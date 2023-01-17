Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Prom Promise Committee Seeking Donations for May 6 After-Prom Event
“Prom Promise was organized to provide an alcohol/drug free alternative to the traditional drinking parties that have become a common form of celebration following a prom,” said Melissa Reid, chair of the 2023 BHS Prom Promise steering committee. “Its focus is to increase awareness of alcohol/drug related crashes involving teens and to help reduce the number of fatalities associated with teenage drunk driving, especially during prom season.”
connect-bridgeport.com
It's Official: Oldaker New Bridgeport Middle Principal
What was expected to become official became official Tuesday evening at the meeting of the Harrison County Board of Education. During the evening session, the elected members of the BOE approved the personnel recommendations submitted to them by Superintendent Dora Stutler. Among those recommendations was for a new principal at...
2023 WV Chocolate, Wine, and Shine Festival is February 11
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Chocolate, Wine, & Shine Festival is near. The WV Chocolate, Wine & Shine Festival showcases chocolatiers, confectionaries, specialty foods, West Virginia wineries, legal moonshine distilleries, and many artisan vendors at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center in Morgantown WV. The festival...
connect-bridgeport.com
Barring Something Unusual, Bridgeport Middle's Next Principal Set to Get Board of Education Approval
Barring something out of the ordinary, the next principal at Bridgeport Middle School will become official this evening when the Harrison County Board of Education meets. Under recommendations in the personnel section of the agenda, it lists Gary Oldaker to be recommended as the next principal at BMS. The position became open when long-time Principal David Mazza accepted the assistant principal’s post at Liberty High School and began at the start of this month.
Black West Virginians recount experience of growing up in Mon County
The West Virginia University Community Coalition for Social Justice put on its annual event in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
WDTV
Local student chosen to represent West Virginia in Senate Youth Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local student has been chosen to represent West Virginia in a prestigious group. Buckhannon native Henry Oscar Phillips was selected as one of the state’s delegates for the Senate Youth Program. He will be one of just 104 students around the country to be...
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 307 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 26; State Deaths at 7,802
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Jan. 20) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 631,811 with an increase of 307 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Woman, Former Harrison County Educator among 28 Indicted by Taylor County Grand Jury
A Bridgeport woman and former Harrison County educator among 28 individuals indicted by the Taylor County Grand Jury’s January session, according to information provided by Prosecuting Attorney Rich Bord. Julie Ann Bargo is the local woman in question. The 47-year-old is charged with one count of felony child abuse.
City of Clarksburg looking to make these changes to downtown parking
Clarksburg has released the first draft of its downtown Parking Study, including some of the changes that the city is looking to make.
connect-bridgeport.com
Farmington's Franchesca Aloi has New EP for 2023
Franchesca Rose Aloi of Farmington has a new EP, “Dreamland,” set for release in the New Year. Recorded at Jamie Peck productions in Wheeling, West Virginia, it’s a compilation of songs written by Aloi, and designed from start to finish as a true original that is 100 perent all her own. Aloi is even creating the cover.
WDTV
WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
connect-bridgeport.com
City Man, Business Owner, Veteran, Shriner, Member of VIPS, and More, Robert "Bob" Conrad, Passes
Robert Ramon (Bob) Conrad, 94, of Bridgeport passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport after a brief illness. Bob was born in Keyser, WV, on March 27, 1928, the son of the late Edith Wolfe Conrad. Bob is survived by his wife of 70...
WDTV
Former Taylor County principal indicted
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
connect-bridgeport.com
Charles Pointe Shows Millions in Investment in 2022 and Millions More on Way to Development in 2023
Progressive communities and counties making themselves attractive to new businesses know how important the availability of residential options is to meaningful and sustainable growth. Charles Pointe, the city of Bridgeport, and Harrison County have become a model for other municipalities and county governments in how to create those residential opportunities.
WDTV
Bridgeport Farmers Market announces opening day for outdoor season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Opening day for the outdoor season of the Bridgeport Farmers Market is just a few months away. It was recently announced that opening day will be Sunday, May 21. The market will then be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every proceeding Sunday until October...
Sunset Ellis Restaurant hiring ahead of reopening
A historic restaurant in Harrison County is looking to hire several positions to prepare for its reopening.
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
Thrillist
Ski an Old Coal Town That Nearly Became a Ghost Town
Just 50 years ago, the town of Davis seemed likely to become a ghost town. The story of the West Virginia hamlet read similar to other coal towns in the US: once-rich natural resources were depleted until the land ran dry and no work was to be found. But the region’s natural assets saved Davis once again. Thanks to its high altitude and abundance of snow, Davis went from a coal town to a ghost town to a thriving ski town.
WDTV
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
Expressway from Morgantown to Pittsburgh is expanding
The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.
