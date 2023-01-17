Read full article on original website
Andrew Bird Brings Much Needed Warmth to the Midwest at Gezelligheid
At Fourth Presbyterian Church on December 9, the pews were filled but the pastor was missing. Instead, standing in the chancel was indie folk-pop artist Andrew Bird. Bird’s seasonal Gezelligheid concerts at Fourth Church have been a beloved tradition since 2009, excepting a brief hiatus during the pandemic. This December’s Gezelligheid was the first of its kind in Chicago since 2019—a much-anticipated resurrection. All seven nights of performances were sold out.
Advancing UChicago’s Distinct Culture of Free Expression
As we mark the start of a new year and the beginning of winter quarter, I write to share my reflections on the central culture and practice of free expression at the University of Chicago. Together, in the coming years, our community will need to continue devoting considerable effort to the broad and deep cultivation of this culture.
And the Critic Said, “Let There Be Light”
The ivy on Fourth Presbyterian Church is still green on the first weekend in October. While leaves on surrounding trees have grown desiccated and begun to drop, the green tendrils on the church’s facade remain lush. The foliage wraps around crevices like the arms of a wool sweater, softening the hard lines of the church’s stone and accentuating the height of its spire. But why, I wondered during my visit to the church in early fall, was the ivy still green? I found my answer across the street: the vines hadn’t yet dried out because they receive very little sunlight.
The Maroon Weekly, E93
In our first episode of 2023, we catch up on campus happenings: a fire in Woodlawn, fraternity controversy, Provost Ka Yee C. Lee’s departure, and a beloved UChicago winter tradition. Hosted by: Gregory Caesar, Jake Zucker, Pravan Chakravarthy, and Carter Beckstein. Edited by: Gregory Caesar.
Paul Alivisatos Reflects on First Year as President, Talks Safety Alerts and GSU
Paul Alivisatos (A.B. ’81) was named the 14th president of the University of Chicago in February 2021, following former president Robert Zimmer’s decision to step down for health reasons. This fall marked the first year of Alivisatos’s presidency. In an exclusive interview, Maroon Editor-in-Chief Gage Gramlick and...
Students Weigh in on the Current State and Future of Asian and Asian-American Studies
The University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC) recently launched a new Global Asian Studies (GLAS) major, which combines UIC’s former Asian-American Studies (ASAM) and Asian Studies (ASST) programs. The announcement of the GLAS major at UIC has prompted questions about similar steps the University of Chicago should be taking to improve or expand its offerings for Asian and Asian-American studies, as well as other areas of race and ethnic studies.
Can I Customize That Order?
Let’s talk options. The University of Chicago offers a total of four meal plans: Unlimited ($2,376/quarter), Phoenix ($2,376/quarter), Apartment ($1,684/quarter), and Off-Campus ($153/10-meal pack). As the names suggest, the Apartment and Off-Campus plans are exclusive to students who live in on-campus apartments and off-campus housing, respectively. This leaves two options for students who live on campus. Between the equally-priced Unlimited and Phoenix plans, which both offer five guest swipes, 10 to-go swipes, and Saturday night meal swipes, the notable difference is a trade-off in flexibility: Unlimited offers unlimited (shocking, I know) dining hall swipes but 100 Maroon Dollars and three meal exchanges, while Phoenix caps you at 150 swipes (approximately two per day) but provides 50 extra maroon dollars and 12 additional meal exchanges. First-years are required to be enrolled in Unlimited—probably something about not being trusted to feed themselves.
Israeli Military Off Our Campus!
Content Warning: This article includes violent imagery and discusses genocide, Islamophobia, and anti-Palestinian rhetoric. This winter, the University of Chicago is hosting Meir Elran, a veteran general in the Israeli army, to teach a College course. Euphemistically entitled “Security, Counter-Terrorism, and Resilience: The Israeli Case” and already taught multiple times in the past few years, General Elran’s course promises students a detailed overview of “how Western liberal democracies respond to the threat of terrorism and sub-conventional ‘hybrid’ warfare, with a specific focus on the case of Israel.” To this end, the course surveys Israeli “security strategy and practice” from the period before 1948 to the present, with a particular focus on how this practice might now be embraced or adopted by other “liberal democracies,” the United States among them.
