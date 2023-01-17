Read full article on original website
Related
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WBUR
Politics roundtable: Secret documents and a debt ceiling await returning Congress
On Thursday, the U.S. hit its debt ceiling. The Treasury Department has started taking extraordinary measures to keep the government paying its bills. Hitting the limit heaps pressure on the returning Congress, which is already in the spotlight over questionable committee assignments and possible plans for investigations into misplaced classified documents found in the wrong places, including President Biden's car garage.
