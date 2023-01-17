ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
the University of Delaware

Nominate the best Blue Hen alumni

Know a Blue Hen who is knocking it out of the park professionally or through volunteerism — or both? Help us recognize their efforts. The University of Delaware Alumni Association (UDAA) is accepting nominations for its Alumni Wall of Fame Awards and Outstanding Alumni Awards through Feb. 24, 2023.
the University of Delaware

Delaware Avenue lane, sidewalk closure starting Jan. 23

The south lane of East Delaware Avenue and the adjacent sidewalk in the vicinity of the Building X project will be closed for approximately a week, beginning Monday, Jan. 23. During this time, Delmarva Gas will be installing a new gas main for the project. The north lane will remain...
