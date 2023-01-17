Read full article on original website
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
This Is The Quirkiest Town In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in North Carolina.
'Because of you': Raleigh bakery on brink of closing 'so grateful' for outpour of support
In an extraordinary community effort, customers, social media influencers and even other small businesses have rallied around Madame B's Bakery in Raleigh.
Backyard to Bockyard: North Carolinians becoming farmers in wake of rising egg prices
Many people who want to raise chickens these days are most excited about the eggs. Larsen said she has seen a big increase in people looking for backyard chickens.
cbs17
Durham artist makes “Bull City Anthem” music video featuring police chief
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham artist created a music video about the City of Durham featuring city leaders. The artist, Hezter Boi, wrote the song “Bull City Anthem” about the city. The song and music video highlights Durham’s sports teams, restaurants, and others that help the city thrive.
cbs17
No snow yet — but the Triangle still has time, National Weather Service says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite some very cold days, the Triangle winter so far has brought no wintry precipitation other than a few flurries Saturday morning. So what is going on?. Part of it is a changing climate, but some of it is just bad timing. “You need many...
Amanda Lamb: Finality
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
Giant gorilla sold at auction getting new home in North Carolina
The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home.
5 On Your Side digs into squatters rights after neighbors' complaint
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — People in a Wake County neighborhood tell 5 On Your Side squatters have taken over a foreclosed home on their street, damaging the property and making neighbors uneasy. After a viewer tipped WRAL News off to what was happening, the 5 On Your Side team...
After 14 failed adoptions, Wake County dog 'Ronald' finally gets new home
The SPCA of Wake County said that after 14 unsuccessful adoption attempts, 'Ronald' has a loving permanent home.
North Carolina food bank holds pop-up food markets to increase reach
The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is working to reach more people in need through pop-up food distribution markets.
cbs17
National Hurricane Center watching non-tropical low in North Atlantic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center issued a special tropical weather outlook for the North Atlantic as it watches a non-tropical low pressure about 300 miles north of Bermuda. The disturbance is surrounded by cold air and is producing storm-force winds near frontal boundaries. Of course, this...
cbs17
Biscoff doughnut anyone? Krispy Kreme’s latest arrival can be found at these Triangle locations
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Biscoff and Krispy Kreme have teamed up for a collaboration this month, resulting in some seriously indulgent new options. There’s the Biscoff Iced Doughnut, the Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut, and the Biscooff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut. Get three of each plus three...
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
cbs17
Cranes fly high: Where downtown Raleigh’s development is happening
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction cranes continue to be a staple in downtown Raleigh, and development in the city’s core shows no sign of slowing down. The Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s fourth quarter report for 2022 lists 16 more development projects under construction with six of them breaking ground in 2022. The organization says more than 40 projects are planned, proposed or are in site preparation.
chapelboro.com
University Place Businesses Close Early on Wednesday Due to Water Outage
A water main break at University Place mall in Chapel Hill led to some early and unexpected closures on Wednesday night. The mall closed its interior doors more than one hour early and businesses shut their doors after water was shut down between 5 and 6 p.m. A spokesperson for the Orange Water and Sewer Authority confirmed to Chapelboro the disruption came after a construction contractor struck a water line. Management for University Place later said the water main break happened at the work site along Willow Drive — where new apartment buildings are in the early stages of construction.
'Bang, bang, bang': Durham police release 911 calls from shooting at American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police released the 911 calls on Wednesday for the Jan. 10 shooting at American Tobacco Campus. Two men stole a car and crashed it in front of ATC, where they shot at two people walking in front of the business. Durham police do not believe...
North Carolina lab finds street drugs cut with chemical that leads to ‘aggressive wounds’
CHARLOTTE — A new threat is being found in dangerous street drugs by researchers at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and the effects can have a horrifying effect on users. The substance is an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians called Xylazine. Its slang name is “Tranq,” and...
cbs17
‘A walking miracle’: Raleigh mass shooting survivor to be released from hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A survivor of the Hedingham mass shooting in Raleigh was released from the hospital Wednesday. According to a GoFundMe page organized by Mary Kathryn Kurth, Marcelle “Lynn” Gardner was hospitalized on Oct. 13, 2022 after being shot. “Today, after nearly 100 days, Lynn...
City investigating reports of discolored water in west Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The city of Raleigh plans to flush water lines Tuesday after reports of discolored tap water in west Raleigh. Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road and Western Boulevard reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water.
