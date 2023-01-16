ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
country1025.com

This Was Just Named THE Most Underrated Attraction in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has no shortage of underrated attractions – the original Dunkin’ location, that orange t-rex on 1A, I think the Basketball Hall of Fame is still open – BUT only one Bay State attraction can win the coveted title of THE Most Underrated Attraction in the state and Prevention.com has named it… as well as the most underrated attraction in every US state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Is Moving to Massachusetts a Good Way to Avoid Climate Change?

I should apologize in advance in case you might be misled by this title because in general, it really is impossible for anyone to avoid climate change. It's everywhere and affects everything. However, recently, a recent study showed a list of states that made the list of the '7 Best States to Move to Avoid Climate Change'. Could the Bay State possibly be on this list?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

The Top 5 Things People Hate About Living In MA

Let's face it: We're not living in a perfect world these days and Bay State residents can reaffirm that being a Massachusetts resident has it's ups and downs in more ways than one. We compiled the top 5 reasons as to what irks those from the beautiful Berkshires to the capital city of Boston:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts

Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mass. offshore wind developers stalling for time

THE STATE’S TWO leading offshore wind developers appear to be stalling for time as they explore whether the cast of new players on Beacon Hill may be more receptive to letting them back out of or tweak their existing power purchase agreements. Avangrid, the company behind Commonwealth Wind, filed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security

SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
onthewater.com

Massachusetts Fishing Report – January 19, 2023

Anglers by nature are optimists, but these conditions are testing the mettle of even the most eternally hopeful. Shop conversations continue to be less about what’s biting and more about the upcoming weather forecast as anglers yearn for any signs of a cold snap!. Massachusetts Fishing Report. It’s not...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School

A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

A Massachusetts City is the BEST At Wordle! Are They Cheating?

I don't think I will ever understood all the hype around Wordle. The word game that quickly swept the nation since its inception has people addicted! It turns out that a city in Massachusetts is really good at Wordle! They're so good that they are ranked among the top five cities in the nation at the game! How does that even happen? So, what makes them so good?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy