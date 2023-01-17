Bicyclist Recovering After Being Hit By Truck in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – A bicyclist hit by a truck last week on Sample Road in Coral Springs is recovering from the crash.

She has severe injuries to one of her legs, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

The bicyclist was taken to Broward Health North after the crash on Jan. 11 in the area of Sample Road and NW 62nd Ave.

The crash, shortly before 3 p.m., required police to close the westbound lanes of Sample Road past the intersection.

At the crash site, a mangled bicycle was seen under the front part of a truck.

The police spokesman said officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

It could not be determined if the woman is still hospitalized and what condition she is in.

MORE CORAL SPRINGS NEWS:

GOVERNMENT: Coral Springs Improvement District Plans to Cut Trees Along Canals to Prevent Flooding During Storms

REAL ESTATE: What’s Being Built Here? New Publix and Other Retail Buildings Coming to Ramblewood Square Plaza in Coral Springs

GOVERNMENT: Coral Springs Approves Installing Life-Saving Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) in Parks and City Facilities

HEALTH & WELLNESS: Coral Springs Woman Leaves Hospital After 47 Days of Fighting Cancer and Internal Bleeding



