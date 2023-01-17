Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Three Thorp Students Attend Dorian Vocal Festival
Recently, three Thorp students, Delaine Mathison, Payton Rhyner, and Charity Pritchard, attended the Dorian Vocal Festival at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. The students sang in a choir under the direction of Dr. Andrew Last consisting of over 900 other singers from across the Midwest. The festival choir is so large that seating for the audience is limited to the balcony of the performance hall.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Students Compete in Spelling Bee
Recently, students in grades 3-8 competed in the Neillsville spelling bee. The first place winner was Jordan W., second place winner was Emersyn B., and third place winner was Ali S. The other students who competed were Amelya Y., Ethan B., Lylah W., Arryana E., Wesley J., Izzy B., Jakayla R., Clairre T., Kenaniah T., Payton B., Andrew V., Sevaeh S., and Jayden B..
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Parks and Recreation Department Announces the Passing of a Timber Wolf at Wildwood Zoo
The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department regretfully announces the passing of Smokey, one of the male timber wolves, at the Wildwood Zoo. At the time of his death, he was almost 12 years old and considered a senior wolf. The Athens Vet staff performed a necropsy to determine the cause of death. Preliminary findings indicate that Smokey experienced a heart attack from natural causes, but further lab work is being completed to confirm the initial diagnosis.
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Accepting Applications for District 7 Alderperson
The City of Marshfield Clerk's Office is accepting applications for the position of District 7 Alderperson. This will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Adam Fischer. Any qualified elector of District 7 of the City of Marshfield may apply. A qualified elector is defined as a U.S. citizen,...
foodmanufacturing.com
Nestlé to Expand Wisconsin Nutritional Beverage Plant
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Nestlé Health Science on Wednesday announced a $43 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Eau Claire. The investment will add two new production lines to increase manufacturing of high-demand ready-to-drink consumer products. The facility produces an array of medical nutrition products, such...
cwbradio.com
Management Plan for Emerald Ash Borer in Marshfield's Braem Park
The forestry section in Braem Park, roughly 20 acres in size, revealed that 50 percent of the standing timber is comprised of ash trees. These trees are susceptible to Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) and become extremely dangerous once infected. This is a significant concern due to the use this park attracts. A management plan set in place breaks the park up into five different harvest zones.
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023
The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
cwbradio.com
Pet of the Week: Percival
Age: 10-Weeks-Old Breed: Golden Retriever. It's a "Golden" time to adopt a new puppy! Meet Percival, the CCHS Pet of the Week! Percival is a 10-week old Golden Retriever puppy and he weighs 16#. Percival came to CCHS from a local farm with 17 of his siblings/friends. They are all simply spectacular puppies!
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Implementing New Salting Practices
The salt we apply to roads and sidewalks ends up in our freshwater. Salt prematurely ages roads and bridges and degrades freshwater lakes and streams. Salt can be an effective deicer, but more isn’t always better. The Street Division staff attended the Salt Wise salt reduction training program in 2022 and is working this winter to implement the following innovative salting practices: calibrating equipment, operator training, and the incorporation of salt brine to reduce the over-application of salt.
WSAW GM to retire after decades in broadcasting
The general manager and vice-president of WSAW-TV in Wausau will retire in March, after nearly 45 years in broadcasting, according to the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s association. Al Lancaster served in the role for nearly 23 years. Before that he was a station manager at WLAX-TV-WEUX-TV in La Crosse and general...
Wausau area obituaries January 16, 2023
Glenn Hamerly, 65, of Schofield, beloved husband of 45 years to Linda (Goytowski) Hamerly passed away following a courageous battle with brain cancer on January 11, 2023 surrounded by his family. Glenn was born on January 8, 1958 in Wausau, son of Francis “Fran” Hamerly and the late LaVonne (Haese)...
WEAU-TV 13
Man convicted of killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008 gets life in prison without eligibility of parole
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 will spend life in prison without the eligibility of parole. In October, David Kahl pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. Kahl addressed the court during sentencing. “I would like to apologize to...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man for Engaging in Inappropriate Behavior in Festival Foods Parking Lot
The Marshfield Police Department responded to a report of a man engaging in inappropriate behavior in his vehicle in the Festival Foods parking lot. According to the Department, they received the call of a 49-year-old Marshfield male actively engaging in inappropriate behavior within his vehicle. Officers located the man inside Festival Foods.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Police: Juvenile pedestrian struck by car, taken to medical facility
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department has provided information that they responded to a car crash Friday in which a juvenile pedestrian was “struck.”. According to information from the Eau Claire Police Department, the incident occurred on the 2300 block of Clairemont Avenue near the Hy-Vee gas station and Memorial High School at 9:00 a.m. The juvenile was taken by EMS to an area medical facility. The crash is still under investigation.
cwbradio.com
County Officials Ask Residents Not to Push Snow Onto Highways
With yesterday’s snowfall, Clark and Wood County officials remind residents that it’s illegal to push snow onto the highway. Plowing snow onto the highway, shoulder, and ditch is dangerous. Any snow/ice you deposit on the roadway, shoulder, or ditch that causes an accident or damage to snow plow equipment may be held liable for injuries and property damage.
cwbradio.com
Brown Has Career High 43 In Neillsville Win/Other Area Scores
Senior Andrew Brown poured in a career high 43 points as Neillsville downed Spencer 85-45 in Eastern Cloverbelt boys basketball on Tuesday night. Brown came out hot, hitting 8 three's in the first half enroute to 31 points and a 53-29 lead for the Warriors at the break. Brown would hit two more 3's in the second half to finish with 10 from beyond the arc. Cameron Kennedy added 10 points for Neillsville who improved to 7-5 overall and 3-3 in the ECC. Spencer dropped to 2-4 in the ECC.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman sentenced to five years for distribution of methamphetamine
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, 40-year-old Golia Xiong will spend the next 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for 1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Eau Claire drive-by shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the suspects charged in a drive-by shooting in 2021 in Eau Claire is ordered to serve three years of probation. Xavier Luce was charged in connection to a shooting on April 8, 2021 on Sessions Street. Witnesses said shots were fired at a vehicle from another vehicle. No one was hurt.
939thegame.com
Wausau Police Seek Tips Regarding Menards Rebate Check Theft
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is asking for information regarding a suspect connected with the theft of Menard’s rebate checks. Officers say a rebate of $494 was stolen from a Wausau mailbox last fall, and later cashed in at the store in Rhinelander. On Thursday...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Police Asking for Public's Help to Identify Possible Menards Rebate Thief
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police are asking for the public's help to identify a possible menards rebate thief. Someone had a rebate check valued at nearly five hundred dollars stolen from their mailbox last fall, and according to the company's rebate tracking system it was later cashed in over a two-day period at the store in Rhinelander.
Comments / 0