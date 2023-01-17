ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why You Should Never Cook With Hot Water

If you hear it enough times growing up, you find yourself repeating it as an adult. Are you guilty too? Warning your five-year-old that swimming after eating will give them debilitating cramps may be the first sign that we are turning into our parents and time to fact-check some of the wisdom passed down from previous generations. From medical advice to cooking techniques, old wives' tales have been dispensed, with authority, since the bible was written promoting superstitions like swallowed chewing gum stays in your stomach for seven years and human urine heals jellyfish stings (gross and no it doesn't) per Wonderopolis.
Thinx Settled a Lawsuit Claiming Its Period Underwear Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals

If you've bought a pair of Thinx period underwear in the last six years, you may be entitled to some money. The menstrual underwear brand has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $4 million claiming its products contain short chain per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and Agion anti-microbial treatment. PFAS are chemicals that take a long time to break down in the environment and may be harmful in high concentrations, and the anti-microbial treatment may have adverse health effects.
Single fish serving may contain a month of forever chemicals

A new study led by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has found that consumption of just a single serving of freshwater fish per year could be equal to a month of drinking water contaminated with PFOS (Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid). This type of “forever chemical” is known to cause significant health issues, ranging from immune system suppression and increased cholesterol to reproductive and developmental problems, and increased risk of certain cancers.
Eating just 1 portion of freshwater fish may expose people to toxic chemicals

Freshwater Fish Nationwide Test for High Levels of PFAS, or "Forever Chemicals"

Freshwater Fish Contain “Astounding” Levels of Forever Chemicals

FDA Petitioned to Ban Red Dye 3 in Food Based on Harmful Health Effects, Children’s Exposure

Consumer groups are calling for the use of erythrosine—also known as red dye 3—in foods to be banned, pointing to studies suggesting the food coloring’s carcinogenicity and children’s heightened exposure to the coloring. Although red dye 3 was banned in cosmetics over 30 years ago by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it is still approved for food applications.
Multiple Studies Find Common Food and Makeup Additive Responsible for Colon Cancer

The culprit is the omnipresent titanium dioxide (E171), a component used to whiten a myriad of products, from food to cosmetics to everything under the sun. According to Chemical Safety Facts, for over a hundred years, pure titanium dioxide has served as the foundation for an array of products in manufacturing industries and our daily lives.
One Serving of Freshwater Fish Equivalent to Drinking PFAS-Contaminated Water for a Month, U.S. Study Finds

A recent study has raised alarm bells regarding the levels of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in U.S. freshwater fish, with findings suggesting that consuming a single serving of fish could have the same effect as drinking heavily PFAS-contaminated water for a month. The study’s authors stress that identifying and reducing sources of PFAS exposure is an urgent public health priority.

