Autoblog
Peak gasoline! Demand in U.S. is in decline as climate policies take hold
Gasoline demand in the U.S. has peaked, with a surprise slowdown last year signaling that consumption is unlikely to ever again return to pre-Covid levels. This long-awaited milestone shows that climate-friendly initiatives put into place more than a decade ago are finally taking the U.S. across the threshold. American drivers are traveling more miles on less fuel than ever thanks to a generation of cars with more efficient engines as well as new electric vehicles. The government forecasts further declines for gasoline demand this year and next.
Autoblog
People aren't leasing cars anymore — and it means higher prices and worse choices for used car-buyers
Vehicle leases made up 31% of the auto market in January 2020, and just 17% in July 2022. Kekyalyaynen / Shutterstock.com. US car-buyers, it seems, don't want to lease vehicles anymore. Leases made up 31% of the auto market in January 2020, and just 17% last July, according to a...
Autoblog
This all-terrain tool helps workers move heavy objects with ease
Workers who are required to venture into the wilderness often meet difficult challenges. One of the big ones is trying to figure out how to move heavy equipment through undeveloped land. The use of animals is too often inhumane and using heavy machinery like trucks and helicopters can be expensive. Track-O Cross-Country from Movex Innovation is an all-terrain remote-controlled tracked machine designed to help workers in hard-to-reach areas. Track-O can maneuver on snow, water, mud, and sand to reach its destination. With a max speed of 44 feet per minute and a loading capacity of 2,292 lbs, Track-O can climb 40-degree slopes and has a 9-inch ground clearance. The RC-tracked mover can be fitted with a crane attachment, lift table, loading platform and more. It has a minimum of 2.5 hours of runtime on a fully charged battery, with an 8.5-hour charge time. Learn more movexinnovation.com.
Autoblog
General Motors reportedly considering small electric pickup
General Motors is considering adding a small entry-level model to its range of electric pickups, according to a recent report. The carmaker is currently showing a prototype to a select group of customers to gather feedback about the model before executives decide its fate. Industry trade journal Automotive News claims...
Autoblog
Ram debuts wireless inductive charging robot
Electric vehicle ownership offers numerous benefits over cars with internal combustion engines, but in most cases, the charging experience isn’t one of them. Beyond the time it takes to charge, which can extend to many hours using a household outlet, shuffling around in the trunk to find a charging cable in the dark or bad weather is no fun. Ram showed off its debut electric truck at CES this year, and to go with it, the automaker brought an inductive charging robot. Though it sounds like sci-fi, this is a real thing, and it'll be here in the next two years.
Autoblog
Germany’s make-or-break moment to defend its auto industry is here
Germany for decades led on well-engineered combustion cars. It’s now facing a watershed year in the quest to retain an edge in the age of electric vehicles. Europe’s biggest economy is under growing pressure to retool dozens of fossil fuel-era factories employing tens of thousands of workers in a race for clean-technology leadership with the US and China. Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW are rolling out several new battery-powered models in the coming months that will be pivotal to proving they can finally start to narrow the gap to Tesla and China’s BYD, the two clear leaders in EV sales. At stake is nothing less than Germany’s future as a global industrial powerhouse.
Autoblog
2024 Maserati GranTurismo reveals its evolutionary, still-sybaritic interior
After our own Ronan Glon visited Maserati HQ in Modena, Italy to view the 2024 GranTurismo, he wrote, "I can't tell you much about the interior; I saw it, but I'm sworn to automotive omertà until early 2023. What I can say is that Maserati went to significant lengths to make the GranTurismo a true four-seater, and a pair of average-sized adults should be relatively comfortable in the rear seats." The Italians have finally released images of the new GranTurismo interior, and while we're still waiting to have a proper seat in the coupe, we can't detect that any lies have been told.
Autoblog
Another Tesla Semi was spotted apparently broken down on the side of the road
Word of another Tesla Semi that appears to be broken down on the side of the road is making the rounds on Twitter. Since Tesla started delivering its long-awaited Class 8 electric truck to customers last month, several of the vehicles have been spotted on the side of the road, apparently broken down. One PepsiCo Tesla was seen getting towed by another truck.
