Eric Parker announced he was retiring a few weeks ago. This was a highly coveted job around the state and attracted some big names. In the end, the Bears got the best of both worlds. They hired one of...
