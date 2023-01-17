Kennedy Knights Defeat Barringer Blue Bears 51-41 at Freedom Fighters Hoops Challenge

PATERSON, NJ - The John F. Kennedy High School Knights (3-6) boys basketball team took on the 4-9 Barringer High School Blue Bears (4-9) in one of the multiple games at John F. Kennedy High School in the “Freedom Fighters Hoops Challenge” on Monday. The Knights started off the game strong, outsourcing Barringer 23-13 in the first quarter and never looked back.

Although Barringer kept it close, outscoring Kennedy in the second quarter (8-7) and 4th quarter (15-13), Kennedy was able to pull away with the nine point, 51-43 win.

Sophomore forward Z’yaire Simmons was one of the main contributors to the Knights victory over Barringer, tallying a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He also added four blocks and two steals defensively. Sophomore guard Jahquin Harrison led the Knights with 11 points, knocking down three three-pointers and a two pointer. Defensively, freshman guard Jaden Mason led the team in steals for the game at three total, while also adding 10 points. As a team, the unit combined for a total of 51 points, 31 rebounds, 15 assists, seven blocks and 12 steals.

With the win, the Knights improved their record to 4-6, while sitting at 2-3 in the Big North conference. The knights weren't the only Paterson team to win on Monday. The Eastside Ghosts beat Newark Eastside 52-49, the Lady Ghosts defeated West Orange 39-35 and Paterson Charter won against Newark Central 64-53.

The next Kennedy boys home game is January 17 against the Eastside High School Ghosts. Tip off is slated for 6:00 p.m.

Other games to look out for on January 17:

Lady Ghosts v. Kennedy at 5:30 p.m.

Passaic County Community College girls basketball v. Sussex at 5:00 p.m.

Passaic County Community College boys basketball v. Sussex at 7:00 p.m.

Paterson Arts v. People's Prep at 6:00 p.m.

College Achieve v. College Achieve Central at 4:30 p.m. (at International High School)



























