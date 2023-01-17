Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Chamber gathers for 125th annual meeting
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce held its 125th annual meeting Friday night, celebrating longtime businesses, volunteers and more. Chamber president and CEO Jeanine McKenna said the annual meeting is always a wonderful event for the local business community.
Emporia gazette.com
Burnley Memorial Library looks forward to 85th year
The Burnley Memorial Library is gearing up for a new year of bringing learning and fun to Chase Countians of all ages. Library director Janet Ayers said the library is busy preparing for its annual list of programs, bringing back fan-favorite activities and expanding its existing programming to better serve the citizens of Chase County.
Emporia gazette.com
Dance Monkey Dance kicks off the Kansas Free for Arts Winter Concert Series
Missouri native Doug Dicharry, aka Dance Monkey Dance, brought his funk, Ozark stomp sound to the Emporia Arts Center Friday evening to kick off the Kansas Free for Arts Winter Concert Series. Kansas bluegrass picker John Depew opened.
Emporia gazette.com
Contract negotiations fail between Humane Society, Lyon County
The Humane Society of the Flint Hills and Lyon County failed to reached an agreement on contract renewals, the county announced Thursday evening. That means, effective Jan. 27, the Emporia Animal Shelter will no longer work with Lyon County for animal quarantine services. “Despite months of good faith negotiations, Lyon...
Emporia gazette.com
Doug Stone plays the Emporia Granada Theatre
Country music singer Doug Stone performed at the Emporia Granada Theatre Friday night. Stone’s repertoire includes “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box),” “In a Different Light,” “A Jukebox with a Country Song,” “Too Busy Being in Love” and “Why Didn’t I Think of That.”
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys wrestling hosts winter dual tournament, girls take second at Olathe South
The Emporia High School wrestling teams were back at it on Saturday, with the girls finishing second at Olathe South. The Lady Spartans finished with 239 points, with Ozark placing first with 303.5 points.
Emporia gazette.com
State orders issued against two local shippers
A Neosho Rapids company is under a state order to shut down for not paying fines, while an Emporia trucking company faces a fine for not conducting annual inspections of its vehicles. The Kansas Corporation Commission ordered Mark Dill Harvesting, 1488 Road X, to suspend commercial operations Tuesday.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia gets one-inch snowfall; more coming
Emporia didn't have to do a lot of heavy snow lifting Sunday, after a winter storm moved through./. The National Weather Service reported one inch of snow fell three miles northwest of Emporia, while 1.4 inches landed five miles east-southeast of Emporia.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys basketball falls to Andover Central in Ralph Miller semifinal
The Emporia High School boys basketball team came up short against Andover Central in the Ralph Miller Classic semifinal, 41-35, in Chanute on Friday night. “They’re really and their zone makes it tough to score,” Baldwin said. “We struggled in the perimeter offensively for the majority of the game and this was one of those games where each possession was important.”
Emporia gazette.com
Local unemployment rises in December
Unemployment across the Emporia area went up at the end of 2022. The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that Lyon County’s jobless rate increased from 2.2% to 2.5% between November and December. That means 442 workers were out of work.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia swimmers finish seventh at Campus Invite
The Emporia High School boys swim team finished seventh at the Campus Invitational on Thursday. The Spartans had two divers finish in the top three: Alex Allemang finished second with a score of 179.30. Kager Ochs was third with a score of 163.85. The team was without Braxton Higgins due to an illness.
Emporia gazette.com
Area school sports roundup - Jan. 19
Chase County High School High School lost a close battle to the Osage City Indians Thursday at the Flint Hills Shoot Out Tournament. The three-point victory by Osage City, 48-51, dropped Chase County to 9-3.
Emporia gazette.com
LCL Tournament 2023 Preview
It’s that time of year again when area high school basketball teams gather in Emporia for the annual Lyon County League Basketball Tournament. The 102nd edition of this historical tournament will be held from Jan. 23-28 at Emporia’s White Auditorium and should have a few interesting matchups. On the girls’ side, Lebo High School stands at 11-0 and will be the top seed while a surging Olpe High School squad is 9-3 and will be the No. 2 seed. Third-seeded Madison High School sits at 9-2, followed by a strong Burlingame High School team at 8-3, which will be the No. 4 seed.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys basketball drops third-place game of Ralph Miller Classic in double overtime
The Emporia High School boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker at the buzzer of double overtime against Parkview, 68-65, in the third-place game of the Ralph Miller Classic in Chanute on Saturday afternoon. With the game tied at 65 in the second overtime frame, Parkview had the ball last and...
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County sports roundup
The Chase County High School basketball teams are playing in the Flint Hills League Shootout this week. The girls began the week picking up the win against Lyndon High School, 50-31, improving to 9-2. Standout freshman Madelyn Wilson led the scoring with 23 points. The Lady Bulldogs will face Osage City High School at 6 p.m. on Thursday. (Will have to edit this tomorrow)
Comments / 0