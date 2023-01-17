Read full article on original website
Eating one fish from U.S. lakes or rivers likened to drinking month's worth of contaminated water
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals," new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals, called PFAS, were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat...
Locally caught fish are full of dangerous chemicals called PFAS, study finds
Freshwater fish caught locally contain dangerously high levels of PFOS, short for perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, a known synthetic toxin phased out by the federal government, according to a study of data from the US Environmental Protection Agency.
Eating too much fish ‘increases risk of exposure to toxic cancer-causing chemicals’
EATING too much fish could increase your risk of being exposed to toxic 'forever chemicals', experts have warned. These chemicals, known as PFAS - or perfluoroalkyl substances have previous been linked to cancer and suppression of the immune system. In the home, they are used in non stick cooking equipment...
Study finds US freshwater fish highly contaminated with cancer causing ‘forever chemicals’
We have long known that PFAS were a big-time problem, but the news seems to get worse with just about every study that is conducted, and this week brings one that should set off alarm bells for everyone. Because a recent study says that eating just one freshwater fish caught...
'Concerning' map reveals where fish caught in the US are full of hazardous 'forever chemicals'
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or forever chemicals, are in waterways across the US, scientists warn, making it risky to eat some fish.
Why You Should Never Cook With Hot Water
If you hear it enough times growing up, you find yourself repeating it as an adult. Are you guilty too? Warning your five-year-old that swimming after eating will give them debilitating cramps may be the first sign that we are turning into our parents and time to fact-check some of the wisdom passed down from previous generations. From medical advice to cooking techniques, old wives' tales have been dispensed, with authority, since the bible was written promoting superstitions like swallowed chewing gum stays in your stomach for seven years and human urine heals jellyfish stings (gross and no it doesn't) per Wonderopolis.
Thinx Settled a Lawsuit Claiming Its Period Underwear Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals
If you've bought a pair of Thinx period underwear in the last six years, you may be entitled to some money. The menstrual underwear brand has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $4 million claiming its products contain short chain per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and Agion anti-microbial treatment. PFAS are chemicals that take a long time to break down in the environment and may be harmful in high concentrations, and the anti-microbial treatment may have adverse health effects.
‘All-natural’ Simply Orange Juice has high toxic PFAS levels, lawsuit alleges
A new class-action lawsuit in the US alleges Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice deceived customers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been found to be contaminated with toxic PFAS at levels “hundreds of times” above federal advisory limits for drinking water. PFAS are...
Single fish serving may contain a month of forever chemicals
A new study led by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has found that consumption of just a single serving of freshwater fish per year could be equal to a month of drinking water contaminated with PFOS (Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid). This type of “forever chemical” is known to cause significant health issues, ranging from immune system suppression and increased cholesterol to reproductive and developmental problems, and increased risk of certain cancers.
Eating just 1 portion of freshwater fish may expose people to toxic chemicals
Something’s fishy. Eating just one portion of freshwater fish — such as trout or carp — could expose people to potentially toxic chemical compounds, according to a new study. The findings, which were published by Environmental Research, revealed that eating even a single serving of freshwater fish per year could be equal to one month of drinking water laced with high levels of perfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, that can be harmful to one’s health. Very low doses of PFAS in drinking water have been linked to suppression of the immune system, including reduced vaccine efficacy, and an increased risk of certain...
Freshwater Fish Nationwide Test for High Levels of PFAS, or "Forever Chemicals"
If you're looking to transition from eating red meat, you may have started looking to kickstart the process with a pescatarian diet. However, that may not ultimately be the healthiest or most planet-friendly way to do so. In addition to the known abusive and pollutive practices within the fishing industry, a new study shows freshwater fish are contaminated with PFAS levels nationwide — needless to say, you may want to hold off on eating certain fish.
'Forever chemicals' in freshwater fish more risky than those in drinking water, study says
Eating one locally caught freshwater fish can equal drinking 'forever chemical' contaminated water for a month, a study on PFAS, PFOS found.
Eating locally caught freshwater fish can put PFAS in human blood, study says
Eating one locally caught freshwater fish in a year delivers as much potentially health-harming nonstick PFAS compounds to the blood as drinking PFAS-contaminated water for a month, newly published scientific research finds. Eating these fish "is like drinking some of the most PFAS-contaminated water that you could find in any...
Freshwater Fish Contain “Astounding” Levels of Forever Chemicals
A study by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has identified high levels of “forever chemicals” in freshwater fish consumed in the United States (U.S.). Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of toxic fluorinated chemicals, often referred to as “forever chemicals” due to their resistance to environmental breakdown.
FDA Petitioned to Ban Red Dye 3 in Food Based on Harmful Health Effects, Children’s Exposure
Consumer groups are calling for the use of erythrosine—also known as red dye 3—in foods to be banned, pointing to studies suggesting the food coloring’s carcinogenicity and children’s heightened exposure to the coloring. Although red dye 3 was banned in cosmetics over 30 years ago by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it is still approved for food applications.
Multiple Studies Find Common Food and Makeup Additive Responsible for Colon Cancer
The culprit is the omnipresent titanium dioxide (E171), a component used to whiten a myriad of products, from food to cosmetics to everything under the sun. According to Chemical Safety Facts, for over a hundred years, pure titanium dioxide has served as the foundation for an array of products in manufacturing industries and our daily lives.
Alfalfa sprouts recalled for possible E. coli after FDA testing
Fullei Fresh voluntarily recalled alfalfa sprouts after an unannounced inspection found possible E. coli contamination.
One Serving of Freshwater Fish Equivalent to Drinking PFAS-Contaminated Water for a Month, U.S. Study Finds
A recent study has raised alarm bells regarding the levels of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in U.S. freshwater fish, with findings suggesting that consuming a single serving of fish could have the same effect as drinking heavily PFAS-contaminated water for a month. The study’s authors stress that identifying and reducing sources of PFAS exposure is an urgent public health priority.
Cornwall Flooding lake to be drawn down to meet dam safety measures
CHEBOYGAN — In response to public safety and infrastructure concerns around Cornwall Flooding, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plans to draw down the impoundment behind the dam later this year. Cornwall Flooding Dam was constructed in 1966 and has been a popular spot for fishing, wildlife viewing, kayaking and other recreation. ...
Drinking Water Is a Major Part of Your Health — Particularly For Blood Pressure
There are so many things that affect our health, and our water intake is a major factor. So many of us have been told countless times over the years to drink plenty of H2O, and to stay hydrated. It's good for our skin, our body temperature, and our health overall. But what about our blood pressure?
