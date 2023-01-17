With Chelsea frolicking around in the transfer market like it’s 2003, with a new player walking through the doors seemingly every single day, it’s hard to keep up with who all may or may not be available to play, who all may or may not be ready to play, and who all may or may not be fit to play this weekend. Thankfully, we have two weeks off afterwards, through the end of the month and the transfer window, so that should help calm the situation down.

2 DAYS AGO