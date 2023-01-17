BRHS Freshman Maddie Blumenthal Makes Splash in South Jersey Wrestling Scene

BORDENTOWN, NJ — A 9th grader at Bordentown Regional High School is making a splash in the South Jersey wrestling scene.

Maddie “MADDOG” Blumenthal only started practicing the sport in August 2021 but is already garnishing accomplishments, accolades and awards, no doubt due to her determination, physical and mental strength and her desire to be a winner.

“She wants to be better. She wants to succeed. She wants to be a champion, and she’s willing to put in the time and effort it takes to reach those goals,” said Tony Arroyo, Blumenthal’s coach at Revolution Wrestling Club. “Everybody that competes in wrestling wants the same things that Maddie wants, but what separates her from her peers is her willingness to suffer in the room day in and day out in pursuit of her goals.”

While Blumenthal came to Revolution Wrestling Club in August 2021 with no experience in the sport, she was placed in the club room because of her age, size and athleticism.

“This was a baptism by fire for her, but her determination allowed her to push through,” said Arroyo. “Some days were tougher than others, and there are still tough days for her, but none tougher than Maddie.”

Blumenthal told TAPinto Bordentown that wrestling initially interested her because the sport “took confidence and was physically intense.”

“I have been wrestling for a year and a half,” she said. “I’m very pleased with the amount of mental strength the sport has given me, specifically from who my partners are.”

A multi-sport athlete, Blumenthal competes in horseback riding and cross country and also plays the French horn. A member of the Bordentown Regional High School women’s wrestling team, she also competes for Revolution Wrestling Club as well as the New Jersey State Freestyle Team. She has competed in the Ultimate Club Duals at Penn State, the Columbus Day Duals in Lancaster and the Spartan Duals at Cornell University.

Blumenthal took home 2nd place in the NUWAY Summer Nationals in Atlantic City this past summer and most recently was a 2nd place winner at the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Open Tournament on January 8. In December, she took home 3rd place at the Freehold Tournament.

Blumenthal’s high school record is 11-4 so far this season, with 11 wins by pin – ten of those pins coming in the 1st period.

While there is no doubt she is getting stronger, Blumenthal said that what happens off the mat is what makes her love wrestling.

“What I enjoy most about it would be that you are able to make strong friendships with people on your school team or club,” she said.







