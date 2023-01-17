50 Quick and Easy Breakfast Ideas That Don't Involve Eggs
No eggs? No problem!
If omelets, scrambled eggs and hardboiled eggs are your morning go-to's, you may need to come up with a plan B. Egg prices are reaching a historic peak due to bird flu -caused shortages and that’s leaving many egg aisles bare (flashback to the toilet paper and hand sanitizer shortages of 2020).
If you're lucky enough to find eggs, prepare to pay for them. For example, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture , the average retail price for a dozen large eggs in California is $7.37. Compare that to $2.35 a year ago.
Until eggs become cheaper and easier to find, consider switching your egg-filled breakfast recipes for ones that are eggless, like one of these 50 breakfast ideas without eggs .
Breakfast Ideas Without Eggs
It's time for a breakfast shakeup. And that doesn't mean indulging in a donut that will only leave you hungry for an hour. Plenty of high-protein breakfast options are at your disposal that aren't eggs. Think waffles, pancakes, smoothies, pizzas, parfaits, avocado toast and oatmeal. All these breakfast dishes can be made eggless.
Low-Carb Breakfast Ideas Without Eggs
When you're on a low-carb diet, you may feel like all you do is eat eggs. However, meals including yogurt, cottage cheese and nuts can help fuel your morning while also sticking with your low-carb preferences.
High-Protein Breakfast Ideas Without Eggs
Eggs are typically the end-all-be-all for those looking for a high-protein breakfast. Yes, it's good you gravitate to them. But because of the egg deficit, consider other options to help keep you full and energized in the morning—turn to other protein sources like tofu , nuts and cottage cheese.
50 Eggless Breakfast Recipes
Eggless Blueberry Muffins
These muffins are soft and fluffy. They have a touch of lemon zest and are loaded with fresh blueberries.
Brown Sugar Bacon
Feel like you're eating candy for breakfast! This recipe is baked in the oven, so your stovetop won't be covered in bacon -grease spatters.
Vegan Scrambled Tofu Hash
Mixing the tofu with the hash browns and veggies makes for a filling dish. Serve with your favorite vegan breakfast sausage and fruit for a complete meal.
Eggless Breakfast Casserole
Bring a smile to everyone in your family with this egg-free breakfast casserole . It features sausage, hash brown, cheddar cheese and more.
Southwest Egg-Free Breakfast Burritos
These breakfast burritos are packed with potato, sausage and cheese. Eat them at home or on the go.
Eggless Banana Bread
This eggless banana bread recipe is so easy and it boasts a moist taste and sweet flavor like regular banana bread. It also has gluten -free and no-sugar-added options.
No-Egg Breakfast Casserole
This casserole is loaded with sausage, hash browns and cheese, so you won’t even miss the eggs.
Healthy Vegan Oat Bars
If you love chewy, soft and nutty snacks or breakfast bars, try this vegan oat bar recipe. It’s made with simple pantry ingredients, ripe banana and nuts. Customize it to your preferences.
Banana S'mores Breakfast Toast
S'mores at breakfast? You heard that right! Enjoy this healthy and eggless version of a campfire favorite.
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
No need to run to the bagel store! This sandwich is layered with a tofu patty that's smothered in cheese, topped with veggie ham and sandwiched together with an English muffin.
Eggless Breakfast Skillet with Sausage
Hash browns are crisped in the skillet, then combined with the sausage and kale. The cilantro avocado sauce adds a creamy and tangy flavor that brings the dish together.
Egg-Free Banana Muffins
The trick to making muffins without eggs is adding a bit of vinegar to the recipe. That's why this recipe uses baking soda and vinegar, giving it a fluffy texture.
Easy Eggless Chocolate Chip Muffins
Made with six ingredients, these muffins are fluffy, naturally sweetened, vegan and tender. They can also be made without oil.
Breakfast Fruit Salad
Ready in less than 15 minutes, use any fruits you want here. It's sweet and healthy, ideal for a busy morning.
Vegan Breakfast Pizza
You'll find two ways to make this pizza . One is quick and easy. The other is slightly more time-consuming but still tasty.
Vegan Breakfast Burritos
Make a batch of these burritos and serve them right away. Or freeze them for breakfast which can be quickly reheated throughout the week.
Vegan Sausage Breakfast Pizza
A vegan buttermilk biscuit crust is topped with vegan sausage, spinach and cheese. A gluten-free option is available.
Eggless Coffee Cake with Walnut Streusel Topping
This coffee cake is moist and tender in every bite. Its glaze makes it even more satisfying.
Blueberry Baked Oatmeal
This wholesome breakfast casserole will keep you energized for hours. It’s easy to make and perfect for meal prep.
Paleo Cran-Blackberry Overnight French Toast
This paleo-friendly overnight French toast is sure to be a hit for any breakfast, brunch or even as a healthy dessert. Bake it right away if you don’t want to let it sit in the fridge overnight. But if you wait, the flavors will marinate together to make it even more flavorful.
Mini Banana Pancake Bites
Miniaturize your pancakes. Mango, strawberries and bananas make this breakfast a tropical treat.
Southwestern Tofu Scramble and Breakfast Sweet Potatoes
This Southwestern breakfast scramble is seasoned with cumin and ground coriander. The breakfast sweet potatoes complement the tofu scramble.
Sheet Pan Paleo Protein Pancakes
Sheet pans meals aren't just for dinner. Follow this recipe for an easy way to make a lot of pancakes in a short amount of time.
Apple Zucchini Oat Waffles
Sneak some vegetables into your breakfast. These waffles are made with zucchini plus oats and apples .
Vegetarian Breakfast Casserole
Instead of eggs, this recipe uses a mixture of silken tofu, paprika powder, chives and turmeric. Add vegan cheese and kala namak for an egg-like taste.
Breakfast Yogurt Popsicles
These easy yogurt popsicles are packed with berries and granola. They're a yummy frozen breakfast to enjoy on the run.
Carrot Cake Cinnamon Rolls
These easy carrot cake cinnamon rolls start with a box of carrot cake mix. They transform into a fun way to serve carrot cake at breakfast or brunch.
Banana Blueberry Smoothie Bowl
Sneak some fruit into your family's days. Smoothie bowls like this one are an easy way to do that.
Chia Pudding with Coconut Milk and Berries
This recipe is a true power breakfast. It will keep you full for hours.
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich Stack
These sandwiches are easy to put together even on a busy weekday. Have everything made in advance and assembled. You'll be out the door in no time, eating your portable sandwich.
No-Bake Banana Pecan Breakfast Bars
These no-bake cookies are full of bananas and pecans. Stock your freezer with them all year long.
Eggless French Toast
Yes, you can make French toast without eggs. Make this recipe that's a tasty alternative to this traditional egg dish.
Overnight Steel Cut Oats
This easily customizable warm overnight oats dish keeps well in the fridge for up to five days. Make a big batch and enjoy it throughout the week.
Peanut Butter Pineapple Burritos
Burritos aren't just for Taco Tuesday. This version has fruit, making it ideal for breakfast.
Bacon and Veggie Egg-Free Paleo Breakfast Skillet
Squeeze half a lemon into this dish for a meal that's fresh and flavorful. Also, you can use red or green peppers. Red ones are a bit sweeter. But use green peppers if that's all you have on hand.
Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie
For an optimal smoothie, use frozen, ripe bananas that are peeled. If you don’t have a high-speed blender, slice your bananas into smaller pieces before or after freezing them so they will break down faster.
Berry Oatmeal Bowl
Start your day off in a healthy way. This berry smoothie boasts raspberries, cranberries and blueberries.
Sunrise Pizza
Pizza at dinnertime will be a distant memory when you taste this breakfast version. Top with blueberries or raspberries if desired.
Chocolate Oatmeal
Oatmeal is never dull when you add chocolate. And this version is rich in chocolatey sweetness. Plus it doesn't use any refined sugar.
Pineapple Coconut Baked Oatmeal
We promise you that pineapple is suitable for breakfast. Use fresh or canned pineapple plus shredded coconut, oats and a little brown sugar .
Sunflower Seed Granola and Rhubarb Breakfast Parfait
Parfait aren't just for dessert, says the recipe author. She also swears that sunflower seeds and rhubarb are made for each other.
Avocado Toast
Go back to basics with avocado toast. Use ripe but not over-ripe Hass avocados. Avoid ones that are mushy or stringy on the inside.
Tofu Scramble Burrito Bowl
This high-protein, gluten-free and vegan bowl is made in just 30 minutes. The tofu scramble is seasoned with nutritional yeast and turmeric to give it a yellow, eggy color.
Egg-Free Pancakes
You'll never buy pancake mix again. These pancakes are soft, light and fluffy.
Sausage-Stuffed Apples
These sausage-stuffed apples are portable. Make them ahead for on-the-run days.
Banana Breakfast Pudding with Pistachio Crumble
This recipe tastes delicious at breakfast time. And it's also beautifully presented.
Egg-Free Sausage Breakfast Bites
To make prep quicker, cook and drain the sausage in advance and whisk your dry ingredients until you’re ready to bake. Or, dice precooked sausage links.
Cottage Cheese Breakfast Bowl
Start your day with a high-protein meal. Top these bowls with berries or apples, cinnamon and a hint of honey.
Savory Vegan Breakfast Bowl
Cooking the veggies at a higher temperature allows them to be crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Definitely cook a double batch of vegetables. That way you can serve the extras at dinnertime.
Egg-Free Smoked Salmon Bowl
Any smoked salmon or gravlax will work here. You can even use leftover baked salmon.
