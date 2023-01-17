ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

connect-bridgeport.com

BHS Prom Promise Committee Seeking Donations for May 6 After-Prom Event

“Prom Promise was organized to provide an alcohol/drug free alternative to the traditional drinking parties that have become a common form of celebration following a prom,” said Melissa Reid, chair of the 2023 BHS Prom Promise steering committee. “Its focus is to increase awareness of alcohol/drug related crashes involving teens and to help reduce the number of fatalities associated with teenage drunk driving, especially during prom season.”
BRIDGEPORT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

It's Official: Oldaker New Bridgeport Middle Principal

What was expected to become official became official Tuesday evening at the meeting of the Harrison County Board of Education. During the evening session, the elected members of the BOE approved the personnel recommendations submitted to them by Superintendent Dora Stutler. Among those recommendations was for a new principal at...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Lootpress

2023 WV Chocolate, Wine, and Shine Festival is February 11

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Chocolate, Wine, & Shine Festival is near. The WV Chocolate, Wine & Shine Festival showcases chocolatiers, confectionaries, specialty foods, West Virginia wineries, legal moonshine distilleries, and many artisan vendors at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center in Morgantown WV. The festival...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Barring Something Unusual, Bridgeport Middle's Next Principal Set to Get Board of Education Approval

Barring something out of the ordinary, the next principal at Bridgeport Middle School will become official this evening when the Harrison County Board of Education meets. Under recommendations in the personnel section of the agenda, it lists Gary Oldaker to be recommended as the next principal at BMS. The position became open when long-time Principal David Mazza accepted the assistant principal’s post at Liberty High School and began at the start of this month.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Farmington's Franchesca Aloi has New EP for 2023

Franchesca Rose Aloi of Farmington has a new EP, “Dreamland,” set for release in the New Year. Recorded at Jamie Peck productions in Wheeling, West Virginia, it’s a compilation of songs written by Aloi, and designed from start to finish as a true original that is 100 perent all her own. Aloi is even creating the cover.
FARMINGTON, WV
WDTV

WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Former Taylor County principal indicted

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Charles Pointe Shows Millions in Investment in 2022 and Millions More on Way to Development in 2023

Progressive communities and counties making themselves attractive to new businesses know how important the availability of residential options is to meaningful and sustainable growth. Charles Pointe, the city of Bridgeport, and Harrison County have become a model for other municipalities and county governments in how to create those residential opportunities.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Thrillist

Ski an Old Coal Town That Nearly Became a Ghost Town

Just 50 years ago, the town of Davis seemed likely to become a ghost town. The story of the West Virginia hamlet read similar to other coal towns in the US: once-rich natural resources were depleted until the land ran dry and no work was to be found. But the region’s natural assets saved Davis once again. Thanks to its high altitude and abundance of snow, Davis went from a coal town to a ghost town to a thriving ski town.
DAVIS, WV
WDTV

Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

