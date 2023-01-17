Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
U.S. House Speaker McCarthy Says Accepts Biden's Invitation to Talk on Debt Limit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Friday he would accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to sit down and discuss how to raise the U.S. debt limit. McCarthy, the top Republican in Congress, made the remark on Twitter in response to a comment from Biden...
US News and World Report
Illinois Judge Temporarily Blocks State Ban on Semiautomatic Gun Sales
(Reuters) - An Illinois judge temporarily blocked on Friday a newly enacted state ban on many semi-automatic firearms, a measure lawmakers swiftly passed after a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens with an AR-15-type rifle at a July Fourth parade near Chicago. In granting a restraining order, state Circuit...
US News and World Report
Bills to Limit Inmate Fees Advance in Virginia Senate
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Legislation that would give inmates in Virginia prisons free phone calls and email access and reduce the costs of food and other commissary items in local jails won approval Friday from a Democrat-led Senate committee. The bills are expected to face longer odds in the Republican-controlled state House.
US News and World Report
Lab-Grown Meat Moves Closer to American Dinner Plates
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Once the stuff of science fiction, lab-grown meat could become reality in some restaurants in the United States as early as this year. Executives at cultivated meat companies are optimistic that meat grown in massive steel vats could be on the menu within months after one company won the go-ahead from a key regulator. In a show of confidence, some of them have signed up high-end chefs like Argentine Francis Mallmann and Spaniard José Andrés to eventually showcase the meats in their high-end eateries.
US News and World Report
Noem Wants Investigation Into Social Security Number Leak
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is demanding the U.S. Department of Justice investigate why her family’s social security numbers were leaked when Congress released its findings in the Jan. 6 investigation. The House Select Commission on the Ja. 6 Investigation’s final report in December included...
US News and World Report
French Court Orders Uber to Pay Some $18 Million to Drivers, Company to Appeal
PARIS (Reuters) - French court on Friday ordered Uber to pay around 17 million euros ($18.43 million) in damages and lost salaries to a group of drivers who argued they should have been treated like employees rather than self-employed, both parties to the case told Reuters. "This is a huge...
