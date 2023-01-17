we can't afford to live now. people in our country will be starving pretty soon with all the new taxes coming our way. I can barely buy food as it is.
Why not try something they haven’t tried? Cut governments size and spending.
Why is this Colorado government continuing to rob peter to pay Paul? Commercial property has always been substantially more and by polis trying to burn this candle at both ends will not work and it hasn’t in the past , there are more residential properties then businesses and you can’t do it all Jared polis , some thing is going to suffer, lower taxes and screw the school system and local entities, you can’t control what properties are worth , cut some government administrative jobs or salaries, lord knows Denver Colorado is very administrative top heavy , cut some of tha pork polis!!!
Comments / 16