Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Chrisean Rock Kicks In TV After Being Forcibly Removed From Blueface Interview
Chrisean Rock had to be escorted out of a podcasting studio after an outburst during an interview alongside boyfriend Blueface. In a clip shared to Instagram by No Jumper on Thursday (January 19), Rock can first be heard off camera, screaming at her partner to come to her. The camera then pans to the troubled reality star, who can be seen sitting on the ground.
HipHopDX.com
Uncle Murda Says Writing For Kanye West Made Him Realize Why Big Sean Was 'Pissed Off'
Uncle Murda has revealed he wrote for Kanye West at one point and his frustrations made him understand what Big Sean was going through when it comes to dealing with Ye. Murda recently joined DJ SuperstarJay for an interview on SiriusXM’s Shade45 where he opened up about Yeezy putting him to work on the writing front during their first encounter of meeting each other.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Gets Last-Minute Treatment On 'Piece Of Shit' Ankle Ahead Of Harlem Shows
Drake has undergone “last-minute treatment” of his ankle in order to prepare for his upcoming shows at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. The update comes after Drizzy pushed back the date of the shows twice. While the 6 God was meant to take the iconic Apollo stage last November, he delayed the show following the death of TakeOff. He then delayed the shows again until this January 21 and 22 due to “production delays.”
HipHopDX.com
Vado Claims His Bars On 2018's ‘Da Hated’ Is Verse Of The Decade
Vado has made his claim for the verse of the decade after the lyrical display he showcased on 2018’s “Da Hated” featuring Dave East. With over four years passing since the track arrived and the calendar well into the 2020s, the Harlem spitter made the bold declaration in a recent Instagram comment regarding the greatness of “Da Hated.”
HipHopDX.com
Chuck D & KRS-One Respond To Bow Wow's 'Hip Hop Needs A Board' Comments
Chuck D and KRS-One have responded to Bow Wow’s comments about Hip Hop needing a “board,” extending an invite for him to join a discussion about the topic. Shad Moss sparked a debate among rap fans earlier this month when he fired off a tweet calling for Hip Hop to unionize in order to govern the culture and take care of its aging stars.
HipHopDX.com
TDE’s Punch Reflects On ‘Surreal’ Success Of SZA’s ‘SOS’
Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson has reflected on the commercial success of SZA’s SOS album with the project dominating the charts more than a month after its release. Punch took to Twitter on Thursday (January 19) with a heartfelt tweet thanking everyone involved with making...
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana Previews New JAY-Z-Sampling Collab With Lil Wayne
Juelz Santana has previewed a new song with Lil Wayne that features an iconic JAY-Z sample. During a studio session broadcasted to Instagram on Thursday (January 19), Juelz shared a snippet of his forthcoming collaboration with Weezy, which contains a sample of Hov’s “Coming of Age (Da Sequel)” from 1998’s Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West, Pusha T & Big Sean Get Violated By RXK Nephew On 'Yeezy Boots' Diss Song
Kanye West, Pusha T and Big Sean may no longer be G.O.O.D. Music labelmates, but at least one thing still unifying the trio is RXK Nephew’s new diss song. The Rochester, New York rapper — whose irreverent, free-flowing output led Rolling Stone to call him “Hip Hop’s Jack Kerouac” — released a track called “Yeezy Boots” this week, on which he violates Ye, Pusha and Sean Don with little restraint.
HipHopDX.com
Noname Says ‘We Have To Start Gatekeeping’ Black Art In Powerful Call-To-Action
Noname has challenged Black artists to band together to effect social change by limiting the amount of access they offer to their art through white-owned platforms. On Thursday (January 19), the rapper and activist shared a long message divided into four images as a slideshow on Instagram. In it, Noname started with a statement about the myriad ways in which Black art can be accessed by white consumers.
HipHopDX.com
Macklemore Salutes ‘Heroes’ DJ Quik & N.W.A On New DJ Premier Collab
Has released the music video for his new single “Heroes” featuring the legendary DJ Premier, which honors some of his idols, such as DJ Quik and N.W.A. Check it out below. The video, which Macklemore and Jake Magraw directed, was released on Friday (January 20) and finds the Seattle-bred rapper taking viewers on a ride through New York City. Various scenes show Macklemore on graffiti-filled rooftops and rapping in front of a bodega about his heroes.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Responds To ‘Favorite Artist’ J.I.D’s Freestyle Comments
Funk Flex has made it very clear how he feels about J.I.D after the Dreamville rapper said he was disappointed at how the DJ reacted to one of his freestyles. The Spillage Village MC admitted this week that spitting for Flex in 2017 was a “childhood dream,” but his muted response to his Hot 97 freestyle over Screwball’s “F.A.Y.B.A.N.” and Biggie’s “Who Shot Ya?” left him “a little upset” to the point he decided to retire from doing freestyles altogether.
HipHopDX.com
Dave East Unveils Diadora Sneaker Collaboration: 'For The Hustlers'
Dave East has unveiled a brand new sneaker collaboration with Diadora where he designed his own colorway for the N9002 silhouette. Earlier this week, the Harlem-bred rapper jumped on Instagram to share a few promotional shots of the new sneakers set to arrive exclusively at Foot Locker on January 29 in a full size men’s run (8-13). In the post, East rocked the kicks with a fresh tracksuit in the same colorway before showing them off again with a blue letterman jacket ensemble.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Wegun Enlists Punchnello For High-Octane ‘Ground Zero’
One of South Korea’s go-to DJ-producers, DJ Wegun unleashes his latest club-ready cut, “Ground Zero,” featuring the return of punchnello. Released on January 18 via AOMG, “Ground Zero” is both bouncy and abrasive, an uptempo hip hop track that describes a dizzying night of partying, touching on hedonism and/or sense of freedom (Unleashed now / Outta control / I’m bout to go crazy)—with the accompanying visual featuring footage from a club (and a cameo from Yugyeom and Jay Park).
HipHopDX.com
Skepta Reflects On ‘Fuckin’ Hard’ Unreleased Frank Ocean Collab
Skepta and Frank Ocean‘s 2018 collaboration “Little Demon” was never properly released, which has led the British rapper to reminisce about what could have been. Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (January 18), Skepta reflected on the track and the bars he laid down. While he noted how “fuckin’ hard” they were, he also admitted he couldn’t remember all of them.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Spice Addresses Alleged Drake Rift After 'Her Loss' Diss & Instagram Unfollow
Ice Spice has cleared up speculation about her relationship with Drake after he allegedly dissed her on his latest project, Her Loss, and enticed a social media storm by unfollowing her on Instagram. “She a 10 tryna rap, it’s good on mute,” Drake rattled off on “BackOutsideBoyz” — from his...
HipHopDX.com
Shyne Partners With DJ Khaled, Roc Nation & More For Biographical Projects
Shyne has announced a new partnership through The Walt Disney Company that will see DJ Khaled and Roc Nation produce one of four biographical projects. The former Bad Boy artist shared the news during what appeared to be a press conference hosted in his native Belize, which he posted to Instagram on Thursday (January 19). According to Shyne, his new deal through Disney-owned brands ESPN and Andscape will see the release of a documentary, a scripted biopic, a docu-series and an autobiography.
HipHopDX.com
Ab-Soul Seeks Peaceful Escape In Stunning ‘It Be Like That’ Video
Ab-Soul has dropped a stunning new music video for “It Be Like That” which vividly captures his battle with depression and his desire for a peaceful escape. The music video directed by Soulo himself opens with a car coming to a park on a desert road before switching to a shot of SiR standing on the barren land. The video then bounces between scenes of Ab-Soul sitting next to the parked car and inside an empty room where he gets his rhymes off about coming to terms with the tough cards he been dealt in life.
HipHopDX.com
Cordae & Anderson .Paak Prepping J. Cole-Produced ‘Two Tens’
Cordae and Anderson .Paak are gearing up to release a new single and they’ve enlisted J. Cole to produce the track. Cordae and .Paak are no strangers to one another as the pair previously teamed up in 2019 on The Lost Boy fan-favorite “RNP.”. According to. , “Two...
HipHopDX.com
Drake Introduces OVO Sound's First Female Artist: 'Been Waiting For This Day'
Drake has introduced the first female artist signed to his OVO Sound label. Dutch/Caribbean singer Naomi Sharon released two new singles, “Another Life” and “Celestial,” on Friday (January 20), with Drizzy’s longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib contributing production to both songs. Following the...
HipHopDX.com
MISTA Grapples With Abandonment In ‘PAMANA’ Ft. JMara
Less than a week after releasing the stirring “OBLIGADO” (Required), the Filipino rapper teams up with JMara anew to deliver “PAMANA” (Inheritance). The DJ Medmessiah-produced song tackles MISTA’s version of contentment: being able to prove himself worthy of his loved one’s sacrifices, grappling with the lifelong effects of growing up in a far-from-“ideal” family environment—which also means having to confront anger and abandonment.
Comments / 0