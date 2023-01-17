Let’s talk options. The University of Chicago offers a total of four meal plans: Unlimited ($2,376/quarter), Phoenix ($2,376/quarter), Apartment ($1,684/quarter), and Off-Campus ($153/10-meal pack). As the names suggest, the Apartment and Off-Campus plans are exclusive to students who live in on-campus apartments and off-campus housing, respectively. This leaves two options for students who live on campus. Between the equally-priced Unlimited and Phoenix plans, which both offer five guest swipes, 10 to-go swipes, and Saturday night meal swipes, the notable difference is a trade-off in flexibility: Unlimited offers unlimited (shocking, I know) dining hall swipes but 100 Maroon Dollars and three meal exchanges, while Phoenix caps you at 150 swipes (approximately two per day) but provides 50 extra maroon dollars and 12 additional meal exchanges. First-years are required to be enrolled in Unlimited—probably something about not being trusted to feed themselves.

