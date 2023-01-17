ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stereogum

Kali Uchis – “I Wish You Roses”

It’s been a couple years since Kali Uchis’ last album, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), but she’s kept busy. She’s playing a bunch of festivals this year and has been teasing a new project, which started with “No Hay Ley” last fall. Today, she’s back with a new single, “I Wish You Roses.” “This song is about being able to release people with love,” Uchis said in a statement. “It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter.” Listen below.
American Songwriter

Caroline Rose to Drop ‘The Art of Forgetting’

Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has mastered The Art of Forgetting. Born from a series of heartbreaking events, their fifth studio album bears witness to a dive deep within for a 14-track confession overflowing with intense, raw emotion and brutal honesty. “I think art is a good extension of a...

