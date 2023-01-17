Read full article on original website
Kali Uchis – “I Wish You Roses”
It’s been a couple years since Kali Uchis’ last album, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), but she’s kept busy. She’s playing a bunch of festivals this year and has been teasing a new project, which started with “No Hay Ley” last fall. Today, she’s back with a new single, “I Wish You Roses.” “This song is about being able to release people with love,” Uchis said in a statement. “It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter.” Listen below.
Caroline Rose to Drop ‘The Art of Forgetting’
Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has mastered The Art of Forgetting. Born from a series of heartbreaking events, their fifth studio album bears witness to a dive deep within for a 14-track confession overflowing with intense, raw emotion and brutal honesty. “I think art is a good extension of a...
Jessie James Decker Brings a Country Vibe to Her Own DIY Pepsi Commercial in Honor of the Super Bowl
The country singer recorded her own ad with her team just for the fun of it.
Meghan Patrick Sets Her Past Self Free in “She’s No Good For Me” [Exclusive Premiere]
Meghan Patrick is shedding layers of herself that no longer serve her in the video for her new song, “She’s No Good For Me,” premiering exclusively with American Songwriter. Healing and growth take center stage in the song which also shows off Patrick’s powerful vocals. “She’s No...
How Powerful Love Is in “Suds in the Bucket” by Sara Evans
Though we hate to admit it, our minds go haywire, beyond our control, when we are in love. The upbeat “Suds in the Bucket” by Sara Evans was written by Tammy Wagoner and Billy Montana. The single, gold-certified by the Recording Industry Association of America, was part of her 2003 album Restless.
