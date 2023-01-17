Read full article on original website
Chelsea FCW vs. Liverpool FCW, FA WSL; Preview, how to watch, and 3 things to watch
With last week’s Chelsea veruss Arsenal match ending in a 1-1 stalemate, the title challenge remains as you were. This means that any slip against other opposition is what the other will be waiting for. Arsenal, then, will be paying close attention to Chelsea’s second meeting with Liverpool, since the first was a shock season-opening win by the Reds.
Arsenal vs. Manchester United match thread: bona fides
Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates today in a top of the Premier League table clash worthy of the fixture’s storied, acrimonious history. The Gunners will look to maintain / extend their lead over Manchester City. United will be trying to keep pace with the teams at the top. Both clubs need the full points. A draw isn’t a great result for either. It should be a cracking game.
Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0 - Match Recap: Liverpool Strike Out Again With Weak Scoreless Draw
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, and Darwin Núñez are all on the bench as Jürgen Klopp tries a team featuring Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, and James Milner at right back to take on struggling Chelsea. First Half. It’s nearly a disaster right from the off when Chelsea manage...
Paul Ince Slams Players For ‘Not Competing’ In Stoke Hammering
The Royals had one of their heaviest defeats of the season after a 4-0 defeat against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium. It is safe to say that Paul Ince was not a happy man after the defeat. Here is what he had to say - he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.
Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
With Chelsea frolicking around in the transfer market like it’s 2003, with a new player walking through the doors seemingly every single day, it’s hard to keep up with who all may or may not be available to play, who all may or may not be ready to play, and who all may or may not be fit to play this weekend. Thankfully, we have two weeks off afterwards, through the end of the month and the transfer window, so that should help calm the situation down.
Liverpool FC Women’s Match Abandoned After Kickoff Due To Icy Field Conditions
The Liverpool FC Women were supposed to play Chelsea today. In fact, the DID play Chelsea today for almost six whole minutes. In the end, however, the match was abandoned due to dangerous icy conditions on the pitch. What unfolded after the match detailed a timeline of embarrassing decisions that put players at risk and showed little regard for supporters. Let’s take a quick look at what happened.
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea, Premier League: Thiago Silva rules as Misha Mania begins!
Back-to-back Man of the Match awards for Silva, who just keeps going and going and going. Only Mason Mount comes close in terms of minutes played, and no one comes close in terms of well deserved respect and praise earned, generated, given. One thing that all world class players have...
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
It’s been a week of rest for Newcastle after the Magpies crashed out of the FA Cup earlier this month having lost to Sheff Wednesday. With no games played following last weekend’s thriller against Fulham at St James’ Park, NUFC returns to action this Saturday going on the road to visit Crystal Palace in London for the third matchup between both sides this season (one in the Premier League, one in the Carabao Cup) and two draws in the prior two.
BREAKING: Juventus docked 15 points in Serie A; Paratici “suspended” for 2.5 years
A judge in Italy has handed down a ruling in the current scandal currently rocking Juventus and all of football in Serie A, and in what can only be considered “peak banter,” that ruling has somehow managed to encompass Tottenham Hotspur. The Italian magistrate, investigating Juventus for a...
Fan Focus: Boro fan Jonny gives us the inside track on Sunderland’s opponents
Matthew Crichton: When the two sides last met Chris Wilder was in charge. What led to his sacking back in October?. Jonny Bullock: Speaking to other clubs. This dates back to April of last year when Sean Dyche was sacked at Burnley. Wilder, instantly became the favourite and wouldn’t shoot down the rumours after multiple attempts of asking. Then once he finally confirmed it Boro’s form dropped through the floor and ended up finishing seventh after sitting comfortably in the playoffs.
Official: Chelsea sign Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven
Chelsea’s January spending spree to end all January spending sprees continues today with the arrival of 20-year-old winger Noni Madueke for a cool £35m from PSV Eindhoven. That fee takes our total spend to £140m this month, doubling our previous winter record, from January 2011 (the Fernando Torres and David Luiz window).
Manchester City v Wolves: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a solid club in Wolverhampton. The Premier League is rolling and we enter a tricky match vs Wolves. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Sunday 22 January 2023, Kickoff at 14:00 BST, 9.00 am (EST, USA) Referee: David Coote. Assistants: Lee Betts,...
Saturday football open thread
Hey gang! Tottenham Hotspur may be hot garbage, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some other Premier League football matches today. We have a full slate of Saturday matches, highlighted by Liverpool vs. Chelsea in the early match. And what’s funny about that is that LIverpool vs. Chelsea is a clash between the ninth and tenth teams in the table. Wild, huh?
Haaland Breaks More Manchester City Records
The Nordic Meat Shield that is Erling Haaland continues to break records after his hat-trick against Wolves during City’s 3-0 win on Sunday afternoon. Haaland hit a treble against the Black Country side, his fourth of the season as City moved within two points of leaders Arsenal, who face the Stretford Rangers on Sunday evening.
Manchester City Tame The Wolves
Manchester City moved to within two points of leaders Arsenal with a convincing win over Wolves. An Erling Haaland hat-trick, his fourth treble of the season, was enough to give the blues the three points as they built on their midweek victory over Spurs. Questions had been asked of the...
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 28 - Sunderland vs Middlesbrough
The chance of any half-decent result was pretty much removed from our reach last weekend once the (very unimpressive) officials decided that Luke O’Nien’s strong and poorly mistimed tackle in the 18th minute was a straight red. It will be an ongoing debate for many if it was...
Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 2-0 Middlesbrough - Bragging rights stay on Wearside!
Made a really important save down low in the first half with the score still at 0-0, did spill a ball that led to a shot across goal but was otherwise calm all game. Very good at right back today, defended well but also ran into central midfield often to help close players down, made a vital block just before half-time at the far post and had a half-chance himself from a header. Not as assured when he switched to left back but still another good game for Hume.
Bajcetic Reflects On First Premier League Start
It’s no secret that Liverpool’s midfield has struggled mightily for most of the current season. Injuries, fatigue, and poor form have plagued the players at the center of the park, and many of the side’s problems can be attributed to the midfield woes. One beneficiary of these conditions has been Stefan Bajcetic.
Roberto Firmino: I’m Happy And Want To Stay At Liverpool
Roberto Firmino is still without an extension as the final months of his current contract tick ominously down. With the arrivals of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the past year signaling the evolution of the Liverpool attack, and manager Jurgen Klopp facing scrutiny for being too loyal to the old guard, there are fears around Anfield that the beloved Brazilian might be facing the end of his tenure on Merseyside.
