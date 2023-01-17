Senior Andrew Brown poured in a career high 43 points as Neillsville downed Spencer 85-45 in Eastern Cloverbelt boys basketball on Tuesday night. Brown came out hot, hitting 8 three's in the first half enroute to 31 points and a 53-29 lead for the Warriors at the break. Brown would hit two more 3's in the second half to finish with 10 from beyond the arc. Cameron Kennedy added 10 points for Neillsville who improved to 7-5 overall and 3-3 in the ECC. Spencer dropped to 2-4 in the ECC.

NEILLSVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO