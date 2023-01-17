The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon might be exploring her character's ancestors, but Emilia Clarke recently recalled how she has no interest in watching the series, as the narrative both feels too familiar yet she also feels too detached from the actual events. She likens the experience to going to a school reunion, but for a class in which you didn't graduate, so while the setting was familiar, there were no personal connections established. She did, however, voice her support for the series and that she was glad it was happening, even if she had no interest in it. House of the Dragon Season 2 is expected to debut on HBO in 2024.

2 DAYS AGO