Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
PCSO investigating Thursday night fatal shooting
Jan. 20—Investigators said a Pittsburg County woman was arrested Thursday night as a suspect in the fatal shooting of her husband in the Sams Point community. Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting death of 59-year-old Jan Michael Agnew. According to...
KXII.com
Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced to life in federal prison
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A member of the Indian Brotherhood gang was sentenced to prison for his role in two separate homicides. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong, 33, of Seminole, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and kidnapping, and 10 years for possession and distribution of methamphetamine, in connection with the murder of Nicole Owl.
Comments / 0