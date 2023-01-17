Read full article on original website
Related
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. When you take a trip to your local flea market you can find plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover when you visit.
MySanAntonio
From Luxurious to Minimalist, Psychedelic Resorts Are a Study in Contrasts
In late 2021, The New York Times published an article about the rise of wellness retreats centered around psychedelic experiences. Some of these are situated outside of the United States, while others can be found where psychedelics have been legalized within the U.S. While they may differ in the specifics and locations, they have one thing in common — their price. As the article notes, attendees could expect to pay between $5,000 and $10,000 for a seven-day stay.
MySanAntonio
How to score cheap flights (and mistake fares) in 2023
Scott Keyes has been finding and sharing cheap flight deals since 2013 after he scored a mistake fare that made his friends envious: a scheduling error got him a roundtrip ticket from New York City to Milan for $130. What started as a hobby – and a service for friends and colleagues – has since grown to a business with more than 2 million subscribers and a team 65 people strong.
Comments / 0