Illinois quick hits: University faculty to strike; auto dealers appeal direct sales ruling

University faculty to strike

After months of negotiations without reaching an agreement, faculty at the University of Illinois Chicago are going on strike Tuesday.

A faculty spokesperson said both sides failed to reach an agreement on five contract items, including pay increases and higher minimum salaries.

Certain segments of the school, including pharmacy, medicine and the school of law are not represented by the union, so classes will go on as scheduled.

Auto dealers appeal direct sales ruling

A group representing Illinois car dealers is continuing its legal fight to prevent EV manufacturer Rivian from selling its vehicles directly to customers.

A Cook County judge rejected a lawsuit brought by the Illinois Automotive Dealers Association, saying there is nothing in any law stopping companies like Rivian and Lucid from becoming licensed dealers.

The association representing more than 200 car dealers has now filed an appeal to a higher court to reverse the judge’s ruling.

Companies moving offices

A new survey finds that two-thirds of companies that are moving are doing so because they are expanding and need more office space.

According to Crain’s, 82% of the companies with growing revenue want a better configuration and more space to accommodate employee growth. For a third of the companies seeking smaller offices, the main reason is an increase in remote work.