50 Quick and Easy Breakfast Ideas That Don't Involve Eggs

No eggs? No problem!

If omelets, scrambled eggs and hardboiled eggs are your morning go-to's, you may need to come up with a plan B. Egg prices are reaching a historic peak due to bird flu -caused shortages and that’s leaving many egg aisles bare (flashback to the toilet paper and hand sanitizer shortages of 2020).

If you're lucky enough to find eggs, prepare to pay for them. For example, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture , the average retail price for a dozen large eggs in California is $7.37. Compare that to $2.35 a year ago.

Until eggs become cheaper and easier to find, consider switching your egg-filled breakfast recipes for ones that are eggless, like one of these 50 breakfast ideas without eggs .

Breakfast Ideas Without Eggs



It's time for a breakfast shakeup. And that doesn't mean indulging in a donut that will only leave you hungry for an hour. Plenty of high-protein breakfast options are at your disposal that aren't eggs. Think waffles, pancakes, smoothies, pizzas, parfaits, avocado toast and oatmeal. All these breakfast dishes can be made eggless.

Low-Carb Breakfast Ideas Without Eggs

When you're on a low-carb diet, you may feel like all you do is eat eggs. However, meals including yogurt, cottage cheese and nuts can help fuel your morning while also sticking with your low-carb preferences.

High-Protein Breakfast Ideas Without Eggs

Eggs are typically the end-all-be-all for those looking for a high-protein breakfast. Yes, it's good you gravitate to them. But because of the egg deficit, consider other options to help keep you full and energized in the morning—turn to other protein sources like tofu , nuts and cottage cheese.

50 Eggless Breakfast Recipes

Spice Up the Curry

These muffins are soft and fluffy. They have a touch of lemon zest and are loaded with fresh blueberries.

Get the recipe here

Sidechef

Feel like you're eating candy for breakfast! This recipe is baked in the oven, so your stovetop won't be covered in bacon -grease spatters.

Get the recipe here

Sidechef

Mixing the tofu with the hash browns and veggies makes for a filling dish. Serve with your favorite vegan breakfast sausage and fruit for a complete meal.

Get the recipe here

Clare Barboza / Bonnie Matthews

Bring a smile to everyone in your family with this egg-free breakfast casserole . It features sausage, hash brown, cheddar cheese and more.

Get the recipe here

On Ty's Plate

These breakfast burritos are packed with potato, sausage and cheese. Eat them at home or on the go.

Get the recipe here

The Conscious Plant Kitchen

This eggless banana bread recipe is so easy and it boasts a moist taste and sweet flavor like regular banana bread. It also has gluten -free and no-sugar-added options.

Get the recipe here

Easy Good Ideas

This casserole is loaded with sausage, hash browns and cheese, so you won’t even miss the eggs.

Get the recipe here

Nutriciously

If you love chewy, soft and nutty snacks or breakfast bars, try this vegan oat bar recipe. It’s made with simple pantry ingredients, ripe banana and nuts. Customize it to your preferences.

Get the recipe here

Dole

S'mores at breakfast? You heard that right! Enjoy this healthy and eggless version of a campfire favorite.

Get the recipe here

Vegan Huggs

No need to run to the bagel store! This sandwich is layered with a tofu patty that's smothered in cheese, topped with veggie ham and sandwiched together with an English muffin.

Get the recipe here

Fed and Fit

Hash browns are crisped in the skillet, then combined with the sausage and kale. The cilantro avocado sauce adds a creamy and tangy flavor that brings the dish together.

Get the recipe here

The Worktop

The trick to making muffins without eggs is adding a bit of vinegar to the recipe. That's why this recipe uses baking soda and vinegar, giving it a fluffy texture.

Get the recipe here

Plant Based Folk

Made with six ingredients, these muffins are fluffy, naturally sweetened, vegan and tender. They can also be made without oil.

Get the recipe here

The Picky Eater

Ready in less than 15 minutes, use any fruits you want here. It's sweet and healthy, ideal for a busy morning.



Get the recipe here

Make It Dairy Free

You'll find two ways to make this pizza . One is quick and easy. The other is slightly more time-consuming but still tasty.

Get the recipe here

No Sweat Vegan

Make a batch of these burritos and serve them right away. Or freeze them for breakfast which can be quickly reheated throughout the week.

Get the recipe here

Holy Cow Vegan

A vegan buttermilk biscuit crust is topped with vegan sausage, spinach and cheese. A gluten-free option is available.

Get the recipe here

Carve Your Craving

This coffee cake is moist and tender in every bite. Its glaze makes it even more satisfying.

Get the recipe here

Life Made Sweeter

This wholesome breakfast casserole will keep you energized for hours. It’s easy to make and perfect for meal prep.

Get the recipe here

Meal Prep on Fleek

This paleo-friendly overnight French toast is sure to be a hit for any breakfast, brunch or even as a healthy dessert. Bake it right away if you don’t want to let it sit in the fridge overnight. But if you wait, the flavors will marinate together to make it even more flavorful.

Get the recipe here

Dole

Miniaturize your pancakes. Mango, strawberries and bananas make this breakfast a tropical treat.

Get the recipe here

Sweet Peas and Saffron

This Southwestern breakfast scramble is seasoned with cumin and ground coriander. The breakfast sweet potatoes complement the tofu scramble.

Get the recipe here

Meal Prep on Fleek

Sheet pans meals aren't just for dinner. Follow this recipe for an easy way to make a lot of pancakes in a short amount of time.

Get the recipe here

Oh Happy Day

Sneak some vegetables into your breakfast. These waffles are made with zucchini plus oats and apples .

Get the recipe here

Vegan Heaven

Instead of eggs, this recipe uses a mixture of silken tofu, paprika powder, chives and turmeric. Add vegan cheese and kala namak for an egg-like taste.

Get the recipe here

Crayons & Cravings

These easy yogurt popsicles are packed with berries and granola. They're a yummy frozen breakfast to enjoy on the run.

Get the recipe here

Homemade Interest

These easy carrot cake cinnamon rolls start with a box of carrot cake mix. They transform into a fun way to serve carrot cake at breakfast or brunch.

Get the recipe here

Homemade For Elle

Sneak some fruit into your family's days. Smoothie bowls like this one are an easy way to do that.

Get the recipe here

Two Healthy Kitchens

This recipe is a true power breakfast. It will keep you full for hours.

Get the recipe here

Spabettie

These sandwiches are easy to put together even on a busy weekday. Have everything made in advance and assembled. You'll be out the door in no time, eating your portable sandwich.

Get the recipe here

Whole and Heavenly Oven

These no-bake cookies are full of bananas and pecans. Stock your freezer with them all year long.

Get the recipe here

Live Eat Learn

Yes, you can make French toast without eggs. Make this recipe that's a tasty alternative to this traditional egg dish.

Get the recipe here

Foolproof Living

This easily customizable warm overnight oats dish keeps well in the fridge for up to five days. Make a big batch and enjoy it throughout the week.

Get the recipe here

Dole

Burritos aren't just for Taco Tuesday. This version has fruit, making it ideal for breakfast.

Get the recipe here

Whole Kitchen Sink

Squeeze half a lemon into this dish for a meal that's fresh and flavorful. Also, you can use red or green peppers. Red ones are a bit sweeter. But use green peppers if that's all you have on hand.

Get the recipe here

Detoxinista

For an optimal smoothie, use frozen, ripe bananas that are peeled. If you don’t have a high-speed blender, slice your bananas into smaller pieces before or after freezing them so they will break down faster.

Get the recipe here

Alpha Foodie

Start your day off in a healthy way. This berry smoothie boasts raspberries, cranberries and blueberries.

Get the recipe here



Dole

Pizza at dinnertime will be a distant memory when you taste this breakfast version. Top with blueberries or raspberries if desired.

Get the recipe here

Purely Kaylie

Oatmeal is never dull when you add chocolate. And this version is rich in chocolatey sweetness. Plus it doesn't use any refined sugar.

Get the recipe here

Chasing Vibrance

We promise you that pineapple is suitable for breakfast. Use fresh or canned pineapple plus shredded coconut, oats and a little brown sugar .

Get the recipe here

Smart Nutrition

Parfait aren't just for dessert, says the recipe author. She also swears that sunflower seeds and rhubarb are made for each other.

Get the recipe here

Cookie + Kate

Go back to basics with avocado toast. Use ripe but not over-ripe Hass avocados. Avoid ones that are mushy or stringy on the inside.

Get the recipe here

Bowls are the New Plates

This high-protein, gluten-free and vegan bowl is made in just 30 minutes. The tofu scramble is seasoned with nutritional yeast and turmeric to give it a yellow, eggy color.

Get the recipe here

The Urben Life

You'll never buy pancake mix again. These pancakes are soft, light and fluffy.

Get the recipe here

Wellness Mama

These sausage-stuffed apples are portable. Make them ahead for on-the-run days.

Get the recipe here

Dole

This recipe tastes delicious at breakfast time. And it's also beautifully presented.

Get the recipe here

Safely Delish

To make prep quicker, cook and drain the sausage in advance and whisk your dry ingredients until you’re ready to bake. Or, dice precooked sausage links.

Get the recipe here

A Couple Cooks

Start your day with a high-protein meal. Top these bowls with berries or apples, cinnamon and a hint of honey.

Get the recipe here

The VGN Way

Cooking the veggies at a higher temperature allows them to be crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Definitely cook a double batch of vegetables. That way you can serve the extras at dinnertime.

Get the recipe here

Peel with Zeal

Any smoked salmon or gravlax will work here. You can even use leftover baked salmon.

Get the recipe here

