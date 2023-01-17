ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat Sajak Left Speechless By 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant's Cheeky Comments

By Lizzy Buczak
Eric made his intentions very clear.

A contestant on Wheel of Fortune took the opportunity to shoot his shot.

While chatting with longtime host Pat Sajak , Eric let the world know he’s willing to take over hosting duties whenever Sajak chooses to retire.

“You’ve been doing this for 40 years , and I would love to have your job ,” Eric began.

“As we say in showbiz, the show must go on. And I want the show to go on with me,” he said, adding, “I would be great at it.”

The blunt comments caught Sajak off guard, leaving him completely speechless.

His co-star, Vanna White , began laughing, along with the rest of the audience, as Sajak composed himself, leaned in towards the contestant and questioned, “Do you know something I don’t, Eric?”

“No, I don’t; I’m just happy to be here,” Eric quipped.

Sajak then told the contestant to “just leave a card,” with the official Wheel of Fortune account noting that Eric did, in fact, leave his card.

The final moments of the clip include Eric finally getting his moment as host, welcoming fans to the show, and promising that the upcoming episode will be loads of fun.

The official Wheel of Fortune Instagram account captioned the clip: “When the host meets the most 😂 “

While Sajak may have been stunned by the exchange, it seems that Eric already has his own fan club.

“Oh he would be good!!!!” one fan commented under the clip, as another noted, “Why was host surprised . By his expression, we know where he was coming from. I do hope they diversify the show.”

Another fan joked, “Speak it into existence, brother. Whenever Vanna decides to retire, I plan to send my resume. 😂”

However, some simply couldn’t envision the show without Sajak at the helm, as a fan commented, “No one could take your place Pat!’

The 75-year-old previously broached the topic of retirement while chatting with ET .

As he reflected on his many years with the beloved game show, he acknowledged that the good times must come to an end eventually.

"In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That’s probably enough,' but this show will not die," he explained, adding, "It appears I may go before the show.”

"Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," he explained.

