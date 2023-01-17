ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In contrast to the winter storm so far this season, the round of snow that impacted North Central Wisconsin was quick hitting and added up quickly. Overall snowfall of 5 to 7 inches took place from a little after midnight to 8 AM on Thursday. Here’s a breakdown of the snowfall reports.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

National Weather Service issues Hazardous Weather Outlook, snow expected Jan. 18-19

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Jan. 18 for multiple counties in Wisconsin. Snow is expected in east-central, south-central, and southeast Wisconsin. Screenshot, TMJ4 Weather forecast for Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning (Jan. 18-19, 2023). – Credit: TMJ4 News. Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake,...
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Warnings, Advisories Issued For Impending Winter Storm

NORTHWEST WI -- A low pressure system will bring snow to portions of the Northland tonight into Thursday night. Plan on potentially slippery roads this Thursday, especially in the morning. Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories have been issued across southern Minnesota, Twin Cities, and western Wisconsin. 5 to 9" of...
WISCONSIN STATE
WHO 13

Updated expected snow totals for Iowa as winter storm moves in

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain and snow are lifting in from the south, which will change to snow later Wednesday night across the state, making for some challenging travel conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation will initially start out as some light snow before changing over to a rain and snow mix. Later in […]
IOWA STATE
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch Called Off

A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
cwbradio.com

High Levels of PFOS in Fresh Water Fish in Wisconsin

(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) A new study found dining on one fish caught in freshwater could be the same as drinking PFOS-contaminated water for a month, with highest levels of the harmful forever chemicals observed in Great Lakes fish. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Free Ice Fishing Weekend this Weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 21-22 to share the fun and excitement of winter fishing. No fishing license or trout and salmon stamps are required. Anglers can fish state waters where there is an open season. All other fishing regulations apply, such as limits on the number and size of fish you can keep and any seasons when you must release certain fish species.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Climate Change's Effect on Wisconsin's Trout Population

(By Jonah Beleckis, Wisconsin Public Radio) From fly shops to gas stations, trout fishing is estimated to contribute more than $1 billion to the regional economy. But, according to Jonah Beleckis with Wisconsin Public Radio, could climate change spell doom for this industry in the future? At the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Limnology, postdoctoral researcher Bryan Maitland sought to answer that question by studying how changes in air temperatures and precipitation affected Wisconsin’s brook and brown trout over 26 years.
WISCONSIN STATE
wdrb.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday

A few of our northeastern communities have been included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 PM. The main threat is strong, damaging wind gusts inside thunderstorms with small hail. Larger hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out but are less of a threat in our area. Below is...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain Monday morning, rain changing to snow Monday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common for the remainder of the holiday weekend. The next weather maker arrives early Monday morning with the potential for freezing rain in the northern half of the area, creating possible hazardous travel conditions. The freezing rain will go to periods of rain Monday but as chillier air works back into the region Monday night, a change to snow is likely in the Northwoods with some accumulation into Tuesday morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy