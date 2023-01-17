Read full article on original website
Thebausffs banned for inting, again
Believe it or not, one of the most popular League of Legends content creators and streamers, Thebausffs is banned again. After losing a game on Quinn with a score of 6/18/10 against SpearShot on Patheon and KeshaEuw on Nunu & Willump, Thebausffs received a 14-days ban for inting. Although Riot...
Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion
Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
Riot responds after League players discover new AFK account leveling trick with Akshan
Over the last few years, botting has quickly become a pressing issue for League of Legends developers due to the rise of alternate account sellers. It’s a disappointing trend that is affecting the games of those who are attempting to improve their skills or those who are just trying out the game for the first time. Bots will employ similar time-wasting scripts that make sure they aren’t found by Riot Games’ AFK detection systems, and a new method has just been discovered by some players on the League subreddit.
Best bottom lane partners for support Jhin in League of Legends
Since the start of this year’s new competitive League of Legends circuit, fans and players alike have watched an unlikely champion rise to popularity in a completely different role. Runeterra’s favorite four fanatic Jhin has become a niche support pick for pros around the world, from G2 Esports’ support...
Ibai’s LEC co-stream debut breaks 6-figure viewership mark during KOI’s first LEC Winter game
The co-streaming program initiated by Riot Games for the 2023 LEC season bore its fruits right away with KOI’s channel reaching over 100,000 peak viewers. During the organization’s first game in the LEC, KOI’s co-stream was almost only 40,000 viewers away from tying with the official League of Legends EMEA’s broadcast on the purple platform.
Tracer vs. Johnny Silverhand? A new fan theory has an idea exactly when Overwatch 2’s timeline takes place
Overwatch’s flagship hero Tracer always like to say that “the world could always use more heroes”—but how would she and the rest of Overwatch feel about somebody like Keanu Reeves?. Blizzard Entertainment describes Overwatch 2 as “a free-to-play, team-based action game set in the optimistic future,”...
Team Vitality fined after Perkz equips banned champion-rune combination against Fnatic in LEC Winter Split
It’s only been a day since the 2023 LEC Winter Split began, but there’s already been a fine dished out by the league. LoL Esports EMEA director Maximilian Peter Schmidt announced that Team Vitality will be getting fined after superstar mid laner Luka “Perkz” Perković equipped the Waterwalking rune while playing Ryze in his opening match against Fnatic this past Saturday.
Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes
Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...
Es3tag shines for FaZe, Liquid punished for mistakes, and G2 continue to rise on day 2 of BLAST Spring
The first major tournament of the 2023 CS:GO campaign is underway in Copenhagen with BLAST Premier Spring Groups. Twelve teams meet in group stage/play-in stage play with the hopes of reaching a top-six spot that would mean a guaranteed place at the Spring Final. The tournament started with a stunning...
Overwatch 2 expert explains why one specific support hero just can’t cut it in the current meta
Overwatch 2’s constantly shifting meta will always have winners and losers, but according to one Overwatch YouTuber and coach, there’s one clear loser in one of the game’s roles. When it comes to support heroes in OW2, there’s an obvious weak spot. Brigitte currently boasts the lowest...
Overwatch 2 developer promises ultimate charge tweaks in season 3, and that’s good news for tanks
Overwatch 2‘s second competitive season is coming to a close towards the beginning of February, but the game still has some major balancing issues that are affecting players’ enjoyment of the competitive experience. Luckily for some players, specifically tank mains, developers have alluded to some changes coming in...
Five-year injury has haunted Poised’s VALORANT career—but he isn’t letting it slow him down
To become an esports professional, your gaming abilities need to be at their peak level to compete with the best that competition has to offer. In VALORANT, there’s an incredibly high skill ceiling, focusing on mechanics and movement, and all that makes Kevin “POISED” Ngo’s situation all the more incredible.
League’s upcoming bruiser item changes in Patch 13.2 might not be as bad as you’d think
The new League of Legends ranked season is underway, yet Riot Games is not stopping its streak of big updates that started during last year’s preseason. After bringing a Jax mid-scope update and several item changes, Riot is planning to tweak most of the bruiser items that have defined the meta in the last two years. Omnivamp will be removed across the board while other items will have their Ability Haste adjusted based on the stats that were lost or added. Some items will grant higher base stats and stronger effects with the hopes of compensating and not making fighters too weak.
Are Annie 13.2 buffs enough to see her running the show on Summoner’s Rift once again?
One of the most classic mid laners in League of Legends, Annie, is finally getting some buffs in the upcoming 13.2 patch. The buffs will strengthen all of Annie’s active abilities, which rarely happens in League. Usually, champions receive tweaks to two or three abilities at maximum, since it’s enough to bring them back to regular play in the solo queue. This is a different case, though, and it’s easy to see why. Annie has been one of the worst mages in the mid lane for quite some time now, and she’s in dire need of some changes.
Heretics and Ruby make strong first impression in LEC debut against Astralis to open Winter Split
Team Heretics made its debut as an organization on the LEC stage today, and the LEC newcomers made their mark on the league early with a victory over Astralis. Although Astralis was able to keep the contest close throughout the early-to-mid-game, a late-game Elder Dragon fight firmly sealed the game in Heretics’ favor. Astralis ADC Kobbe nearly put the team on his back with an extremely fed Xayah, but he was blown up by a shocking burst of damage from Heretics’ backline in the final encounter, effectively snuffing out any and all hope Astralis had in their season opener.
Respawn targets one of Apex Legends players’ biggest concerns with ranked matchmaking
Apex Legends’ Spellbound collection event brings new collectibles, a returning fan-favorite mode, Seer’s Heirloom, and a wave of technical errors, bugs, and game crashes. Apex broke its previous records for all-time player highs with the mid-season event, but the list of fixes needed for the servers continues to grow as well.
Overwatch 2 players reminisce on stressful times of the most overpowered hero buffs in the game
Blizzard has had a history of over-correcting Overwatch heroes in the past, taking those who needed some buffs and making them quite overpowered and a hassle to deal with, whether it be at low ranks or the highest SR. The worst buffs and nerfs in Overwatch history was a point...
Same draft, different game: Caedrel proves that League’s meta has gone stale by predicting 6 of the 10 champions in an LCK’s draft phase
Even though the season has just started for some competitive League of Legends regions, the meta has already started to form into some unbearably similar compositions for fans and analysts alike. Popular caster and content creator Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont, for example, was co-streaming the 2023 LCK Spring Split earlier...
G2’s new faces, familiar friends roll past Excel in opening game of LEC Winter Split
In the first game of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, two league favorites in Excel and G2 Esports squared off, with G2’s new-look roster taking the game over the heavily-hyped Excel squad in just over 30 minutes. Today’s game served as a landmark for the G2 organization, as it...
These are all of the LEC players that can win Rookie of the Split for the 2023 LEC Winter Split
There might be snow on the floor in Berlin, but the action is only heating up on the Summoner’s Rift for the 2023 LEC Winter Split. Some of the best European players are taking the stage as the league debuts a new format for the new year, including three splits and a new postseason format.
