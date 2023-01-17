ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Brenda Austin
5d ago

we can't afford to live now. people in our country will be starving pretty soon with all the new taxes coming our way. I can barely buy food as it is.

Richard the Great
5d ago

Why not try something they haven’t tried? Cut governments size and spending.

lmc22
5d ago

Why is this Colorado government continuing to rob peter to pay Paul? Commercial property has always been substantially more and by polis trying to burn this candle at both ends will not work and it hasn’t in the past , there are more residential properties then businesses and you can’t do it all Jared polis , some thing is going to suffer, lower taxes and screw the school system and local entities, you can’t control what properties are worth , cut some government administrative jobs or salaries, lord knows Denver Colorado is very administrative top heavy , cut some of tha pork polis!!!

R.A. Heim

Many Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 by January 31st

Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

ROAD CLOSURES: Unsafe travel conditions in Southern Colorado

UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 12:58 p.m. (SOUTHERN COLORADO) — All roads have reopened across Southern Colorado. UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 9:40 a.m. All roads have been reopened except for US 385 northbound as of Sunday morning, Jan. 22, according to COtrip. US 385 northbound is closed between Leo Street (near Sheridan Lake) and I-70 (Burlington) from Mile […]
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Human Trafficking in Colorado

Human trafficking is happening in Colorado and the Department of Homeland Security says labor trafficking is just as big of a problem as sex trafficking. Human trafficking is happening in Colorado and the Department of Homeland Security says labor trafficking is just as big of a problem as sex trafficking.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened

UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
PUEBLO, CO
southarkansassun.com

Go Get your Additional Emergency SNAP Benefits by the End of February 2023

After February, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount. SNAP provides food assistance to over 290,000 Colorado households and 540,000 people each month. Individual SNAP participants cannot argue this change because it was enacted by Congress (KCP Press, 2023).
COLORADO STATE
beckersasc.com

Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds

Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
orangeandbluepress.com

$400 TABOR Refund Checks Received Early Instead of Spring 2023

Colorado residents received the TABOR refund checks early instead of having them by the Spring of 2023. Individual taxpayers would get $400 under the plan while families would be receiving $800. TABOR Refund Checks Received Early Instead of This Spring 2023. Normally it would be released by the spring of...
COLORADO STATE
9News

Schools across Colorado closed due to snow

DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Boulder Valley School District and Jeffco Public Schools are among the school districts closed on Wednesday. > See...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

School districts cancel classes due to winter storm

Several school districts across Colorado canceled school on Wednesday. Some schools canceled classes or activities scheduled for Tuesday night ahead of a Winter Storm expected to bring between 7 to 14 inches in some parts of the state. Some of the school districts that have canceled school as of Tuesday afternoon include Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Douglas County Schools, Jefferson Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Poudre School District, and Thompson School Dist. R2-J, among dozens of others. The following was the full list of closings on Wednesday morning:ACADEMY OF CHARTER SCHOOLS - WESTMINSTER: Closed TodayACCELERATED SCHOOLS: Closed TodayACTION CENTER: Closed...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Colorado City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

There's a classic saying that goes "beauty is within the eye of the beholder." It's certainly true when it comes to the United States, which is full of stunning natural landscapes, visually-stunning cities, and artistic creations. Some people visit certain places just so they could marvel at wondrous landmarks and snap pictures.
TELLURIDE, CO
KDVR.com

Stolen pigs returned to owners

After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Winter storm: Snow totals from around Colorado

Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport reported 7.7 inches of snowfall. ...
COLORADO STATE

