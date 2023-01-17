Ab-Soul has dropped a stunning new music video for “It Be Like That” which vividly captures his battle with depression and his desire for a peaceful escape. The music video directed by Soulo himself opens with a car coming to a park on a desert road before switching to a shot of SiR standing on the barren land. The video then bounces between scenes of Ab-Soul sitting next to the parked car and inside an empty room where he gets his rhymes off about coming to terms with the tough cards he been dealt in life.

