TechCrunch
A new kind of PE fund plans to roll up German startups into potential unicorns and bigger exits
It’s part of the reason so many European startups end up heading to the U.S. The U.S. is one of the few markets where you can achieve decent scale, as well has have the potential to exit either through a sale to one of the global tech platforms or to the public markets.
Sunak must come up with long-term growth plan, says Tesco boss
John Allan says it is needed to ensure UK economy recovers from cost of living crisis
Investopedia
The Market Sum: Growing Pains
Major U.S. equities indexes posted losses on Jan. 18, as declining retail sales and job cuts increased concerns that the economy could be slowing. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq lost more than 1%. Microsoft shares fell after it announced that it would cut 10,000 jobs because of slowing demand.
Investopedia
GE Aviation Gains Could Boost Overall Q4 Performance
General Electric (GE) is expected to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the fourth quarter on Jan. 24, compared with 82 cents for the prior-year period. GE's revenue could climb almost 6% to $21.4 billion. GE's Aviation segment is expected to report revenue growth of almost 24%,...
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 18, 2022: Rates edge up
After plunging last week and then pausing Friday, rates on 30-year loans inched up Tuesday. With the rise modest, however, the flagship average still registers below 6.5% and is sitting near its four-month low. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. Tuesday saw 30-year mortgage rates rise seven basis points, bringing the...
Investopedia
AT&T Profit Probably Fell in Q4 Even as High Dividend Pushed Shares Higher
AT&T's subscriber growth likely moderated in the fourth quarter, slicing into revenue and earnings. Investors, though, pushed AT&T's stock up 22% in the latest quarter, easily outperforming the broader telecommunications sector. AT&T subscriber growth continues benefiting from HBO Max's popularity. Fourth-quarter earnings at AT&T Inc. (T), the telecommunications firm that...
CoinDesk
Crypto Technology’s Impact Goes Beyond Crypto Technology
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. After the drama punctuated by doldrums (or is it the other way around?) of 2022, many of us glass-half-full types have been welcoming the opportunity to focus less on market moves and more on the impact that the continued development of crypto technology can have on the world. And it’s potentially a pretty big impact, nothing less than the spreading of economic opportunity and individual empowerment while rewiring finance and culture, so it certainly deserves more attention.
Investopedia
Expansion, Cooling Demand to Hit Texas Instruments' Fourth-Quarter Results
Texas Instruments (TXN), the semiconductor giant that traces its lineage back almost a century, will probably say next week that profit slid in the fourth quarter, reflecting expansion costs and lower demand for some kinds of its products. Net income probably fell 15% to $1.8 billion, or $1.98 per share,...
Investopedia
US Markets Drop Despite Jump in Regional Bank Stocks
The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all closed lower on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Prices of crude oil and gold increased by over 1%. Comerica (CMA) was the best-performing on the S&P 500 after the financial services company beat profit expectations. U.S. equities finished lower amid concerns about the possibility...
Sooth Aims to Bridge Human-data Gap in Communications
Marketing veteran Ian Baer has just launched a strategic consultancy, Sooth, to bridge the “human-data gap” in the communications industry. The self-described “research nerd” said the context of founding Sooth lies within a market where data influences every aspect of life. Baer said, as a result, human connection is now a casualty.
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,770,000,000 Lost to Blockchain-Related Hacks in 2022: Security Firm SlowMist
Blockchain security firm SlowMist is revealing that hundreds of exploits happened on decentralized networks last year resulting in billions of dollars in losses. In its latest annual report, the security firm says that the crypto industry recorded losses of $3.77 billion in 303 incidents last year, a 61% decrease compared to the $9.79 billion in losses witnessed in 2021.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: 2023 unicorn slump, global VC slowdown, email marketing 101
That’s what happened to “unicorn:” We wore it out like a pair of sneakers that leak in the rain but are too comfortable to part with. In fact, most of the startups in CB Insights’ unicorn index are on the bubble and “are actually hovering right at the $1 billion mark,” reports Rebecca Szkutak.
Investopedia
Semafor to Buy Out Sam Bankman-Fried's $10 Million Investment
Semafor, the news startup led by former Bloomberg Media Group CEO Justin Smith and BuzzFeed News founder Ben Smith, plans to buy out a $10 million investment by disgraced crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried, or SBF, the latest media firm to return money from the leader of failed trading platform FTX.
Investopedia
Digital Currency Group Halts Dividend Amid Genesis Crisis
Cryptocurrency conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) said it halted dividend payments, telling shareholders that it's focused on strengthening its balance sheet by cutting costs as it copes with fallout from the FTX meltdown that was itself triggered by reporting by one of its own units. Key Takeaways. Digital Currency Group...
Axios Receptions at Davos: The Digital Transformation
Over the course of three days at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Axios hosted a series of interviews focused on the digital transformation driving daily life. On Tuesday, January 17th Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried discussed how the accelerated digitization of everyday life is impacting business strategies and the ripple effects across sectors that are leading the way with Accenture group chief executive of technology & CTO Paul Daugherty.
Quotes: BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference
Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Wednesday maintained ultra-low interest rates, including a bond yield cap it was struggling to defend, defying market expectations it would phase out its massive stimulus programme in the wake of rising inflationary pressure.
Analysis-Small and medium companies to boost business travel rebound in 2023
Jan 18 (Reuters) - New York excavation contractor Brian Dietz does not view higher air fares as a deal-breaker for flying and airlines are seeing more small and medium size companies like his feeding a 2023 rebound in business travel.
Investopedia
Microsoft to Lay Off 10,000 as Growth Slows, Rare Profit Decline Looms
Microsoft said Wednesday it will lay off 10,000 employees, 5% of its workforce. The company will take a $1.2 billion charge on its earnings due out Jan. 24. Microsoft was expected to report Q2 FY2023 adjusted earnings of $2.30 per share before the layoff announcement. Revenue growth is expected to...
Investopedia
Crypto News Outlet CoinDesk Explores Sale as DCG Crisis Worsens
Cryptocurrency news provider CoinDesk, which broke the news that led to the collapse of FTX, hired financial advisory firm Lazard to explore a potential sale as its parent, Digital Currency Group, faces financial strain from the collapse of the cryptocurrency platform. Key Takeaways. Crypto news outlet CoinDesk, acquired by DCG...
Brexit lifts number of million-euro-a-year bankers in EU, watchdog says
LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - More Brexit-related relocations from London and rise in trading increased the number of bankers earning more than a million euros a year in the European Union by more than 40% in 2021, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Thursday.
