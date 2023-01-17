Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’
It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
wegotthiscovered.com
Instead of calling Marvel about ‘Gambit’, Channing Tatum needs to call Ryan Reynolds about ‘Deadpool 3’
Coming across as a jilted ex-lover, Channing Tatum revealed that he still occasionally calls Marvel Studios to see if they’re ever going to change their minds about his scrapped Gambit movie, which makes us feel kind of bad for him more than anything else. To be fair, the actor...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Phase 5’s most cursed movie may finally have a production start date, but fans no longer care
When thinking of the movies we’ve got to come in Marvel’s Phase Five, it’s easy to forget the one that’s actually scheduled to conclude the next two years of the MCU — it’s Blade, the reboot of the cult favorite Wesley Snipes character, who’s now played by Mahershala Ali. The Oscar-winner’s casting was first announced way back in 2019, but since then the project has been plagued by so many problems that, even though it’s now getting somewhere, fans no longer care.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn’s harshest critic forecasts nothing but ‘garbage’ for DCU and Jason Momoa drops more hints he’s playing this superhero next
James Gunn might be a tried and tested filmmaker whose every superhero outing over the past decade has ended in acclaim and veneration, but fans are finding it extremely difficult to root for the filmmaker now that he’s heading the cinematic universe. Now, amid a flurry of hearsay involving Jason Momoa and his future as Aquaman, one of the director’s most ferocious critics is foretelling the DCU’s premature doom.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thunderbolts’ could be saved if Marvel transforms one character from a joke into a giant
We can expect quite a bit of chatter about Thunderbolts from now until it graces cinemas in 2024; the Phase Five flick was already drawing plenty of attention from the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s ever-attentive fandom, and now with rumors swirling that Ghost will no longer be showing up as part of the eponymous answer to the Avengers, Thunderbolts will surely be subjected to a dizzying combination of hype and scrutiny.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: The quest to get Chris Pratt to ditch the MCU for DC intensifies as Kang himself reveals the real reason he’s conquering the multiverse
Chris Pratt may not have long left with the Marvel universe, what with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming to conclude the legend of the original Guardians team this May, but his old pal James Gunn might keep him in regular employment by bringing him over to the DC universe with him — an idea that seems to be gaining a surprising amount of traction. Elsewhere, Thor: Love and Thunder receives a communal kicking for the thousandth time. But, first, a word from our new multiversal overlord…
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ stars unsurprisingly formed a bond over their shared ‘Game of Thrones’ experience
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are now inextricably linked to one another. The Last of Us is the tale of Joel and Ellie’s relationship, which forms the bedrock of everything that happens over the course of the story. Of course, this isn’t Pascal and Ramsey’s first show together, as both have a strong HBO pedigree from their roles in Game of Thrones.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Paul Rudd fuels fears of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ death as ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ finally adds an OG favorite
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might be inspiring a lot of hype in Marvel fans, but they’re also incredibly anxious that the big Phase Five opener is going to kill off its leading man — and Paul Rudd is really doing nothing to allay these fears. Elsewhere, Daredevil: Born Again finally offers some encouraging news for old-school Netflix viewers as Thunderbolts only offers up yet more disappointment to an already ambivalent audience.
wegotthiscovered.com
If James Gunn hires Jason Momoa as DC’s Lobo, who could Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot be recast as?
A pre-existing rumor is now being taken as all but confirmed following Jason Momoa sharing an attention-grabbing video on Instagram. In it, the Aquaman star gushes over a mystery project he’s got planned with new DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, which everyone’s taking as confirmation that he really is leaving the King of Atlantis behind to be recast as Lobo.
wegotthiscovered.com
The unholy abomination that nuked a once-mighty Marvel franchise thankfully remains as unpopular as ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s reboot has admittedly been suffering through some turmoil of its own, but even in the worst case scenario, there’s surely not a chance that Mahershala Ali’s debut as the Daywalker will turn out worse than Blade: Trinity. Wesley Snipes’ leather-clad vampire slayer played...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa makes fans furious as the one acceptable DC role for Chris Pratt is found
Deep down, we always knew that the DCU was in need of a major overhaul. Many even went so far as to suggest that the competition required its own Kevin Feige, a person to take control of the interconnected cinematic universe and make sure that all the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in perfect harmony and coherence.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCU diehards certain James Gunn will cast Chris Pratt as one of two characters
Soon, James Gunn will see his time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe come to an end and he will he mainlining DC Studios as its new co-CEO. The filmmaker is likely to bring his friends from the 616 over, though, and now franchise fans are worried the one people love to hate will end up being cast as one of two lesser-known, but still beloved heroic characters.
wegotthiscovered.com
A new Marvel casting call suggests Diamondback might be headed to the MCU
Captain America: New World Order is edging closer to filming, and with it comes some of our first whispers of new characters. The casting calls are out in the wild, and they seem to confirm the inclusion of a major Serpent Society character. The second iteration of Diamondback looks to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson attempts to rewrite history in the wake of the embarrassing ‘Black Adam’ debacle
Having recently experienced what’s got to rank as the most high-profile professional setback of his career, it sure sounds as though Dwayne Johnson is attempting to save face by rewriting the history books around the failure of Black Adam. After 15 years in development, the long-gestating comic book adaptation...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Tron’ fans feel betrayed after threequel casts Jared Leto as lead
Following just over a decade of demanding Tron 3, fans have won — but at what cost — as Jared Leto is set to star and lead the threequel. Tron is a special and unique franchise, almost completely un-Disney-like in many aspects. Technological pioneer and visually stunning, the series has led to two cult classics but no financial hits. The trailblazer status of the original in particular has allowed it to remain in mostly positive light.
wegotthiscovered.com
An action-packed spy thriller pulled from theaters repays Netflix’s faith by escaping onto the global Top 5
Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E might be sitting pretty as the number one most-watched movie on Netflix this weekend, but another international blockbuster has come in from the cold to make a serious dent on the streaming service’s global charts, with Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu currently enjoying a stellar first weekend on the platform.
wegotthiscovered.com
It’s been a minute, but ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is back to being trashed for ruining a perfectly good new character
Just when you thought it was safe to go back onto the internet as the build towards the release of next month’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania continues to gather steam, last summer’s incredibly and consistently divisive Thor: Love and Thunder has come roaring back into the spotlight.
wegotthiscovered.com
For unknown reasons, ‘Megalopolis’ has transformed Shia LaBeouf into a Greek goddess
Does Francis Ford Coppola really need a reason to do anything anyway? The legendary Hollywood director’s latest film Megalopolis has been in the works for decades — and now that production is finally underway, the first set photos have us seriously interested. The cast of this upcoming protopian...
Comments / 0