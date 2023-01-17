ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

BRHS Freshman Maddie Blumenthal Makes Splash in South Jersey Wrestling Scene

By Kristin Antonello
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

BORDENTOWN, NJ — A 9th grader at Bordentown Regional High School is making a splash in the South Jersey wrestling scene.

Maddie “MADDOG” Blumenthal only started practicing the sport in August 2021 but is already garnishing accomplishments, accolades and awards, no doubt due to her determination, physical and mental strength and her desire to be a winner.

“She wants to be better. She wants to succeed. She wants to be a champion, and she’s willing to put in the time and effort it takes to reach those goals,” said Tony Arroyo, Blumenthal’s coach at Revolution Wrestling Club. “Everybody that competes in wrestling wants the same things that Maddie wants, but what separates her from her peers is her willingness to suffer in the room day in and day out in pursuit of her goals.”

While Blumenthal came to Revolution Wrestling Club in August 2021 with no experience in the sport, she was placed in the club room because of her age, size and athleticism.

“This was a baptism by fire for her, but her determination allowed her to push through,” said Arroyo. “Some days were tougher than others, and there are still tough days for her, but none tougher than Maddie.”

Blumenthal told TAPinto Bordentown that wrestling initially interested her because the sport “took confidence and was physically intense.”

“I have been wrestling for a year and a half,” she said. “I’m very pleased with the amount of mental strength the sport has given me, specifically from who my partners are.”

A multi-sport athlete, Blumenthal competes in horseback riding and cross country and also plays the French horn. A member of the Bordentown Regional High School women’s wrestling team, she also competes for Revolution Wrestling Club as well as the New Jersey State Freestyle Team. She has competed in the Ultimate Club Duals at Penn State, the Columbus Day Duals in Lancaster and the Spartan Duals at Cornell University.

Blumenthal took home 2nd place in the NUWAY Summer Nationals in Atlantic City this past summer and most recently was a 2nd place winner at the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Open Tournament on January 8. In December, she took home 3rd place at the Freehold Tournament.

Blumenthal’s high school record is 11-4 so far this season, with 11 wins by pin – ten of those pins coming in the 1st period.

While there is no doubt she is getting stronger, Blumenthal said that what happens off the mat is what makes her love wrestling.

“What I enjoy most about it would be that you are able to make strong friendships with people on your school team or club,” she said.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Chargers Wrestlers Defeat Neptune at Weekend Guad Meet

KEANSBURG, NJ - The Spotswood High School wrestling team participated in a quad meet on Saturday with Keansburg, New Egypt and Neptune High Schools. Spotswood defeated Neptune 54-24, but lost to New Egypt 48-35 and Keansburn 63-16. With two losses and one victory, the Chargers overall season record moved to 9-9. Colton Schmitz, Brandon Snyder, Collin Jackson, Paul Aliermo, Nick Marin, Melissa Wehrle, Matt Varga, William Schwemmer, Nate Peck-Garcia and Francisco Kolbeck won their matches in their respective weight classes against Neptune High School. Against Keansburg, Schmitz, Varga and Peck-Garcia earned match points for the Chargers. In the meet with New Egypt, Snyder, Schwemmer, Varga, Jeff Brown, Kolbeck and Valerie Cicero won their matches for Spotswood. Spotswood returns to the mat on Wednesday when the team travels to New Brunswick High School to face the Zebras. New Brunswick has an overall season record of 4-13. Matches begin at 6 p.m. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Wrestling Falls to Nutley; Defeats Whippany Park

NUTLEY, NJ - In a quad on Saturday, Morristown wrestling fell to Nutley, 40-39, and defeated Whippany Park, 48-30. Against Nutley, lost by one heartbreaking point. Colonial 138 pounder Sean Curnow pinned Clayden Leybovich, At 144 pounds, Jack Myers pinned Altan Leybovich. Pedro Jimemez won by forfeit at 157 pounds. Oliver Aung pinned Oussama Souliman, Henry Saxon won by a decidion over William Jennings. Freddie Saxon pinned Ammar Mahmoud nd at 215 pounds, Robert Murphy pinned Damiano Farro. The Colonials beat the Wildcats by a larger margin on Saturday. At 120 pounds, Eddie Jordan won by forfeit. Myers wrestled at 138 and pinned Nicholas Montano. Sean Curnow, at 144 pounds pinned Jacob Birecki.Jayson Castro 150 pounds, Henry Saxon 175 pounds, Michael Nolan 190 pounds, Greydon Carchich 215 pounds and Jayson Castro 285 pounds all won by forfeit. The Colonials will hoar Pope John on Tuesday January 24. Match time is 6pm.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!    
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Girls Basketball Coach Tammy Nicolini Notches 100th Career Victory

TOMS RIVER - Barnegat Girls Basketball Coach Tammy Nicolini recorded her 100th career victory after Friday's 44-32 victory over Toms River South. This is Nicolini's ninth year at the helm. Congratulations on a great accomplishment for Coach Nicolini.  Barnegat is on a three game winning streak as Cara McCoy finished with 21 points to lead Barnegat to the win over Toms River South.  Emma Thornton went 8-for-12 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points for Barnegat.  Barnegat's record improves to 9-7 on the season.  Meaghan Weatherstone led Toms River South (3-11) with eight points and 11 rebounds and Cara Cribbin had nine rebounds and four assists.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Girls Fall to Howell 35-24 in Basketball Action

HOWELL - Kerry DeStefano went four of six from the line in her game-high 12 points as Howell won at home, 35-24, over Southern.  Southern led 14-10 at halftime and put a scare against the 13-3 Howll squad, but relinquished that lead int eh second half as Howell went on a 12-1 run in the third quarter. Samantha Russell led Southern with nine points.  Southern is now 2-13.
HOWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mike Carter's Upcoming Induction into the Bloomfield High Hall of Fame Speaks Volumes of a Man, as Well as a Husband, Dad, Son, Coach, Uncle, Colleague and Friend

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- In Bloomfield, just the mention of the surname Carter invokes memories of good times, on the athletic venue, classroom and, most importantly, the household. And when you say Michael Carter, Sr., just stand back and get ready for the platitudes. Because they'll be long, and heartfelt.   Carter has been Bloomfield High's varsity football coach for the past 32 seasons, and has been a part of the pgoram's coaching staff for 36 years. He's an educator at Bloomfield High, his alma mater. He's been a loving husband and devoted dad to the five children his wife, Gerise and he, have raised.    He's also...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Falls to Pascack Valley, 7-4, Despite Montana's Massive Game

MONSEY, N.Y. -- Freshman Ryan Montana turned in a spectacular game in a losing cause for the Clifton United (Cedar Grove) co-op ice hockey team Saturday night. Montana scored four goals in his team's 7-4 loss to Pascack Valley. Two of Montana's goals came in shorthanded situations for Clifton United. Pascack Valley had a 3-0 lead in the first period before Montana's first goal, with an assist from his brother, Jonathan Montana. Zack Guiffrida had the assist on Ryan's second goal in the second period to cut Pascack Valley's lead to 3-2. Both of Ryan Montana's shorthanded goals in the third period were assisted by Ryan Kratz.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Park Wrestling Show Up Big at the Union County Tournament

Union, NJ - The Union County Wrestling Tournament was held at Kean College on January 21. Sixteen schools participated in the tournament represented 14 weight classes. Roselle Park finished 4th overall, while three Park athletes won their weight class in the final round and were crowned champions of Union County. The following Park wrestlers won their weight class: Matthew Griffin pinned Henrique Ribeiro from Governor Livingston in 1:03 to win the 120 weight class. In addition to being champion, Griffin was presented with the 2023 Union County Most Outstanding Wrestler award. Mayson Harms won by decision (6-4) over Christian Gioia from Governor Livingston to win the 144 weight class. Kevin Osorio pinned Conor Reid from Elizabeth in 0:16 to win the 285 weight class. Congratulation to the Roselle Park Wrestling program for a great tournament!
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey; Morristown Colonials Fall to Mo-Beard; 7-4

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The Morristown ice hockey team(5-9-1) fell to Morristown-Beard, 7-4, on Saturday. Jackson Byrne led the Colonials with two goals and two assists, Liam Wilson added a goal and an assist, Clark Smith scored and had two assists and Willem Kerr had an assist. Peter Cross, Hollis Humphries and Nick Squashic each scored twice for Mo-Beard. Morristown Goalie Thatcher Neville recorded 24 saves. The Colonials will be back on the ice Wednesday January 25 when they face Chatham. Game time is 4pm.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Swimming: Westfield Defends Union County Title

RUTGERS -- Westfield girls swimming successfully defended its Union County title at the Sonny Werblin Recreation Center at Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. The team put on a dominating performance in which they set three County records and far outdistanced Summit and a surprisingly strong Union Catholic team. Scotch Plains-Fanwood, a contender for the top spot most years, finished sixth. The Blue Devils set three Union County records during the meet. The Blue Devils opened by setting a new Union County record in the medley relay with a time of 1:46.78, breaking the record held by the 2016 Scotch Plains-Fanwood foursome of E. Frazier,...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Athletes of the Week: Ryan Obiedzinski and Ellie Cantalupo

KENILWORTH, NJ – Ryan Obiedzinski and Ellie Cantalupo have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week. Ryan Obiedzinski is a junior at David Brearley High School and a point guard on the varsity basketball team. He has played basketball for five years and started on the varsity team his freshman year. Ryan has lettered in both football and basketball. He is the teams kicker on the varsity football team and the starting quarterback on the JV team. Ryan began football in first grade and played through the fourth grade before switching to soccer and basketball. Then he decided to go back to...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Winter Track Team Competes in Greater Middlesex Conference Championships

TOMS RIVER, NJ - Chargers winter track and field athletes headed down to the Bennett Center on Saturday for the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships. The individual results for the Chargers are as follows: Girls 55-meter dash 7.85 Kayla Louis - 16th Prelims  8.09 Ava McLeod - 31st Prelims  8.46 Skye Palacios - 48th Prelims Girls 400- meter dash 1:06.01 Kayla Louis26th - Finals H4 1:06.73 Janiyre Amegor30th - Finals H5 1:14.81 Julianna Krefski54th - Finals H2 Girls 800-meter run 2:41.17 Janiyre Amegor - 19th Finals H2 2:41.18 Stephanie Yarnall - 20th Finals H2 2:53.95 Erin Zavala - 34th Finals H1 Girls 1600-meter run 6:10.60 Ashley Judah - 25th Finals H2 Girls 55-meter hurdles 10.58 Katelyn DeFazio - 20th Prelims  11.33 Polina Lazarev - 33rd Prelims  11.43...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Boys and Girls Basketball Teams Each Receive No. 3 Seed for 2023 Morris County Tournament

CHATHAM, NJ -- Both the Chatham boys and girls basketball team were seeded No. 3 in respective Morris County Tournament brackets. Both teams will await the winner of preliminary round games. Each Cougar team last won the MCT in 2018. The Chatham boys (11-2), winner of 10 straight, were seeded behind No. 1 West Morris (14-2) and No. 2 Delbarton (10-3), the defending MCT champion. The Cougars are set to meet the winner of the Mount Olive-Roxbury preliminary game. The Chatham girls (10-7) were seeded behind No. 1 Morris Catholic (14-3), the defending champion and No. 2 Montville (11-2). The Cougars will meet the winner of the Villa Walsh-Morris Hills preliminary game. In the 2018 MCT finals won by Chatham, the boys defeated Delbarton, 47-41 and the girls topped Morristown, 40-31. Boys Bracket for 2023 Morris County Tournament Girls Bracket for 2023 Morris County Tournament
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Rayack Captures 113-Pound Title; Highlanders Send Eight To Final Round in Finishing Second At Union County Tournament

UNION, NJ - Led by eight finalists and one individual champion in 113-pound sophomore Brandon Rayack, the Gov. Livingston High wrestling team finished second at the 47th annual Union County Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Harwood Arena at Kean University in Union. The Highlanders, which were runner-up for the second straight year, ended the event with 240 points, second only to Cranford, which earned 269.5 points and won the UCT for a record eighth straight time. The Cougars won the UCT from 2015 through 2020 and last year with no tournament being held in '21 due to covid. Cranford, ranked No. 17...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris County Swim Championship; Morristown Finishes Top 10; Retired MHS Swim Coach Honored

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The Morris County swim championships took place this weekend. Both Morristown teams finished in the top 10. Chatham boys and girls teams placed first for the second consecutive year. The Morristown girls finished in sixth at the Morris County Championships. The Colonial boys took ninth. During the tournament, Morristown swim Coach Donna Gelegonya was honored. She retired after 30 years at Morristown High School.   
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Boys Basketball Win Streak Stopped by South River

SOUTH RIVER, NJ - The Spotswood High School boys varsity basketball team's seven game winning streak was stopped by South River High School on Friday night. South River defeated the Chargers 73-51. The Rams took a 36-28 lead into the halftime break and kept Spotswood to just six points in the third quarter.  Spotswood's offense was led by Kiye Walker and Daniel Yarus. Walker dropped a dozen points and pulled down seven rebounds. Yarus put up 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Casey Cumiskey scored nine for the Chargers. Matthew Rios and Rion Ahmetaj added five apiece. Albion Ahmetaj had four...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Glen Ridge High Athletics Should be Back in Action Soon

GLEN RIDGE, NJ-- Sadly, the Glen Ridge High community has had to deal with a tragedy which involved the passing of a student, as well as injuries to other students, from a car accident, on Jan. 15. With that, the Ridger athletic teams did not compete this past week. The teams should all be back to its respective venues by Jan. 24. This winter, the GR squads have done well so far. The girls' basketball team will take a 13-0 record (8-0 in conference play) into a game at Millburn, on Jan. 24, starting at 4 p.m. The Ridgers have, obviously, played well and...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto Bordentown's Weekly Recap

BORDENTOWN, NJ —With lots happening in Bordentown Township and Bordentown City, you may have missed some of TAPinto Bordentown's top stories this past week. Here is your chance to catch up on what you've missed before the week ahead begins! Bordentown, Robbinsville Police Departments 'Wager' it All on Giants vs. Eagles Football Game: Sounds like the Bordentown Township Police Department will be eating some delicious pizza, courtesy of their Robbinsville Police friends! The Department with the winning football team (Robbinsville/Giants, Bordentown/Eagles) gets pizza provided courtesy of the losing team. Dinner will be served -- possibly with a side of crow -- to the...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys & Girls Basketball: Plainfield Cardinals Struggle on Saturday

PLAINFIELD, NJ – Plainfield's Lady Cardinals fell to the Hillside Comets 42-31 in Saturday's home game. The team had some good looks but struggled with their shots in the first half. Their performance picked up in the third quarter, closing the gap to just a two-point deficit at 28-26. But the Comets closed it out in the fourth quarter, extending its lead to 11 and pulling ahead to win. The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to play at Arthur L. Johnson at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Cardinals, meanwhile, played in Newark, where they fell 70-62 to Payne Tech. Ala-Meen Watkins (15 points, 14 rebounds) and Randy Williams (12 points, 14 rebounds) each logged a double-double for the Cardinals. But it wasn't enough. Payne Tech had five players scoring in double digits, with Robert Foster leading with 21 points. Eunique Rink had 10 blocks, 11 rebounds and scored 10 points. The Cardinals are scheduled to play Union Catholic at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: West Essex-Caldwell Shuts Out Livingston, 3-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Essex-Caldwell's ice hockey co-op team scored a goal in each period for a 3-0 victory over Livingston Friday night at Codey Arena. Connor Maniscalco scored two goals, including one in the first period with an assist from Clayton Prial to give West Essex-Caldwell (9-3-2) a 1-0 lead. Prial and Hunter White supplied the helpers on Maniscalco's second goal in the second period. Joey Castellano's goal in the third period gave the Knights a 3-0 lead with an assist from Luca Infusino. Evan Zieminski made 22 saves for the win. Justinas Sanders of Livingston (7-4-2) made 17 saves.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wayne Knights Fall to PCTI in County Hockey Tournament

WAYNE, NJ - The Wayne Knights hockey team consists of players from both Wayne Hills and Wayne Valley high schools. This team started their season strong, winning their first two games before going on a six game winning drought. Two more wins. That fourth win - and last before entering the county tournament - was a victory against Passaic County Tech. A rematch happened when the two met in the finals, and though the score was the same 3-2, this victory went to the Bulldogs. The Knight's record going into the tournament was four wins, two ties and seven losses, yet...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

