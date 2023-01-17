ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

Thebausffs banned for inting, again

Believe it or not, one of the most popular League of Legends content creators and streamers, Thebausffs is banned again. After losing a game on Quinn with a score of 6/18/10 against SpearShot on Patheon and KeshaEuw on Nunu & Willump, Thebausffs received a 14-days ban for inting. Although Riot...
dotesports.com

Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion

Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
dotesports.com

Riot responds after League players discover new AFK account leveling trick with Akshan

Over the last few years, botting has quickly become a pressing issue for League of Legends developers due to the rise of alternate account sellers. It’s a disappointing trend that is affecting the games of those who are attempting to improve their skills or those who are just trying out the game for the first time. Bots will employ similar time-wasting scripts that make sure they aren’t found by Riot Games’ AFK detection systems, and a new method has just been discovered by some players on the League subreddit.
dotesports.com

Best bottom lane partners for support Jhin in League of Legends

Since the start of this year’s new competitive League of Legends circuit, fans and players alike have watched an unlikely champion rise to popularity in a completely different role. Runeterra’s favorite four fanatic Jhin has become a niche support pick for pros around the world, from G2 Esports’ support...
dotesports.com

Ibai’s LEC co-stream debut breaks 6-figure viewership mark during KOI’s first LEC Winter game

The co-streaming program initiated by Riot Games for the 2023 LEC season bore its fruits right away with KOI’s channel reaching over 100,000 peak viewers. During the organization’s first game in the LEC, KOI’s co-stream was almost only 40,000 viewers away from tying with the official League of Legends EMEA’s broadcast on the purple platform.
dotesports.com

Team Vitality fined after Perkz equips banned champion-rune combination against Fnatic in LEC Winter Split

It’s only been a day since the 2023 LEC Winter Split began, but there’s already been a fine dished out by the league. LoL Esports EMEA director Maximilian Peter Schmidt announced that Team Vitality will be getting fined after superstar mid laner Luka “Perkz” Perković equipped the Waterwalking rune while playing Ryze in his opening match against Fnatic this past Saturday.
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes

Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...
dotesports.com

League’s upcoming bruiser item changes in Patch 13.2 might not be as bad as you’d think

The new League of Legends ranked season is underway, yet Riot Games is not stopping its streak of big updates that started during last year’s preseason. After bringing a Jax mid-scope update and several item changes, Riot is planning to tweak most of the bruiser items that have defined the meta in the last two years. Omnivamp will be removed across the board while other items will have their Ability Haste adjusted based on the stats that were lost or added. Some items will grant higher base stats and stronger effects with the hopes of compensating and not making fighters too weak.
dotesports.com

Are Annie 13.2 buffs enough to see her running the show on Summoner’s Rift once again?

One of the most classic mid laners in League of Legends, Annie, is finally getting some buffs in the upcoming 13.2 patch. The buffs will strengthen all of Annie’s active abilities, which rarely happens in League. Usually, champions receive tweaks to two or three abilities at maximum, since it’s enough to bring them back to regular play in the solo queue. This is a different case, though, and it’s easy to see why. Annie has been one of the worst mages in the mid lane for quite some time now, and she’s in dire need of some changes.
dotesports.com

Heretics and Ruby make strong first impression in LEC debut against Astralis to open Winter Split

Team Heretics made its debut as an organization on the LEC stage today, and the LEC newcomers made their mark on the league early with a victory over Astralis. Although Astralis was able to keep the contest close throughout the early-to-mid-game, a late-game Elder Dragon fight firmly sealed the game in Heretics’ favor. Astralis ADC Kobbe nearly put the team on his back with an extremely fed Xayah, but he was blown up by a shocking burst of damage from Heretics’ backline in the final encounter, effectively snuffing out any and all hope Astralis had in their season opener.
dotesports.com

Respawn targets one of Apex Legends players’ biggest concerns with ranked matchmaking

Apex Legends’ Spellbound collection event brings new collectibles, a returning fan-favorite mode, Seer’s Heirloom, and a wave of technical errors, bugs, and game crashes. Apex broke its previous records for all-time player highs with the mid-season event, but the list of fixes needed for the servers continues to grow as well.
dotesports.com

Same draft, different game: Caedrel proves that League’s meta has gone stale by predicting 6 of the 10 champions in an LCK’s draft phase

Even though the season has just started for some competitive League of Legends regions, the meta has already started to form into some unbearably similar compositions for fans and analysts alike. Popular caster and content creator Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont, for example, was co-streaming the 2023 LCK Spring Split earlier...

