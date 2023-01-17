Todd Field Wanted To Direct ‘Revolutionary Road’ & Originally Saw ‘Little Children’ As A Miniseries

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
Jason Segel Wrote a Live-Action ‘Space Ghost’ Film
Twenty years ago, it was obvious that Judd Apatow‘s “Freaks and Geeks” would be a launching point for countless careers in comedy. But the last decade has proven that this was a group of actors who would only get more interesting with age. Case in point: Jason Segel, whose work in television on projects like “Dispatches From Elsewhere” and now “Shrinking” track a signifcant evolution in his work as an artist. And so it is both a little surprising and not-at-all surprising that Segel’s most recent project is an adaptation of “Space Ghost,” a character whose evolution almost mirrors that of the actor himself.
theplaylist.net
“Bad Behaviour” Review: Jennifer Connelly is Magnificent in Alice Englert’s Gleefully Cynical Feature Debut [Sundance]
Actor-turned-filmmaker Alice Englert’s “Bad Behaviour” is a dirty bomb of a movie, and it almost seems intentionally devised to keep the viewer off-balance. What at first appears a rather obvious send-up of self-help culture turns into a take-no-prisoners assault on narrative expectations and norms, all the while painting a pointed portrait of a truly complicated protagonist, the kind of character whose motivations and intentions are so slippery, you can barely make up your mind about her before she gives you a reason to change it again.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
theplaylist.net
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Shoulders The Weight of This Incel, Bodybuilder Drama [Sundance]
In Greek mythology, it holds that for a time, gods and mortals mingled freely, creating demigods whose sole aim was to prove their worth so they might join their celestial kin. For the Greeks, the gods who ruled on mount Olympus formed the idealized version of humans—often possessing super strength to match their perfect physiques. And yet, they possessed the same mortal character flaws—jealousy and insecurity—as us.
theplaylist.net
‘Rotting In The Sun’ Review: Jordan Firstman Is Daringly Annoying In Sebastián Silva’s Sly Meta-Comedy [Sundance]
If Jordan Firstman did not exist, it would be necessary for Sebastián Silva to invent him. “Discomfort rooted in class friction” and “the perverse amusement of watching people be annoying” rank high on the list of stalwart indie filmmaker Silva’s favorite recurring themes, and no modern type marries the two quite as handily as the social media influencer, that plague of shamelessly promotional non-celebrities who adopt the entitled mindset of fame long before breaking into the industry sector accommodating it. With a whopping 804,000 followers on Instagram and a writers’ room credit on TV’s “Search Party” — a kindred work skewering the affectations of self-absorbed millennials — the hirsute and hip Firstman is farther along in his career than most guys peddling a feed of thirst traps and front-facing-camera bits charitably categorized as “humor.” But he’s one of them all the same, an insatiably gay hard-partier emboldened by his measure of notability, at once pushy and loud and horny and solipsistic.
theplaylist.net
‘All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt’ Review: Raven Jackson Delivers A Potent Tribute To Black Life [Sundance]
A memory, tinged with aching rawness, emerges in “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” the feature debut by writer/director Raven Jackson. This memory briefly foretells the knotting stream of remembrances that roots our protagonist, Mack (played in these early childhood scenes by a sage Kaylee Nicole Johnson). It begins in 1970, with young Mack’s hands caressing a fish’s scales before throwing the suffocated creature back into the glinting water. It then jumps to her hands softly holding a fishing reel, its pole stretched across the frame. Her father, Isaiah (Chris Chalk), calmly guides her toward the catch. The director then steers us to a shot of Mack’s fingers swirling in the cloudy silt around the river’s current, and finally to two fish, one a catfish, that her father says they will not throw back.
theplaylist.net
‘Run Rabbit Run’ Review: Sarah Snook Is Wasted In A Cliché-Riddled Horror Dud [Sundance]
The horror genre is littered with creepy kid movies; some, like “The Babadook” and “Us,” are vastly better than others. Unfortunately, even with clear evocations of both those films, “Run Rabbit Run” by director Daina Reid (“Shining Girls”) and screenwriter Hannah Kent is not destined to be a classic of this sub-genre. Despite a solid performance from Sarah Snook (“Succession”), this Sundance midnight selection remains more of a premise than a fully fleshed-out feature, with thinly sketched characters and a heavy reliance on visual and sound clichés to make up for what it’s missing in actual chills.
theplaylist.net
‘The Starling Girl’ Review: Eliza Scanlen Shines in This Deeply Felt Coming-Of-Age Drama [Sundance]
Richard Pryor used to do a bit on the differences between Black and white churches – one that was often revised and revisited by his many imitators in the decades that followed. But one thing he got particularly right, beyond the lameness of the hymns and the restrained quality of the ministers, is the eerie quiet of white churches, the way that the fires of hell and the sins of man can be described in tones barely more threatening than a hot dish recipe. Laurel Parmet’s “The Starling Girl” is set in and around such a church, a tightly-knit Christian fundamentalist community, and it reflects that unnerving modesty. This is a movie that barely speaks above a whisper, even when its characters are howling in pain inside.
theplaylist.net
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Hits $2B At Global Box Office Faster Than ‘Avatar’
Over the past month, the conversation around “Avatar: The Way of Water” has shifted from, “Will it make money?” to “How much money will it make?” James Cameron‘s much-anticipated — or much-derided, depending on where you sit in the contemporary culture wars — was always expected to make money, but everyone has been shocked at its impact at the global box office. Once it became clear that the movie was going to outperform even its most ambitious expectations, the only question became whether this movie could possibly topple the original “Avatar.” And while that remains an open question, in at least one regard, Cameron’s sequel has already proven itself ahead of the pace.
theplaylist.net
‘Invincible’ Season Two Teaser: Amazon Prime Video’s Acclaimed Adult Animated Superhero Series Returns Late 2023
Back in Spring 2021, “Invincible” debuted on Amazon Prime Video to great fanfare and critical acclaim. In short, everyone loved the adult animated superhero series so much that Amazon renewed the show for two more seasons leading up to its finale. But since then, crickets on when “Invincible” would return.
theplaylist.net
‘Captain America: New World Order’: Xosha Roquemore The Latest To Join Cast Of Upcoming MCU Film
Phase 5 of the MCU finally gets underway next month with “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.” And while it remains unclear how much that movie sets up the rest of the MCU’s next chapter, Marvel fans anticipate Phase 5 will bring its fair share of changes. For example, take “Captain America: New World Order,” which sees Anthony Mackie‘s Sam Wilson officially take over the shield and helmet from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers.
theplaylist.net
‘Theater Camp’ Review: Noah Galvin & The Kids Save The Day [Sundance]
PARK CITY – Listen, we’re not going to sit here while you read this review and pretend that we’re a musical theater expert. Sure, we may be The Playlist’s default gay/queer/LGBTQ+ critic, but “the stage” usually isn’t our thing. And, yes, we did see the revival of “Dreamgirls” on Broadway as a child, but we certainly can’t rattle off last year’s Tony Award winners without a second thought. The good news is you don’t need to be saving your Playbills in a collector binder like my young niece does to eventually fall for Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s “Theater Camp,” which premiered this weekend at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.
theplaylist.net
‘Deep Rising’ Review: Jason Momoa Produced Doc Incisively Explores the Ramifications of Deep-Sea Mining [Sundance]
The prospect of deep-sea mining may seem like a solution to our ever-growing fuel crisis. Polymetallic nodules that sit on the ocean floor are made up of the very type of metals that so-called ‘green’ companies need to build batteries. Nickel, cobalt, lithium, and graphite have major supply chain issues, as extractive mines are overwhelmed while companies and countries race to control the supply before others. On the surface, it makes sense when companies such as The Metals Company (TMC), and its CEO Gerard Barron, go on Bloomberg to pontificate about the eco-friendly process of extracting these deep-sea nodules. But, as Matthieu Rytz’s incisive documentary “Deep Rising” argues, this process can have major repercussions on our fragile biosphere.
theplaylist.net
‘The Pod Generation’ Review; Emilia Clarke & Chiwitel Ejiofor Are Having A Baby In This Thoughtful But Flat Comedy/Drama [Sundance]
“We can’t live in the past!” Rachel (Emilia Clarke) tells her husband Alvy (Chiwetel Ejiofor). “Things are evolving!” She should know; she spends her days creating AI companions and coordinating automation (her latest big triumph appears to be a combination of virtual assistant, friend, and mood ring). But Alvy, as she puts it, “studies plants… and plant-like things,” taking horticulture students out to fig trees and saying things like, “The texture is completely different when it’s fresh from the tree.”
theplaylist.net
‘Past Lives’ Review: Celine Song Delivers a Bittersweet and Stunning Romance in Directorial Debut [Sundance]
Spanning three time periods and two continents, “Past Lives,” the directorial debut of Celine Song (“Endlings”), tells the story of two childhood friends and sweethearts pulled apart by time, circumstance, and fate. They come back together and end in a way that might subvert the romantic fantasies of the audience — but this only shows the important roles people play in our lives, even if it’s not what we expected.
theplaylist.net
‘Fremont’ Review: An Afghan Insomniac Tries To Find Purpose In A Refreshingly Unique & Jarmuschian-Esque Indie Dramedy [Sundance]
“I don’t spend much time thinking,” says 20-something Donya (Anaita Wali Zada), a troubled and displaced Afghan insomniac, to her doctor in the terrific, breakthrough indie “Fremont.” Why? he asks inquisitively. “Too busy with my social life,” she answers, with confidence so cool and so far from the truth, it’s laugh-out-loud comical.
theplaylist.net
‘Talk To Me’ Review: YouTube Sensations RackaRacka Conjure Evil Spirits & A Damn Good Time [Sundance]
“From the YouTube sensations…” isn’t exactly the phrase you want to hear going into a film — horror or otherwise. This set-up brings a certain amount of baggage that the audience will be hard-pressed to shake, regardless of the filmmaker’s talent. And yet, 2023 has already seen some promising works come from content creators on the online video platform, like festival sweetheart and experimental viral sensation “Skinamarink.” Now, against all odds, another hit film might be birthed by the purveyor of a billion pet videos, with a decidedly less experimental but darkly fun approach.
theplaylist.net
‘Cassandro’ Sundance Review: Gael Garcia Bernal Gives The Gay Lucha Libre Icon His Due
PARK CITY – If someone were to tell you an out-and-proud wrestler in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s Lucha libra scene became not only a title holder but a public sensation you might not believe it. A gay wrestler? In “macho” Mexico, no less? Even in the U.S., the first WWE publicly gay wrestler didn’t arrive on the scene until 2012. But “Cassandro,” the subject of the new drama that debuted at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival tonight, was that and so much more. And in telling his remarkable story, director Roger Ross Williams has drop-kicked the shackles of a conventional biopic filmmaking in an intoxicating fashion.
theplaylist.net
‘Kokomo City’ Review: These Beautiful Ladies Have A Lot To Say [Sundance]
PARK CITY – One of the best accomplishments a documentary can pull off is making its audience uncomfortable. Maybe even squirm in their seats a little. And the trans women at the center of D. Smith’s directorial debut, “Kokomo City,” have no problem in that department. Yes, even for the most seemingly “liberal” and “progressive” of audiences. In fact, they’ve had just about enough of everyone taking advantage of their bodies and questioning their agency. And they are relishing the spotlight Smith is giving them.
theplaylist.net
‘Justice’: Doug Liman Makes His Documentary Debut At Sundance 2023 With A Film About The 2018 Investigation Of Brett Kavanaugh
Director Doug Liman brings to mind his 1996 breakout “Swingers,” or his 2010s Tom Cruise vehicles like 2014 “The Edge Of Tomorrow.” Or maybe his upcoming “Road House” remake with Jake Gyllenhaal for Prime Video. So, consider this news from the Sundance Film Festival a serious curveball. The Hollywood Reporter says Liman has a new film set to debut at the festival, and it’s his documentary debut. The movie’s subject? Well, “Justice” covers the 2018 investigation into now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Comments / 0