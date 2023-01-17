ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

X-Ray Results Revealed For Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury in the first quarter of this Saturday's game against the Jaguars. He tried to play through the pain at first, but eventually the medical staff took him to the locker room.  Mahomes had his ankle heavily taped before he returned to the ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Spun

NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge

Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
bvmsports.com

Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers

DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Brittany Mahomes' Tweet About Jaguars Fan Going Viral

Brittany Mahomes is taking in all the energy of today's Divisional Round matchup in Kansas City — the good and the bad. The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a viral tweet about a Jaguars fan she saw on the streets of KC. "Just saw a Jaguars fan, whip it out and pee on a lamp post ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Longtime San Francisco 49ers Player Dead At 83

Mere days before the San Francisco 49ers are due to have their toughest game of the year, the franchise has lost one of its all-time greats. On Friday, the team announced the passing of former linebacker and special teams captain Ed Beard. He was 83 years old. "The San Francisco 49ers are mourning ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Announcement

Tua Tagovailoa seems to be returning to the Miami Dolphins in 2023. On Friday, the third-year quarterback shared this message on Twitter: "When one chapter ends, another begins. Proud of this last one, excited for the next one!" he wrote. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message from ...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Warning To Players

Deion Sanders has made it clear - he won't be tolerating any extra-curricular activities from his players. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach informed players that there is a zero tolerance policy when it comes to drugs and alcohol. “We would have your bags packed up and put a bow on it,” Sanders ...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Jaguars Fans Furious With Blown Call vs. Chiefs

The officiating crew for the Chiefs-Jaguars may have missed a significant penalty during the third quarter.  Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence got launched by Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders as he was attempting a pass. There was no flag thrown on the field for roughing the ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
