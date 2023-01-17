ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Bicyclist Recovering After Being Hit By Truck in Coral Springs

By Leon Fooksman
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – A bicyclist hit by a truck last week on Sample Road in Coral Springs is recovering from the crash.

She has severe injuries to one of her legs, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

The bicyclist was taken to Broward Health North after the crash on Jan. 11 in the area of Sample Road and NW 62nd Ave.

The crash, shortly before 3 p.m., required police to close the westbound lanes of Sample Road past the intersection.

At the crash site, a mangled bicycle was seen under the front part of a truck.

The police spokesman said officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

It could not be determined if the woman is still hospitalized and what condition she is in.

MORE CORAL SPRINGS NEWS:

GOVERNMENT: Coral Springs Improvement District Plans to Cut Trees Along Canals to Prevent Flooding During Storms

REAL ESTATE: What’s Being Built Here? New Publix and Other Retail Buildings Coming to Ramblewood Square Plaza in Coral Springs

GOVERNMENT: Coral Springs Approves Installing Life-Saving Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) in Parks and City Facilities

HEALTH & WELLNESS: Coral Springs Woman Leaves Hospital After 47 Days of Fighting Cancer and Internal Bleeding

TAPinto.net

10 People Injured in Crash on Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FL - Ten people – including five children – were injured Sunday in a crash on Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs. Five children were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, said Mike Moser, deputy chief and spokesman for Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department. One of them was airlifted to the hospital following the crash near the Coral Ridge Drive exit shortly before 1:30 p.m., he said. The other five people were taken to Broward Health Coral Springs, he said. All northbound and eastbound lanes were shut down following the crash, he said. No other information was immediately available.   MORE CORAL SPRINGS NEWS: REAL ESTATE: What’s Being Built Here? New Discount Grocery Chain Store Planning to Open in Coral Springs LAW & JUSTICE: Coral Springs Mother Charged with Child Neglect After Her Daughter Was Allegedly Sexually Abused for 5 Years GOVERNMENT: Officials: Everglades “Loop” Through Western Coral Springs Could Include Benches, Shelters, and Possibly Restaurant ART & ENTERTAINMENT: Things To Do This Weekend in Coral Springs Area, Jan. 20-22
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
TAPinto.net

Vehicle Broken Into, Purse Stolen at Pine Trails Park

PARKLAND, FL- A vehicle was broken into while parked at Pine Trails Park last Sunday. The owner of a Hyundai Sonata returned to the vehicle to find the rear passenger window smashed and the owner's purse stolen from the floor of the vehicle. The incident was reported to the BSO and occurred between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Approximately $120 was reported stolen as well.   Follow us on Facebook and Twitter and sign up for FREE TAPinto Parkland E-News alerts to be the first to read about all things Parkland. Download the FREE TAPinto App. Click here for Android - Click here for iOS for breaking news, traffic/weather alerts, and special offers. Know a story we should share with our readers? Email editor Gina Pfingsten @ gpfingsten@tapinto.net Are you a business interested in reaching our audience? Contact Matt Pfingsten @ mpfingsten@tapinto.net
PARKLAND, FL
TAPinto.net

What’s Being Built Here? New Discount Grocery Chain Store Planning to Open in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FL- A new ALDI store is going up on University Drive and West Atlantic Boulevard in Coral Springs. It’s the discount food chain’s third location in the city. The store under construction at 645 University Drive will open in the building that housed the former Office Depot store.  In 2021, ALDI was seeking permission from Coral Springs to waive certain parking requirements for its new location. The company wanted to open with 19 less parking spaces. Read more here. ALDI’s other stores in Coral Springs are at 6198 West Sample Road and 9184 Wiles Road, which opened in 2021. The chain operates more than...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
TAPinto.net

Coconut Creek Park Getting Upgrades Including Features with Butterflies

COCONUT CREEK, FL – A small park in the south end of Coconut Creek is getting upgrades that feature butterflies. In a city nicknamed “Butterfly Capital of the World,” park crews will add adult exercise equipment, education QR codes, and landscaping with butterfly themes at Coco Point Park at 4870 NW 6 Street, Wayne Tobey, director of the city’s parks and recreation department, told city commissioners earlier this month. In addition, the park will get a walking path with Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and “animal accents,” as well as a small seating gazebo, bike rack, “butterfly house,” selfie station, and new signs, city officials...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
TAPinto.net

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Placed on Lockdown on Friday After Student Fled From Police

PARKLAND, FL- Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was placed on lockdown Friday after a student attempted to flee the campus rather than face police for questioning about an earlier fight, a school official said. In a robocall to parents following the incident, the official explained the campus at 5901 Pine Island Road was placed on lockdown shortly after 12 p.m. out of “abundance of caution.” Police came to speak to the student after a fight in which that student was involved in, the official said. After seeing police, the student tried to take off, the official said. No other information related to why the...
PARKLAND, FL
TAPinto.net

MSD Boys Basketball Team Gets Back in the Win Column

PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Team got back in the win column on Saturday evening, defeating St. Brendan of Miami by a score of 63-59.  The win snaps a 4-game losing streak for Stoneman Douglas, who are now 14-5 on the season. The boys close out the regular season with four games over the next 8 days. MSD faces Blanche Ely High School of Pompano Beach at home on Monday. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m.   Follow us on Facebook and Twitter and sign up for FREE TAPinto Parkland E-News alerts to be the first to read about all things Parkland. Download the FREE TAPinto App. Click here for Android - Click here for iOS for breaking news, traffic/weather alerts, and special offers. Know a story we should share with our readers? Email editor Gina Pfingsten @ gpfingsten@tapinto.net Are you a business interested in reaching our audience? Contact Matt Pfingsten @ mpfingsten@tapinto.net
PARKLAND, FL
