Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
markerzone.com
NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
markerzone.com
NEW YORK RANGERS PLACE 29-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the New York Rangers have placed forward Jonny Brodzinski on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Brodzinski, 29, was originally a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2013 and spent parts of four seasons in their organization before moving on to the San Jose Sharks and then the New York Rangers.
markerzone.com
19-YEAR NHL VETERAN EXPECTED TO BE APART OF VANCOUVER'S NEW COACHING STAFF
The Vancouver Canucks are expected to formally announce their coaching change on Monday with a press conference introducing Rick Tocchet as the new bench boss. In the past week, questions have arose regarding who would be on the new coaching staff and Sergei Gonchar's name was brought up, with it being more and more likely that he'll either be an assistant or in an advisory role.
markerzone.com
TIMO MEIER FIGHTS BRANDON CARLO AFTER A HEATED EXCHANGE
Timo Meier is arguably the NHL's hottest trade item as the March 3rd Trade Deadline approaches. The 6'1'', 220lb power forward possesses all the makings of an elite power forward, and a contending team would seriously benefit from his point-per-game scoring. He upped his draft stock even further on Sunday...
markerzone.com
INSIDER SUGGESTS A RIFT HAS DEVELOPED IN RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN DARRYL SUTTER AND FLAMES GM
After a dominant '21-22 campaign, the Calgary Flames have lost the panache which carried them to the Western Conference Semi-Finals. It's no secret that the departure of forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk have at least something to do with it, but there is perhaps more to the story. According...
markerzone.com
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING JERSEY THROWN ON THE ICE...WHICH MAKES NO SENSE WHATSOEVER
The Tampa Bay Lightning have two Stanley Cups in the last three years, so for a fan to toss a jersey on the ice when the Bolts are *checks notes* 29-15-1 is frankly absurd. Best guess? This particular fan either took the under in this game or has Vasilevskiy in fantasy.
markerzone.com
BOUDREAU SAYS HE WANTS TO CONTINUE COACHING AFTER EXIT FROM VANCOUVER
Bruce Boudreau's time as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks is enter the final hours. The way the situation has been handled from ownership and management has been very poor and it's tough to see how Boudreau has been handling it, getting emotional when speaking with the media and on the bench following Saturday's loss to Edmonton.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS' MIKE MATHESON FINED BY NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY
The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced on Friday that they've fined Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson $5,000 for interference on Florida Panthers forward Eric Staal. The incident occurred during the first period of Thursday's game between the two teams. Matheson and Staal were chasing down a loose...
markerzone.com
SENATORS GM PIERRE DORION SCOUTING WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAM FOR SECOND TIME IN FOUR DAYS
The Ottawa Senators are currently tied with Montreal for second-last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points and are 11 points back of Pittsburgh for the second and final wild card spot. There's a good chance that the Senators will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a sixth consecutive season,...
markerzone.com
CONTRACT DISCUSSIONS REPORTEDLY NOT GOING WELL BETWEEN RED WINGS AND LARKIN
During his 'Market Rumblings' segment on The Fourth Period, David Pagnotta revealed that the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin are far apart in contract talks, with the captain set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st. "He has made it clear publicly that he wants to stay...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU GETS ONE LAST 'BRUCE THERE IT IS' FROM CANUCKS FANS
In the midst of a stressful period in which his job is likely to be terminated any day now, Bruce Boudreau still has the support of the fanbase. Which - frankly - is awesome, as he is one of the NHL's Good Guys. Canucks fans seem to be in agreement...
markerzone.com
VETERAN DEFENCEMAN EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN NASHVILLE PAST MARCH 3RD'S DEADLINE
It seems like it's a yearly tradition leading up to the trade deadline to talk about Nashville Predators defenceman Mattias Ekholm. His name always pops up in trade rumours and despite contending teams being interested in him in recent years, he's opted to remain with the Preds and it sounds like it will be no different this season.
markerzone.com
PIERRE LEBRUN REVEALS WHEN ERIK KARLSSON IS MOST LIKELY TO BE TRADED
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is either going to be a wild, wild time, or it's going to be a total dud. The duality between teams shooting their shot at the Stanley Cup or opting for a total tank-job is the highest it's been in years. In that sense, lots...
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE FORWARD AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Colorado Avalanche forward Anton Blidh and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Dryden Hunt have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. Blidh, 27, signed with the Avalanche last summer after parts of seven seasons in the Boston Bruins organization. He's split time this...
markerzone.com
PAT MAROON DISHES OUT PAIR OF SLEWFOOTS ON CONNOR MCDAVID AND DEREK RYAN
Pat Maroon embodied the duality of man on Thursday night. Maroon's display of sportsmanship in the form of an apology to Evander Kane got the night rolling, which was a great gesture. He then, however, followed that up with not one but two slew foots against the Oilers, including one...
markerzone.com
CANES CONFIRM PACIORETTY SUFFERED SAME INJURY THAT KEPT HIM OUT FOR MONTHS
Just two weeks returning from injury, Max Pacioretty has received some tough news. The Carolina Hurricanes have confirmed that he tore his right Achilles in a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. It is the same injury Pacioretty suffered in August of 2022, that kept him from getting back in the lineup until two weeks ago.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS' COLE CAUFIELD SAYS CONTRACT TALKS ARE 'IN THE BACK OF MY MIND'
Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season and before he gets to that point, the team would like to lock him up long-term, ideally. When speaking to the media on Friday, Caufield told reporters that contract talks...
markerzone.com
ANOTHER HABS YOUNGSTER JOINS SLAFKOVSKY ON THE INJURED LIST FOR REST OF SEASON
The Montréal Canadiens announced early on Saturday that forward Cole Caufield will miss the remainder of the regular season due to a shoulder injury. He will under go surgery in the near future. Caufield has posted 26 goals, 10 assists and just 2 PIMs in the 2022-23 season. He...
markerzone.com
MONTREAL'S GM ADMITS QUESTIONS BEING RAISED INTERNALLY AFTER TWO SEASONS OF NUMEROUS LONG-TERM INJURIES
No one really expected the Montreal Canadiens to be good this season, but there's no question injuries have taken a massive toll on the team's fortunes. Rookies like defenceman Kaiden Guhle and forward Juraj Slafkovský are out with long-term injuries, missing important development time. Cole Caufield, who could have been chasing a 50 goal season, has been shut down due to a shoulder injury. More seasoned players like Brandon Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin, and Mike Matheson are out of the lineup more than they are in. Paul Byron hasn't played at all, while others like Jake Evans and Joel Armia are looking at lengthy recovery times. This is now the second season in a row the Habs have had to deal with injuries and reoccurrences of injuries, and GM Kent Hughes said Saturday something has to give.
markerzone.com
JOSEPH BROTHERS ASSESSED SAME PENALTY AT THE SAME TIME, BASICALLY CONFIRMING WE LIVE IN A SIMULATION
Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph were finally able to square off against each other for the first time after the elder brother was healthy scratched the other night. The pair's parents then made the nine-hour trek to Pittsburgh, PA to watch the Penguins-Senators game on Friday night. Something incredibly strange happened...
