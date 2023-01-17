ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WBUR

Politics roundtable: Secret documents and a debt ceiling await returning Congress

On Thursday, the U.S. hit its debt ceiling. The Treasury Department has started taking extraordinary measures to keep the government paying its bills. Hitting the limit heaps pressure on the returning Congress, which is already in the spotlight over questionable committee assignments and possible plans for investigations into misplaced classified documents found in the wrong places, including President Biden's car garage.

