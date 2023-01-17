ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The College Football Announcement

NASCAR's 2023 Clash at the Coliseum will have a big name waving the flag next month. The sport announced on Sunday evening that USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams will be the honorary starter at the race. NASCAR fans are pretty excited. "Okay - now I'll watch," one fan wrote. "Back at the Coli ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut

Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
GLENDALE, CA
